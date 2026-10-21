Questioning Past Debt: When Refinancing Costs Erode Fiscal Space – Analysis

Key Takeaways:

IMF data show total global debt reached about $251 trillion in 2024 (over 235 percent of GDP), with public debt near 93–94 percent of GDP and projected to approach 100 percent by 2029 under current policies.

Rising interest rates have increased global government interest payments from around 2 percent to nearly 3 percent of GDP over four years, creating a risk that higher refinancing costs shrink fiscal space, reduce productive investment, and slow growth.

The article argues that debt sustainability depends not only on the debt-to-GDP ratio but also on interest costs, maturity structure, currency denomination, and revenue capacity, and that future borrowing should prioritize productivity-enhancing investments rather than routine deficit financing.

The development of the global economy is becoming increasingly complex. The IMF Global Debt Database states that total global debt (combined government and private debt) reached around US$251 trillion in 2024, or slightly above 235% of global GDP. Of this amount, public debt reached around US$99.2 trillion, while private debt stood at around US$151.8 trillion. The global public debt ratio itself increased to nearly 93% of GDP in 2024, while the IMF Fiscal Monitor April 2026 estimates that global gross government debt had reached nearly 94% of GDP in 2025 and, under current fiscal policies, could touch 100% of GDP by 2029.

However, these figures do not yet reveal the most decisive issue. The issue is not only how large global debt is, but how costly it is to sustain. And this condition is becoming more difficult because maturing old debt must be refinanced at higher interest rates than during the previous low-interest-rate era. The IMF notes that government interest payments globally have increased from around 2% to nearly 3% of GDP over the past four years, alongside the additional burden on governments of repaying maturing debt.

For years, many countries around the world indeed enjoyed a low-interest-rate environment, which made it relatively easy for governments in various countries to obtain financing. Debt could be rolled over at relatively low cost, while fiscal stimulus became one of the main instruments for supporting the economy. This financing model worked as long as the cost of money remained low. When the interest-rate regime changes, the benefits of cheap debt gradually disappear.

That is the situation many countries face today. When interest rates remain at higher levels, governments in all countries must confront a new consequence, namely that debt interest payments absorb an increasingly large share of the budget. This means that every additional debt is no longer merely a matter of obtaining funds to finance development. Governments must also calculate how much will have to be paid in the following years.

This new situation gives rise to a deeper problem, namely that refinancing costs can create a negative fiscal cycle. Higher interest rates increase budgetary needs for debt payments. When these payments absorb fiscal space, productive investment may decline. Lower investment has the potential to suppress growth, while weaker growth limits increases in government revenue. Ultimately, governments face a paradox: the economic capacity needed to repay debt is itself at risk of being constrained by the cost of debt.

Therefore, fiscal health cannot be assessed solely by looking at the debt-to-GDP ratio. The increasingly important question is how much future fiscal capacity has already been “locked in” to pay for past debt. For developing countries such as Indonesia, this issue becomes more complex because financing costs are also influenced by global interest rates, capital flows and exchange rates. Thus, the global debt challenge is no longer merely about how to limit the amount of debt, but how to ensure that today’s debt does not become a tax on economic growth in the future.

The research of Reinhart and Rogoff is often used to demonstrate a relationship between high public debt ratios and lower economic growth. However, these findings subsequently received methodological criticism and cannot be treated as a universal threshold that automatically determines a slowdown or crisis.Therefore, the debt ratio must be read together with interest costs, growth, debt structure and the government’s revenue capacity. The ratio is indeed important as a parameter, but it is not the only indicator. A country with a relatively high debt ratio does not necessarily face the same pressure as another country with a lower ratio. The structure of debt, debt maturity, currency denomination, investor base, interest rates, economic growth, as well as the government’s ability to increase revenue also determine its level of risk.

Consider, for example, differences in currency exchange rates because debt is denominated in foreign currencies. This can increase the cost burden when the domestic currency weakens. Thus, the government must provide more local currency to meet obligations denominated in US dollars or other foreign currencies. This means that exchange-rate changes can also become a channel that amplifies fiscal pressure. Two countries with the same debt ratio can face very different risks if one has long-term debt in domestic currency, while the other relies on short-term financing in foreign currency.

Thus, developing countries face at least three interconnected pressures, interest costs, capital flow risks and exchange-rate risks. A country’s fiscal space is no longer determined solely by government decisions at home, but also by conditions in global financial markets. When external conditions deteriorate, financing costs can increase precisely when the government needs fiscal space to respond to an economic slowdown.

Therefore, the concept of fiscal space becomes very important amid the increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio. Fiscal space indicates how much capacity a country has to increase spending or provide economic stimulus without disrupting fiscal sustainability and growth. When debt obligations and interest payments increase, that fiscal space narrows. A country ultimately faces increasingly difficult choices. Adding debt means increasing future obligations. Cutting spending can suppress growth. Meanwhile, raising taxes requires caution so as not to reduce purchasing power and activity within the business ecosystem.

Thus, maintaining fiscal space does not necessarily mean stopping borrowing. What must be done is to learn to borrow more productively. When financing costs become increasingly expensive, governments can no longer rely on adding debt as the primary answer every time growth slows. The solution is to shift the orientation of fiscal policy: from debt-financed spending to debt-financed capacity. This means that debt is not merely used to finance expenditures, but directed toward building economic capacity that increases productivity, broadens the revenue base and strengthens the ability to repay debt in the future.