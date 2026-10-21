Sizing Up The $40 Trillion National Debt – OpEd

The U.S. government’s 2026 fiscal year ended on September 30, 2026. At the end, the federal government’s total public debt outstanding stood at $40,171,825,101,340.31.

Because that’s an insanely big number, let’s spell it out in pieces. The U.S. total national debt at the end of September 2026 was 40 trillion, 171 billion, 825 million, 101 thousand, 340 dollars and 31 cents. If you just want to count it in trillions, you can round it to $40.17 trillion, which sounds almost normal but still doesn’t feel real.

Since 2016, the U.S. national debt has more than doubled. In the chart below, I’ve shown how much it has grown at the end of each fiscal year from 2016 through 2026.

I think the best way to put the sheer size of the national debt into human terms is to divide it equally among all 137,100,000 households in the U.S. When you do the math for the national debt in 2026, it works out to be $293,011.12 of national debt per household.

Here’s a chart that shows the U.S. national debt per household from 2016 to 2026.

Measured this way, the size of the national debt per household has not yet doubled from its 2016 level. If I had to guess, while it could happen as early as next year, I think it’s more likely to happen in 2028.

This article was published by the Independent Institute