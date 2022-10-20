US Imposes Sanctions On Russia’s Technology Procurement

By Eurasia Review

In coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of the Treasury designated Russian procurement agent Yury Yuryevich Orekhov (Orekhov) and his companies Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau GmbH (NDA GmbH) and Opus Energy Trading LLC (Opus Energy Trading) pursuant to Executive Order 14024.

Orekhov, via NDA GmbH, is responsible for procuring U.S.-origin technologies for Russian end-users, including entities on the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security’s Entity List, in violation of U.S. export controls. These technologies include advanced semiconductors and microprocessors used in fighter aircraft, ballistic and hypersonic missile systems, smart munitions, radar, satellites, and other military applications, components of which have been found in Russian weapons platforms in Ukraine. As such, Orekhov and his companies have directly contributed to the Kremlin’s unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine.

“This is also a reminder of how the Russian military is suffering from major supply shortages in Ukraine, in part because of our sanctions and export controls. The United States, along with our allies and partners, will continue to hold Russia accountable and vigorously enforce our sanctions and export controls to deprive Russia’s war effort,” the State Department said.

The action builds on last week’s meeting of top officials, representing ministries of finance and other government agencies from 33 countries to discuss the effects of international sanctions and export controls on Russia’s military-industrial complex and critical defense supply chains. The Departments of the Treasury, Commerce, and State released an alert on Friday detailing the impact of international sanctions and export controls.