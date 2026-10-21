Egypt Rejects Libya-Turkey Maritime Deal

By Mansour Al-Maswari

Key Takeaways:

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry categorically rejected the eastern-based Libyan House of Representatives’ unanimous approval of the 2019 Turkey-Libya maritime memorandum, stating that it violates the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and infringes on Egypt’s exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

The memorandum, signed in November 2019 between Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, has long been contested for overlapping with claims by Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt; the eastern Libyan parliament had rejected it in 2020 before reversing course.

Turkey welcomed the vote as an endorsement of an agreement it has considered valid since 2019, while Israel and the European Union reiterated opposition, arguing that the deal infringes on third-country rights and does not comply with the law of the sea.

(Albawaba) — Egypt has rejected the Libyan parliament’s approval of a 2019 maritime agreement with Turkey, declaring the memorandum invalid and saying it has no legal effect on Egypt’s maritime rights in the Mediterranean.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Cairo “categorically rejects” the decision by Libya’s eastern-based House of Representatives to endorse the memorandum.

Egypt maintains that the agreement violates the international maritime law and infringes on its sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. The ministry cited the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the principles governing the equitable delimitation of maritime boundaries.

Cairo reiterated its previous objections, rejected any measures based on the memorandum that conflict with its declared maritime boundaries, and reserved its right under international law to protect its interests.

The statement followed a unanimous vote by Libya’s eastern-based House of Representatives on Tuesday to approve the agreement and overturn its 2020 decisions rejecting the deal.

Turkey and Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord signed the memorandum on November 27, 2019, establishing maritime jurisdiction claims in the eastern Mediterranean. The agreement became a source of regional controversy because its proposed maritime boundary overlaps with competing claims by Greece, Cyprus and Egypt.

The eastern-based Libyan parliament rejected the agreement in 2020. Its decision to reverse that position comes amid Turkey’s continued political, military and economic engagement in Libya and shifting alliances among the country’s rival political factions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described the parliamentary approval as a success for Turkish diplomacy while speaking during a visit to Brussels. Fidan said Turkish legal experts viewed the decision as an endorsement of an agreement Ankara has considered valid since 2019, rather than a new ratification.

He defended the memorandum as consistent with international law and the principle of equitable maritime delimitation, arguing that it serves the interests of both countries and supports stability in the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also welcomed the vote, saying the agreement protects the mutual rights and interests of Turkey and Libya and provides a basis for closer cooperation.

Meanwhile, Israel strongly criticized the Libyan parliament’s decision, saying the agreement infringes on the sovereign rights of regional allies. The Israeli Foreign Ministry also accused Turkey of contributing to instability in the eastern Mediterranean.

Additionally, the European Union reiterated its longstanding opposition to the memorandum. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa said the agreement infringes on the sovereign rights of third countries and does not comply with the law of the sea.