Arctic Experiment Explores Ways To Close Air Surveillance Gaps

By Air Force Capt. Kitsana Dounglomchan, 11th Air Force

Key Takeaways:

U.S. military personnel, scientists, and international partners completed live-fly testing in Alaska last month as the final event of a three-year Arctic air domain awareness experiment series, using an existing high-frequency transmitter and a new low-cost receiver array to detect aircraft beyond current long-range radar coverage.

Data were collected with the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program facility and a Cold Bay receiver array on cooperative targets including an E-3 Sentry, HC-130J Combat King IIs, and KC-135 Stratotankers over the Gulf of Alaska and Bering Sea.

Initial results showed successful beyond-visual-line-of-sight detections correlated with the targeted flights, with full data analysis continuing, in an effort involving Alaskan Command, U.S. Northern Command, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and Defence Research and Development Canada.

U.S. military personnel, scientists and international partners conducted live-fly testing in Alaska last month during the final event of a three-year Arctic air domain awareness experiment series, collecting data to assess technology that could help close surveillance gaps across the state.

The experiment examined whether an existing high-frequency transmitter, paired with a newly developed, low-cost receiver array, could detect aircraft beyond the coverage of current long-range radar sites. The effort focused on improving awareness across a region where vast distances, harsh weather and limited infrastructure present challenges for air surveillance.

Researchers used the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program facility and a receiver array in Cold Bay developed by industry partners to collect data on participating aircraft over the Gulf of Alaska and the Bering Sea. Industry partners also supported the effort throughout the three-year experiment series by designing and executing the field experiment in partnership with government, scientific and operational participants.

“Understanding what this technology can do in the Arctic starts with collecting data under real operating conditions,” said Carolyn Stwertka, Alaskan Command chief scientist. “Working with operational units allows us to compare the experimental observations with known aircraft positions and assess where this approach could help address gaps in air surveillance.”

The team completed testing and met or exceeded its test execution objectives. Initial results show the system successfully achieved beyond-visual-line-of-sight aircraft detections and correlated them with the targeted flights. Thorough data analysis is ongoing.

The effort brought together Alaskan Command, U.S. Northern Command, the Air Force Research Laboratory, Defence Research and Development Canada, and scientific and operational partners.

Participating aircraft included an E-3 Sentry, HC-130J Combat King IIs and KC-135 Stratotankers. The aircraft served as cooperative targets, providing known positions against which researchers could compare the experimental data.

The event marked the conclusion of live-fly testing in the experiment series, which explored how existing infrastructure and emerging technology could complement current surveillance capabilities.

For Alaskan Command, the effort supports a broader focus on strengthening Arctic defenses through scientific collaboration and operational experimentation. Improving the ability to detect and track aircraft across Alaska and its approaches helps commanders assess potential threats and make informed decisions in defense of the homeland.