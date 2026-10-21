Can Coal-Reliant Australia And Turkey Deliver A Fossil-Free Future At COP31? – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

COP31 will be held in Antalya from 9–20 November 2026, with Türkiye as host and president and Australia’s climate minister chairing the negotiations, creating a structural tension because both countries remain economically tied to coal.

Australia has cut coal’s share of domestic primary energy to 25 percent and electricity to about 42 percent while exporting roughly 85 percent of its production and accounting for a quarter of global coal exports; Türkiye, one of the ten largest coal consumers, has seen coal’s share of electricity rise to about 34 percent.

Neither country has adopted a national coal phase-out timetable, and the article notes that past COPs under fossil-fuel-linked presidencies produced mixed results on fossil-fuel language, leaving open what COP31 will achieve under similar conditions.

The 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026. Türkiye will host the conference and hold the presidency, while Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy will chair the negotiations.

The Conference of the Parties is the UNFCCC’s highest decision-making body, bringing countries together each year to address climate change. Those who see a move away from fossil fuels as necessary to limit global warming to 1.5°C will be watching the negotiations closely.

A clear tension lies at the heart of COP31: two countries with strong economic reliance on coal are set to lead a summit intended to accelerate the global energy transition. Although a dedicated ‘coal phase-out’ session is not currently listed on the provisional agenda, coal remains an unavoidable point of debate. Consequently, the structural tension between the coal policies of host Türkiye and negotiating chair Australia, and the fundamental objectives of the conference, is likely to leave its mark on COP31.

Australia: Energy Transition at Home, Coal Exports Abroad

In fact, there is a clear gap between the national climate targets of both countries and their economic ties to coal. For instance, the Australian government explicitly acknowledges that the country is already experiencing the adverse effects of climate change because of rising global emissions. Its stated climate targets include cutting greenhouse gas emissions to 62–70% below 2005 levels by 2035 and reaching net-zero by 2050. Alongside these targets, Australia’s domestic energy mix is shifting towards renewables, while coal’s share of primary energy consumption is declining. While coal met approximately 32% of primary energy demand a decade ago, its share has dropped to 25% today. Similarly, coal’s share in electricity generation, which stood at 63% a decade ago, has declined to approximately 42% today.

Yet, while setting “net-zero” targets domestically and pursuing policies to curb coal use, Australia shows no restraint in its coal exports to international markets. Australia exports nearly 85% of the coal it produces and accounts for roughly a quarter of global coal exports. Although coal’s share in domestic use is falling, Australia’s large export volumes keep it among the world’s five largest coal producers, a position it has held for nearly thirty years.

Consequently, Australia’s domestic energy transition and its role in global coal supply have largely followed separate trajectories. Under national greenhouse gas inventory rules, emissions from the overseas combustion of exported coal are generally attributed to the country where the coal is burned, rather than to the exporting country. Australia therefore does not treat emissions from the overseas use of its exported coal as part of its national climate-target commitments.

Türkiye: Energy Security and Coal’s Enduring Role

A similar tension is evident in Türkiye’s energy and climate policies. The country’s long-term climate targets include peaking greenhouse gas emissions by 2038 at the latest, initiating a downward trend thereafter, and reaching net-zero emissions by 2053. To this end, notable progress has been made in integrating renewable sources into the energy system in recent years. However, Türkiye’s economic ties to coal remain strong—not on the production and export side like Australia, but on the consumption and import side.

Türkiye is among the world’s ten largest coal consumers. It is also one of 15 countries where coal consumption increased over the past decade compared with the preceding decade. The share of coal in meeting primary energy demand has remained stable between 25% and 28% over the past decade. Coal accounted for around 30% of Türkiye’s electricity generation a decade ago; by 2025, its share had risen to approximately 34%. These figures show that coal continues to play a significant role in Türkiye’s energy system.

Climate Targets Versus National Interests

Australia, which derives substantial export revenues from coal, and Türkiye, which keeps coal’s share of its energy system largely unchanged amid rising energy demand and energy security concerns, will jointly lead the global climate summit. This situation illustrates a dilemma that climate diplomacy has struggled to resolve: reconciling global climate goals with national energy interests. Although both countries’ nationally declared climate targets indicate a formal commitment on paper, their existing coal policies clearly demonstrate a disconnect between the pledges countries have made and what happens on the ground.

While meeting global climate targets requires a rapid reduction in fossil fuel use, governments’ interpretations of the national interest can encourage continued reliance on fossil fuels. For Australia, moving away from coal would mean a significant loss of export revenue; for Türkiye, it could pose risks to energy security. This reality shows that calls for a rapid exit from coal can directly conflict with nations’ economic structures and energy security priorities. Indeed, the fact that neither country has adopted a national timetable for phasing out coal can be read as an indicator of this reality.

COP28 convened under the presidency of Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of the UAE state oil company ADNOC, and still managed to produce a decision calling for a transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. At COP29, hosted by the hydrocarbon exporter Azerbaijan, only limited progress was achieved regarding fossil fuels. It remains to be seen what COP31 will deliver under the leadership of two countries whose economic and strategic interests keep them tied to coal.