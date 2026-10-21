Federal Intervention In KP: Restoring Security, Governance And Development – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

On 11 October 2026, Pakistan’s federal government imposed Governor’s Rule across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a state of emergency in 12 districts under Articles 234 and 232 of the Constitution, citing escalating terrorist attacks and inadequate provincial response.

The measures followed unsuccessful federal consultations with the PTI-led provincial government and concerns over political priorities, and are presented as an administrative and security intervention to improve counterterrorism coordination and protect citizens rather than a partisan action.

A 24-member Area Representative and Development Council headed by Engineer Shaukat Ullah has been formed for the affected districts to promote local participation, fill governance gaps, and support a whole-of-government approach combining security, public services, and development.

On 11 October 2026, the federal government announced Governor’s Rule in the whole province and a state of emergency in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The measures were considered under Articles 234 and 232, respectively, of the Constitution of Pakistan. These articles provide a legal basis for federal intervention to address the issue the province is facing.

The intervention was prompted by a series of escalating attacks by terrorists and worries about the provincial government’s reaction to the growing security crisis. The federal government had been offering the PTI-led provincial government various consultations and assistance, but nothing fruitful had come out of it. However, while Sohail Afridi, the former Chief Minister, was engaged in political mobilization and made a long march to Islamabad, there were concerns about political priorities in the face of pressing security issues. The federal measure is supposed to fill in security and administrative deficiencies, enhance intergovernmental coordination, and keep counterterrorism a top priority.

Citizens’ lives and safety must come first, above politics, and the state’s responsibility for their protection is a cornerstone of democracy. The federal government saw that the provincial government had not responded effectively as a coordinated unit to the growing threat from terrorists, though it had been consulted several times and offered support. Fears that the province wasn’t doing enough, coupled with the declining security situation, helped lead up to the decision to intervene. The imposition of Governor’s Rule throughout the province and the State of Emergency in the 12 designated districts was introduced as constitutional measures that have the aim of boosting counterterrorism efforts, enhancing the administration of the government, and safeguarding vulnerable communities.

This Intervention should be seen as an administrative and security measure to ensure the safety of the citizens and not seen as a political act against any party. The federal government is trying to duly coordinate implementation, accountable administration, and continued attention to the needs of affected communities.

In the wake of the federal intervention, a 24-member Area Representative and Development Council (ARDC), which is set to resolve governance issues and organise development projects in the 12 areas, has been formed. Engineer Shaukat Ullah-led council will encourage people to play an active role and enhance coordination among communities and administration.

These newly set up Area Representative and Development Councils (ARDCs) will advance local involvement and community ownership of security, governance and development initiatives. The ARDC is composed of 24 accepted and prominent local personalities, headed by Engineer Shaukat Ullah, with the aim of enhancing consultation and cooperation between the administration and local communities.

The framework takes a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, and it embraces the fact that counterterrorism cannot be achieved through security alone. It takes a coordinated effort of civilian departments, law enforcement, local government and the communities themselves. The ARDCs can contribute to tackling gaps in governance and increase public engagement with the state through the implementation of security measures and public services, as well as administrative reforms and socioeconomic development.

To tackle security and governance shortcomings in the earmarked districts, dedicated funding and specific resource allocation are crucial. The newly established framework is committed to better coordination among the relevant government departments that can help to enhance the delivery of services, increase accountability, and ensure that development projects meet local demand. This feature was missing in previous governance.

The anticipated outcomes are increased security, enhanced responsive governance, better access to critical services, and increased economic opportunities. The framework aims to restore public trust and strengthen the state’s presence in areas that are affected by terrorism, while involving people in the fight against terrorism and developing the country. The overall goal is to bring back effective governance of the State and to ensure the security of the people and ensure the basic pillars of a lasting peace, stability and prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.