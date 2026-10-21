Saudi Crown Prince Receives French President In Riyadh

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received French President Emmanuel Macron in Riyadh on Wednesday.

According to the French Presidency, the two leaders held a conversation during which they reaffirmed the strength of the partnership between their countries.

“The discussion yielded several significant outcomes aimed at securing our supply chains in the short, medium, and long term,” the presidency said.

“The Saudi authorities have agreed to extend—for as many months as necessary—the additional supplies of diesel that we had previously secured from them to ensure our country’s energy needs are met,” it added.

The presidency said the Kingdom expressed its satisfaction with the assistance provided by France to protect its critical energy infrastructure in Yanbu and further consultations will be held soon to expand security cooperation.

France and Saudi Arabia will work on the implementation of infrastructure projects designed to mitigate risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz, the presidency added.

Macron is on a Gulf tour to secure oil and diesel and bring down prices in France, following a weekend of violent protests over soaring living costs.