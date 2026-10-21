The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Photo Credit: Fars News Agency

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Business 1 The Americas 

IMF: Brazil Expected To Regain 8th-Largest Economy Ranking By 2027

ABr 0 Comments

By

By Bruno de Freitas Moura

Brazil is expected to regain its position as the world’s eighth-largest economy in 2027, surpassing Russia and Italy.
The projection is part of the World Economic Outlook, a report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
According to the report, Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) – the total value of all goods and services produced in the country – is projected to reach USD 2.80 trillion next year.
In 2026, the country is estimated to rank tenth, with a GDP of USD 2.655 trillion.
The ranking for 2027 places the United States as the world’s largest economy, followed by China.
See the Top 10 global economies, according to projections by the IMF, a multilateral institution affiliated with the United Nations.
1. United States: USD 34.44 trillion
2. China: USD 22.94 trillion
3. Germany: USD 5.66 trillion
4. India: USD 4.52 trillion
5. United Kingdom: USD 4.49 trillion
6. Japan: USD 4.47 trillion
7. France: USD 3.65 trillion
8. Brazil: USD 2.80 trillion
9. Italy: USD 2.77 trillion
10. Russia: USD 2.68 trillion
The last time Brazil ranked eighth was in 2017. According to IMF projections, the country is expected to remain in eighth place through 2031, the final year covered by the forecasts.
Brazil’s highest-ever position in the global GDP rankings was seventh place, which it held in 1995 and from 2010 to 2014.

About ABr

Agência Brasil (ABr) is the national public news agency, run by the Brazilian government. It is a part of the public media corporation Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), created in 2007 to unite two government media enterprises Radiobrás and TVE (Televisão Educativa).

View all posts by ABr →

Get the Eurasia Review newsletter

Selected analysis, news, and opinion delivered by email.

Like what you read?

Please consider supporting Eurasia Review. Thank you for your consideration!

ABr

Agência Brasil (ABr) is the national public news agency, run by the Brazilian government. It is a part of the public media corporation Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), created in 2007 to unite two government media enterprises Radiobrás and TVE (Televisão Educativa).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *