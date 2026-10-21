Russia-Africa Summit: Traditional Ashanti Kente On Display In Moscow – OpEd

From 15 October to 1 November, an exhibition dedicated to the traditional art of the African continent is being held at the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum in Moscow. It introduces visitors to a cultural phenomenon of Ghana—Kente fabrics—and also presents the bronze art of Burkina Faso. Broadly highly selected African artworks and fabrics are on display, attracting tremendous number of visitors, coming from various walks of life , to enjoy the world of African culture organised as part of the Russia-Africa Summit 2026.

There are other related special events, including African music, dance, beauty show, arts, modelling, and several cultural side attractions of the uniqueness portraying Africa. It was obvious that the grand cultural program was primarily designed to bring Africa closer to Russia. Noticeable to experience visitors’ interaction in the most joyous atmosphere.

The Ghanaian Kente on display, particularly drew visitors curiosity and attraction, with curators showing to dress up, in different forms and styles. It gives an idea for any possible business enterprise for any person interested in Ghana. The Kente is a traditional wear in Ghana, especially for Royal family, and also during cultural festivals. Today the Kente technology has provided wide possibility for exports to the United States and Europe.

The organisers have expressed gratitude for the sponsors. The Ghanaian, in particular, and the African culture have been brought to Russians. The special ‘Kente show’ indicated the complete success for both the sponsors and organisers. The exhibition is part of the 4th International Festival of African Culture and Cinema “Africa. Together into the Future”, timed to coincide with the cultural programme of the third Russia–Africa Summit late October 2026. The exhibition is supported by the Center for Public Diplomacy, the Embassy of Burkina Faso, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.