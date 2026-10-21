Opening Of The World Summit On Investing In Children’s Wellbeing In Uzbekistan – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The World Summit on Investing in Children’s Wellbeing opened in Samarkand under the theme of sustainable and equitable development, drawing representatives from more than 100 countries to advance practical cooperation on health, education, protection, and equal opportunities for children.

Uzbekistan’s First Lady Ziroat Mirziyoyeva received a WHO certificate of recognition for advancing children’s wellbeing, while Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdoğan and other first ladies underscored international solidarity, including attention to children affected by conflict such as those in Gaza.

Discussions emphasized translating commitments into concrete gains in social protection, early childhood development, childhood cancer care, and the inclusion of children’s voices in policy decisions that shape their futures.

The historic city of Samarkand has welcomed world leaders, First Ladies, senior government officials, and representatives of international organisations for the opening ceremony of the World Summit on Investing in Children’s Wellbeing, held under the theme “Investing in Children’s Wellbeing: A Path to Sustainable and Equitable Development for Future Generations.”

Bringing together representatives from more than 100 countries, the Summit provides a high-level international platform to strengthen global cooperation and advance practical solutions that enable every child to grow up healthy, safe, protected, and with equal opportunities to thrive.

The opening ceremony featured a welcoming address on behalf of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, delivered by Sherzod Asadov, Press Secretary to the President. Distinguished contributions also came from Khalilur Rahman, President of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly; Sabine Machl, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan, delivering a message on behalf of UN Secretary-General António Guterres; and Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of Uzbekistan.

The programme further included a video message from Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, and remarks by Najat Maalla M’jid, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Violence against Children, alongside Shakhnoza Mirziyoyeva, First Deputy Director of Uzbekistan’s National Agency for Social Protection.

A particularly significant moment of the opening ceremony was the recognition of Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Zamin International Public Foundation, who received a certificate of recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO). The certificate was presented by Natasha Azzopardi Muscat, in recognition of the importance of advancing children’s wellbeing and strengthening efforts to improve their health and future prospects.

This recognition highlights Uzbekistan’s growing engagement in international efforts to promote children’s wellbeing and reflects the importance of initiatives that place children’s health, early development, inclusive education, and social protection at the centre of sustainable development.

Addressing the Summit, Ziroat Mirziyoyeva contributed to a global dialogue focused on translating commitments into meaningful improvements in children’s everyday lives. The gathering provided an important platform for strengthening cooperation between governments, international institutions, and organisations working to ensure that every child has access to healthcare, quality education, a safe environment, and equal opportunities to thrive.

During the Summit, an important highlight of the Summit was the participation of Emine Erdoğan, First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye, together with First Ladies and distinguished representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Lebanon, and Zimbabwe. Their participation underscored the importance of international solidarity and shared responsibility in advancing children’s rights and wellbeing.

In her remarks, Emine Erdoğan emphasised that children are at the heart of humanity and that their needs must remain at the centre of the global agenda. She reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting all children without discrimination, drawing particular attention to children affected by conflict, especially in Gaza. She stressed that a world in which no one is left behind can only be achieved when the sounds of war fall silent.

The Summit also highlighted the urgent need to strengthen social protection systems, improve access to healthcare and inclusive education, support early childhood development, and ensure comprehensive assistance for children and families. Particular attention was given to childhood cancer, alongside the role of healthcare institutions and international partnerships in improving treatment and care for young patients.

A moving contribution came from children of the Mehrli Maktab State School, whose participation served as a reminder that children must not only be the beneficiaries of policies but also have their voices heard in decisions that shape their futures.

Under the broader theme of “Investing in Children at Scale,” the discussions emphasised that investment in children must translate into tangible improvements in everyday life: quality education, accessible healthcare, protection from violence, and equal opportunities for every child, regardless of background or circumstance.

The opening ceremony in Samarkand marked an important moment in advancing a shared global vision: placing children’s wellbeing at the heart of sustainable development and strengthening cooperation among governments, international organisations, and civil society.

As the Summit continues, its central message remains clear: investing in children is investing in humanity’s future. A more just, peaceful, and prosperous world begins with ensuring that every child has the opportunity to live with dignity, develop their potential, and build a brighter future.