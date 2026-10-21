Operation Economic Outcast Targets Iran’s Shadow Fleet Networks

As part of Operation Economic Outcast, the U.S. Department of the Treasury Wednesday sanctioned Panama- and Greece-based law firm Karnakis and Karnakis, which has supported illicit Iranian shipping activity for years, indirectly aiding Tehran’s ability to generate revenue to fund its military, weapons, and nuclear programs. Throughout Operation Economic Outcast, Treasury has continued to coordinate with counterparts in Europe and around the world to sever the Iranian regime’s remaining economic lifelines.

“Whether you are conducting illegal oil transfers at sea or sitting in the corner office of a law firm, if you are supporting the Iranian regime, we will find you and sanction you,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “Iran’s facilitators must make a choice: Either you are with us or against us. We know who you are, we know what you’re doing, and we will continue to take action.”

Treasury today also sanctioned Singapore- and UAE-based shipping agents that directly aid Iranian shadow fleet operations. Today’s actions strike not only the legal and maritime facilitators that sustain Iran’s sanctions-evasion networks, but also a fleet of cargo vessels that has helped generate substantial revenue for the Iranian regime.

The designations imposed today are being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13902, which targets the Iranian petroleum and petrochemical sectors, among other key sectors of the Iranian economy.

FinCEN is acting in close coordination with European partners, including in Greece, and leveraging existing legal authorities, such as its first issuance of an administrative subpoena pursuant to 31 U.S.C. § 5318(k) of the Bank Secrecy Act, to advance its investigation into a Greek bank’s potential ties to Iran and its proxies. Additionally, FinCEN has issued multiple requests for information concerning banks’ relationships with OFAC-designated Iranian financial institutions.

Announced by Secretary Bessent on August 24, 2026 and dubbed Economic D-Day, Operation Economic Outcast is severing the remaining economic lifelines that sustain the Iranian regime. Treasury has mapped the networks, facilitators, and financial channels that Iran uses to smuggle oil, evade sanctions, and fund terror. Working with partners across the U.S. government, the European Union, United Kingdom, Gulf partners, and others, Treasury is targeting any source of the regime’s illicit revenue, as well as its sanctions evasion schemes to move funds.

Operation Economic Outcast significantly expanded sanctions risk for those who continue to choose to do business with Iran. Treasury warned that any entity facilitating money laundering or sanctions evasion on behalf of Iran risks being cut off from the U.S. financial system. Operation Economic Outcast also expanded sanctions exposure for non-U.S. persons who continue doing business with the Iranian regime and will accelerate the pace of U.S. enforcement.

Through Operation Economic Outcast, Treasury is targeting law firms and corporate service providers that establish shell and front companies for persons trading in sanctioned Iranian products, an essential service needed for any such malign actor to evade sanctions or regulatory compliance. Panama- and Greece-based law firm Karnakis and Karnakis has for years leveraged its legal practice to register shipping companies that own shadow fleet vessels responsible for shipping hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian steel, petroleum, and petrochemicals, among other goods. The firm previously set up the companies Skyros Maritime and Trading S.A., Corfu Maritime and Trading S.A., and Elias Shipping and Trading Group S.A., among others, all of which OFAC has previously designated for their ownership of vessels active in the trade of Iranian petroleum and petroleum products.

Elias Shipping and Trading SA, the owner of the RAMONA 1 (IMO: 9233222), served as a front company for the Al-Qatirji Company, a Syrian firm responsible for selling millions of barrels of Iranian oil for the benefit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and Houthis. The Al-Qatirji Company at the time of its designation was one of the main financial channels for the IRGC-QF, enabling the terrorist group to generate and access hundreds of millions of dollars a year in revenue gained from the sale of Iranian oil.

Karnakis and Karnakis played a particularly critical role in establishing the corporate architecture for the shipping empire of Iranian liquified petroleum gas (LPG) magnate Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh (Emamjomeh), which is collectively responsible for shipping hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Iranian LPG and crude oil. Karnakis and Karnakis served as the corporate agent for many of Emamjomeh’s firms, including several that were ultimately designated for their role in shipping Iranian petroleum products.