IMF: Brazil Expected To Regain 8th-Largest Economy Ranking By 2027
By Bruno de Freitas Moura
Brazil is expected to regain its position as the world’s eighth-largest economy in 2027, surpassing Russia and Italy.
The projection is part of the World Economic Outlook, a report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
According to the report, Brazil’s gross domestic product (GDP) – the total value of all goods and services produced in the country – is projected to reach USD 2.80 trillion next year.
In 2026, the country is estimated to rank tenth, with a GDP of USD 2.655 trillion.
The ranking for 2027 places the United States as the world’s largest economy, followed by China.
See the Top 10 global economies, according to projections by the IMF, a multilateral institution affiliated with the United Nations.
1. United States: USD 34.44 trillion
2. China: USD 22.94 trillion
3. Germany: USD 5.66 trillion
4. India: USD 4.52 trillion
5. United Kingdom: USD 4.49 trillion
6. Japan: USD 4.47 trillion
7. France: USD 3.65 trillion
8. Brazil: USD 2.80 trillion
9. Italy: USD 2.77 trillion
10. Russia: USD 2.68 trillion
The last time Brazil ranked eighth was in 2017. According to IMF projections, the country is expected to remain in eighth place through 2031, the final year covered by the forecasts.
Brazil’s highest-ever position in the global GDP rankings was seventh place, which it held in 1995 and from 2010 to 2014.
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