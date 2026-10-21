Shaken Bourse, Sturdy Banks: Ring-Fencing Indonesia’s Financial System – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

MSCI’s mid-October consultation on reclassifying Indonesia from Emerging to Standalone Market over opaque ownership and suspected coordinated trading triggered an 11.57 percent drop in the composite index—the worst since 1998—and net foreign selling of 3.4 trillion rupiah in one day.

Despite the equity shock, the banking system remains solid with 13.26 percent credit growth, a 24.10 percent capital adequacy ratio, and 2.11 percent non-performing loans, while foreign reserves stand at $146.3 billion and core inflation has eased to 2.84 percent.

Bank Indonesia held its policy rate at 5.75 percent, deepened hedging incentives, and cut reserve requirements to support credit, aiming to prevent stock-market contagion from reaching the currency and real economy while the exchange and regulator address governance issues before MSCI’s final decision.

On Jakarta’s trading floors, October has felt like an earthquake. On October 15, MSCI opened a consultation on reclassifying Indonesia from Emerging Market to Standalone Market, citing opaque share ownership and suspected coordinated trading. The composite index lost 11.57% the next day, its worst session since 1998. Foreign investors sold a net 3.4 trillion rupiah of shares in a single sitting.

Walk a few blocks to the banking district, though, and the picture changes. Credit grew 13.26% year on year in September. Banks hold a capital adequacy ratio of 24.10%. Gross non-performing loans sit at just 2.11%. Foreign exchange reserves stood at US$146.3 billion at the end of September, enough to cover 5.3 months of imports.

Two Indonesias, in other words. One is shaking. The other, so far, is not.

That gap is the real story behind Bank Indonesia’s October decision to keep the BI-Rate at 5.75%, despite widespread expectations of a hike. The central bank’s task is no longer simply to defend the rupiah. It is to keep the cracks in the stock market from spreading into the foundations that hold up the rest of the economy.

Cracks In The Facade: What MSCI Actually Found

It helps to be precise about what MSCI is objecting to. Its concerns are about investability: who really owns Indonesia’s listed companies, how much stock genuinely floats, and whether prices reflect real trading. These are problems of market plumbing and governance. They fall to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the exchange, which have pledged to remove about 80 tightly held stocks from the index calculation and to tighten ownership disclosure.

Nothing in MSCI’s critique questions Indonesia’s solvency, its banks or its capacity to service its debts. That distinction matters, because markets under stress rarely draw it on their own. When an index provider downgrades a country, investors often sell everything that carries the country’s name.

Bank Indonesia’s own figures show how that contagion begins. Equity outflows were the main reason foreign portfolio flows posted a net outflow of US$80 million in the third quarter, and the selling in stocks continued into October. Left unchecked, equity flight becomes currency pressure. Currency pressure becomes imported inflation. And imported inflation, eventually, becomes a reason to tighten credit for everyone.

The Foundation Holds: Banks, Reserves And Anchored Prices

Yet the foundation is sturdier than the facade suggests. Peel back the headline numbers, and three pillars stand out.

The first is the banking system. Investment loans grew 23.20% in September and working capital loans 11.89%. Banks’ liquid assets rose to 24.08% of deposits. These are not the numbers of a system bracing for collapse.

The second is the external position. Beyond its reserves, Indonesia posted a trade surplus of US$3.55 billion in August, and Bank Indonesia expects this year’s current account deficit to stay between 1.6% and 2.4% of GDP. More telling still, foreign money did not abandon Indonesia when stocks fell. It changed address. Inflows into government bonds and Bank Indonesia’s rupiah securities, SRBI, turned overall portfolio flows positive, at US$660 million in the fourth quarter through October 19.

The third pillar is price credibility. Headline inflation rose to 3.28% in September, pushed up by a 5.03% jump in volatile food prices after poor weather. But core inflation fell to 2.84%. Even with the rupiah at 17,985 per dollar on October 20, underlying prices are not spiraling. Expectations remain anchored, and that buys the central bank something no stockpile of reserves can: the room to stay calm.

Keeping The Cracks Apart: Bank Indonesia’s Decoupling Toolkit

The October package reads best as an effort to preserve that separation.

On the currency front, Bank Indonesia held the policy rate and raised only the deposit facility rate, to 5%. It also deepened the discount on hedging premiums for domestic non-deliverable forwards, from 25% to 40% for six-month contracts and from 30% to 45% for twelve-month ones. Since June, these hedging incentives have drawn about US$9.9 billion in foreign capital. The message to investors is simple: you may be leaving the stock market, but rupiah assets still pay.

On the banking front, the logic is to let lenders step in where equity markets step back. Companies that can no longer raise capital on the exchange will turn to their banks, and the capacity is there. Undisbursed loan facilities stand at 2,562.57 trillion rupiah, or 21.7% of available credit lines. The binding constraint is funding: deposits grew only 8.22% in September, well behind credit.

That is why the reserve requirement cut matters. Conventional banks will see their requirement fall from 9% to 7%, and sharia banks from 7.5% to 5.5%, in two steps on November 1 and December 1. The macroprudential liquidity incentive, which had already channeled 458.5 trillion rupiah to banks by early October, has been reshaped to reward lending to job-creating sectors. Looser loan-to-value rules for property and zero down payments for new vehicles have been extended through 2027.

Some will say this risks overstimulating credit just as the rupiah wobbles. It is a fair concern. Spare liquidity can drift into dollar purchases, and a decisive break past 18,000 per dollar would quickly revive the case for a rate hike. Still, the alternative is worse. Tightening now would punish the healthy half of the economy for the failings of the troubled half.

None of this lets the bourse off the hook. Monetary and macroprudential policy can keep the cracks from spreading. They cannot fill them in. Only visible enforcement by OJK and the exchange, well before MSCI’s final decision due by June 30, 2027, can do that.

Indonesia’s predicament is unusual: a credible central bank, a well-capitalized banking system and comfortable reserves, sitting next to a stock market that global investors no longer trust. For now, the facade is cracking while the foundation holds. Bank Indonesia’s job is to make sure that when MSCI finally rules, the world is passing judgment on Indonesia’s stock exchange, not on Indonesia itself.