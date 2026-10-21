Kallas Accuses US Of Pushing Ukraine Towards Surrender

By Pietro Guastamacchia

Key Takeaways:

EU foreign-policy chief Kaja Kallas told the European Parliament that Ukraine has not surrendered on Russian terms because of European support, despite nearly two years of American negotiators attempting to push Kyiv toward capitulation.

Her remarks follow Ukrainian accusations that Washington has halted sharing of intelligence used to intercept Russian missiles and has slowed Starshield satellite communications.

Kallas said she presented foreign ministers in February with a “maximalist plan” so Europe can table its own demands in negotiations, and insisted the EU must be at the table because any lifting of sanctions on Russia requires European decisions.

(Rapporteur) — The US has been trying to push Ukraine towards surrender and European support is all that prevents Kyiv’s capitulation to Vladimir Putin, Kaja Kallas told MEPs on Tuesday.

“Although American negotiators have been trying to push Ukraine into surrender for already almost two years, now why Ukraine hasn’t surrendered on Putin’s terms is because Europe has been supporting Ukraine,” she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday during a debate on security in the Black Sea.

Her remarks are an inflammatory criticism of Donald Trump and a strident defence of the EU’s role in the war as diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s invasion continue.

Her comments come as Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s president, has accused Washington of halting the sharing of vital intelligence used by Kyiv to intercept Russian missile strikes.

Kyiv has also accused Washington of slowing down Starshield satellite communications services, reducing the connectivity needed to maintain Ukraine’s interception capabilities over its cities.

Kallas also said she had presented foreign ministers with a “maximalist plan” for peace negotiations in February, arguing that Europe must put forward its own demands rather than simply respond to Russia’s.

“If Russia is presenting their maximum demands and requests, we should put our maximum demands also on the table to balance these negotiations,” she said.

Kallas added that the EU must be present at the negotiating table because any decision on lifting sanctions against Russia would require European involvement.

“All of those things that they are interested in, lifting sanctions, all of these things actually Europe needs to be around that table because it’s European decisions,” she said.

“Over the past hundred years, Russia has attacked numerous countries, some of them at least three or four times. We must therefore ensure that this does not happen again.”