CSTO Chief Sees Possible Shift In Armenia’s Membership Stance

Key Takeaways:

CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in Moscow that Armenia’s leadership will eventually decide whether to remain in or leave the organization, noting that the country remains a member de jure but has not paid membership dues for three years.

Masadykov acknowledged Armenia’s past positive contributions while stating that questions of continued participation or withdrawal will be resolved by heads of state at meetings of the Collective Security Council.

The remarks follow Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s earlier statement that Armenia has no plans to return to the CSTO.

Armenia’s leadership will eventually make what it considers the right decision on whether to participate in or withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said during a briefing in Moscow.

“Time passes, people reconsider their positions, and the situation in the world changes. I think Armenia’s leadership and the Armenian people will probably make the right decision on whether to remain in our Collective Security Treaty Organization or leave it,” Masadykov said, Sputnik Armenia reports.

The secretary general drew attention to the fact that Armenia remains a CSTO member de jure, although it does not make payments to the organization’s budget.

“In fact, Armenia has not paid membership dues to the CSTO budget for three years now,” Masadykov noted.

At the same time, he said Armenia had made a significant positive contribution to developing relations within the organization and advancing its areas of activity.

According to Masadykov, questions concerning Armenia’s future participation in the CSTO, its possible withdrawal and other related matters will be decided by heads of state at meetings of the Collective Security Council.

“I think the issue will probably be resolved, but whether that happens at the next session of the Collective Security Council is a matter for the heads of state to decide,” Masadykov said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated during the presentation of the government’s five-year program that Armenia had no plans to return to the CSTO.