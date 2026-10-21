Morocco’s Strategic Bet On Water, Climate And Economic Resilience – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

Morocco has expanded Nizar Baraka’s portfolio from Minister of Equipment and Water to include Forests, consolidating infrastructure, water security, and natural-capital management under a single institutional framework amid recurrent drought and climate pressures.

The article argues that water scarcity, climate-vulnerable infrastructure, and forest degradation have become central to economic competitiveness and national security, requiring integrated planning rather than siloed sectoral responses.

Success will depend on measurable outcomes such as reduced distribution losses, climate-resilient assets, ecosystem restoration, and equitable regional development, potentially offering lessons for other governments facing the same resource constraints.

As water scarcity, climate change and infrastructure vulnerabilities reshape the global economy, Morocco’s decision to bring equipment, water and forests under one ministerial portfolio highlights a question confronting governments worldwide: can economic development remain sustainable without treating natural resources as strategic assets?

The next great test of economic leadership may not be how quickly a country builds, but whether it can sustain what it builds in a world of mounting environmental constraints. Water shortages threaten industrial production and food security. Climate-related disasters expose the weaknesses of infrastructure. Forest degradation undermines biodiversity, accelerates soil erosion and weakens the ecosystems on which communities depend. These pressures, once treated primarily as environmental concerns, have become central to economic competitiveness, political stability and national security.

It is against this international backdrop that Morocco’s appointment of Nizar Baraka as Minister of Equipment, Water and Forests deserves closer examination.

Baraka, who has served as Minister of Equipment and Water since October 2021, returns to a familiar portfolio with an expanded mandate that now includes forests. The change is significant not simply because it consolidates administrative responsibilities, but because it brings three policy areas into a single institutional framework: infrastructure, water security and the management of natural capital.

For Morocco, the stakes are immediate. For other countries confronting similar pressures, the underlying question is universal: how can governments reconcile the demands of economic growth with the physical limits of the natural environment?

The new geopolitics of water

Water is emerging as one of the defining strategic resources of the twenty-first century. Its availability influences agricultural output, energy generation, industrial investment, urban development and the resilience of supply chains. As climate change intensifies pressure on water systems, access to reliable supplies is becoming an increasingly important determinant of economic opportunity.

Morocco illustrates this challenge. Recurrent drought, declining groundwater reserves and rising demand have increased the urgency of strengthening water security. The implications extend beyond agriculture or household consumption. Water constraints can affect manufacturing, tourism, infrastructure planning and investor confidence, while placing additional pressure on public finances and regional development.

These challenges are not confined to North Africa. From the Mediterranean basin to the Middle East and parts of Asia, governments are confronting the same fundamental tension between finite water resources and expanding economic needs. Even economies traditionally accustomed to relatively abundant supplies are reassessing their exposure to drought, extreme weather and ageing water infrastructure.

The international lesson is clear: water can no longer be treated as a sectoral issue managed independently of economic policy.

Desalination, wastewater reuse, modern distribution networks and more efficient irrigation systems are important elements of the response. Yet technology and infrastructure alone cannot resolve the problem. Durable water security also requires better demand management, stronger institutions, reliable information and difficult decisions about competing uses.

For policymakers, the objective must be to move from emergency responses to long-term resilience. For investors, water security is increasingly a question of project viability and risk management. For development institutions, it is central to the relationship between infrastructure finance, poverty reduction and climate adaptation.

Morocco’s ability to coordinate these priorities will therefore have implications extending beyond its borders.

Infrastructure in an age of climate risk

The global infrastructure debate is also changing. For decades, development strategies have rightly emphasized roads, ports, dams, transport networks and other assets essential to economic growth. Today, however, the value of infrastructure depends increasingly on its ability to withstand environmental shocks and operate reliably over time.

A road exposed to repeated flooding, a water network weakened by drought or a major investment that places unsustainable pressure on local resources can generate costs far beyond its initial construction budget. Climate vulnerability can undermine productivity, disrupt trade and force governments to divert public funds from other priorities towards repairs and emergency assistance.

The challenge is particularly important for emerging economies, where infrastructure needs remain substantial and public resources are often constrained. Governments must expand access to essential services while ensuring that new investments do not create avoidable environmental or financial liabilities.

Morocco’s development trajectory offers a relevant context for this debate. Its infrastructure ambitions are closely linked to regional integration, industrial development, connectivity and the expansion of economic opportunity. The next stage of progress will depend not only on delivering projects, but also on ensuring that they remain productive under increasingly demanding climatic conditions.

This calls for a more integrated approach to public investment—one that evaluates infrastructure according to its economic returns, social benefits, environmental impact and long-term resilience.

It also requires greater coordination between ministries that have traditionally pursued separate objectives. Transport planning affects land use and ecosystems. Water infrastructure shapes the viability of agriculture and industry. Forest management influences watersheds, erosion and the sustainability of surrounding communities.

Bringing these responsibilities together creates an opportunity to make public investment more coherent. Whether that opportunity translates into better outcomes will depend on the quality of planning, interdepartmental cooperation, financing and implementation.

Why forests belong in the economic equation

The inclusion of forests in Baraka’s portfolio reinforces a principle that is gaining recognition in international economic policy: natural capital is not peripheral to development. It is one of its foundations.

Forests support biodiversity, store carbon, protect soils, regulate water flows and sustain livelihoods. When ecosystems deteriorate, the consequences can extend into agricultural productivity, water availability, disaster exposure and the economic prospects of rural communities.

Yet environmental protection is still too often framed as a cost to be balanced against growth, rather than as an investment in the conditions that make growth possible.

That distinction matters. Restoring degraded landscapes, protecting watersheds and improving forest management can help reduce long-term economic losses, strengthen resilience and protect resources that future generations will need. Conversely, neglecting ecosystems can transfer hidden costs to farmers, households, businesses and public budgets.

Integrating forest policy with water and infrastructure planning could help Morocco identify these connections more systematically. It could also offer a useful example for other countries seeking to align biodiversity commitments with development objectives.

But institutional consolidation is not a substitute for effective environmental governance. Results will depend on enforcement, scientific evidence, sustainable financing and meaningful engagement with local communities. Forest protection must also be reconciled with legitimate demands for livelihoods, land use and economic opportunity.

The broader international challenge is to develop policies that make ecological resilience economically credible and socially equitable.

A test case for development policy

Baraka brings experience in economic policymaking to this expanded mandate. An economist by training, he earned a doctorate from Aix-Marseille University in 1992 and held senior positions at Morocco’s Ministry of Finance before entering government. He served as Minister Delegate responsible for Economic and General Affairs from 2007 to 2011, then as Minister of Economy and Finance from 2012 to 2013. He subsequently chaired the Economic, Social and Environmental Council from 2013 to 2018 and was elected Secretary-General of the Istiqlal Party in October 2017.

His background spans public finance, economic governance and institutional policy. That experience is relevant to a portfolio in which infrastructure investment, resource allocation and environmental priorities must be reconciled within finite budgets.

His earlier tenure at the Finance Ministry also attracted international recognition: The Banker, a Financial Times Group publication, named him Finance Minister of the Year and Best Finance Minister in the Middle East and North Africa region for 2012, while Emerging Markets recognized him as Finance Minister of the Year for the Middle East and North Africa in 2013.

Nevertheless, international recognition and institutional experience are only a starting point. The new portfolio presents a different test, one that will be measured by implementation rather than reputation.

Can public investment be directed towards projects that deliver durable economic and environmental returns? Can water systems become more reliable without placing unsustainable demands on natural resources? Can forest conservation be linked to rural development? Can coordination across government produce measurable improvements rather than merely a more streamlined organizational chart?

These questions should guide the assessment of the ministry’s performance.

Transparent indicators would help make that assessment meaningful: water availability and distribution losses, the reliability of infrastructure, the resilience of public assets to climate risks, the restoration of degraded ecosystems and the effects of investment on regional inequalities. Clear targets, credible reporting and independent evaluation would strengthen public confidence and help international partners assess progress.

Such accountability is not simply a matter of good administration. It is essential to ensuring that scarce public resources produce lasting benefits.

The message for international partners and investors

For international investors, Morocco’s evolving approach to infrastructure and resource management raises issues that are increasingly relevant to investment decisions across emerging markets. Water availability, climate exposure and environmental safeguards can determine whether projects remain commercially viable over their intended lifetimes. Integrating these considerations into planning can reduce risk and improve the quality of investment.

For development banks and multilateral institutions, the same challenge points to the importance of financing integrated solutions rather than isolated assets. A water project may deliver greater long-term value when accompanied by watershed protection, efficient distribution and demand management. Infrastructure finance can have a more durable impact when it accounts for climate adaptation and local economic needs from the outset.

For governments, Morocco’s experience highlights the value of connecting economic planning with environmental realities before resource constraints become more costly to manage. Institutional arrangements will differ from one country to another, but the underlying principle is widely applicable: policy silos are poorly suited to challenges that cross sectoral and national boundaries.

There is also a regional dimension. Water stress, climate adaptation, food security and infrastructure connectivity increasingly shape economic relationships across the Mediterranean and Africa. Cooperation on technology, financing, research and resource management can help countries address shared vulnerabilities while creating opportunities for trade and investment.

Morocco’s choices will not determine the future of these regions. But the way it manages its own transition can contribute to a wider body of experience about what works, what fails and which institutional arrangements produce tangible results.

From administrative reform to global relevance

The significance of Baraka’s appointment ultimately lies in the possibility of aligning policies that are too often pursued separately. Infrastructure can support prosperity, but only if it remains reliable and economically productive. Water can enable development, but only if it is managed within sustainable limits. Forests can be protected, but effective conservation must also recognize their contribution to livelihoods and long-term resilience.

The challenge is to turn these relationships into a coherent framework for decision-making, backed by financing, technical expertise and measurable commitments.

That is the standard against which Morocco’s expanded ministerial portfolio should be judged. Its success will depend not on the symbolism of bringing three sectors together, but on whether that arrangement delivers stronger water security, more resilient infrastructure, healthier ecosystems and more inclusive economic development.

The stakes reach beyond Morocco because the dilemma is global. Countries at every stage of development are discovering that climate vulnerability and resource scarcity can no longer be separated from questions of growth, competitiveness and security. The distinction between environmental policy and economic policy is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

Morocco now has an opportunity to demonstrate how these priorities can be brought together in practice. The outcome will matter first and foremost to its own citizens. But if the country can translate institutional coordination into verifiable results, its experience may also offer useful lessons to governments and international partners facing the same structural pressures.

In the emerging global economy, resilience will be more than a defensive strategy. It will be a source of competitiveness, a condition for sustainable investment and a measure of responsible leadership. The central question for Morocco—and for the international community—is whether institutions can adapt quickly enough to make that resilience a reality.