Albanian PM Alleges Foreign-Backed Plot As Violent Anti-Government Protests Escalate

By Mansour Al-Maswari

Key Takeaways:

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama accused unnamed foreign-backed actors of orchestrating violence during anti-government protests in Tirana, alleging they are financing and training individuals to destabilize the country and hinder its EU accession, though he offered no public evidence.

The protests, which began over a proposed luxury resort linked to Jared Kushner and have broadened to cover university conditions, tuition fees, corruption, and the cost of living, have drawn students and lecturers and involved clashes with police using tear gas and water cannons.

Rama proposed lowering the age of criminal responsibility and restricting social media access for children under 16 as measures against minors involved in the violence, with full details yet to be outlined.

(Albawaba) — Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama accused unnamed foreign-backed actors of orchestrating violence in Tirana on Tuesday, as students and university lecturers joined growing anti-government protests demanding his resignation.

The unrest, which has intensified over the past week, has involved clashes between protesters and police, with demonstrators throwing rocks and incendiary devices and security forces responding with tear gas and water cannons.

Speaking at a meeting with secondary school headteachers, Rama described the violence as a coordinated campaign exploiting public concerns over rising living costs, housing prices and economic uncertainty.

He alleged that foreign actors were financing and training individuals to destabilise Albania and disrupt its efforts to join the European Union, but provided no public evidence to support the claims.

Rama also proposed tougher measures targeting minors involved in violence, including lowering the age of criminal responsibility and restricting social media access for children under 16. Details of the proposed measures have yet to be fully outlined.

The protests initially emerged amid controversy over a proposed luxury resort linked to Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, and Ivanka Trump.

Demonstrations have since broadened to include grievances over university conditions, tuition fees, corruption and the cost of living. The participation of students and lecturers has added momentum to the movement, which increasingly challenges Rama’s government.