Spike NLOS Live‑Fire Validates Infantry Use And ISV-U Platform Integration

Key Takeaways:

Lockheed Martin completed a three-day live-fire demonstration of the Spike Non-Line-of-Sight system from an Infantry Squad Vehicle – Utility variant at Dugway Proving Grounds, firing 17 precision engagements, most of them by U.S. Army infantry soldiers.

The test marked the first launch of Spike NLOS from this mobile platform and is intended to advance the Army’s Mobile-Long-Range Precision-Strike Missile directed requirement by extending strike reach beyond line of sight.

Further validation testing will continue over the next year with Transformation-in-Contact unit feedback before Phase 3 initial operational production and delivery of final system prototypes.

Lockheed Martin said Tuesday it successfully completed a live-fire demonstration of the Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) system from an Infantry Squad Vehicle – Utility variant (ISV-U) at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, validating the system’s performance in a ground-based operational environment and advancing the U.S. Army’s Mobile-Long-Range Precision-Strike Missile (M-LRPSM) directed requirement.

The three-day live-fire demonstration featured 17 precision engagements against simulated operational targets at varied combat ranges with the majority of shots conducted by U.S. Army infantry soldiers. All shots were launched from an ISV-U, marking the first-time there was a firing of Spike NLOS from this mobile platform.

The demo proved that soldiers can safely fire the Spike NLOS from a mobile platform, extending strike reach well beyond line‑of‑sight while maintaining the precision needed to neutralize high‑value targets. Transformation‑in‑Contact (TIC) units were some of the first to handle the missile, providing real‑time feedback that will help shape M‑LRPSM requirements and ensure the system meets warfighter expectations.

Completion of further validation testing over the next year will take place prior to Phase 3, which is when initial operational production begins and final system prototypes will be delivered to the Army. Integrating Spike NLOS onto ISV-U platforms for the Army’s Mobile Brigade Combat Team gives warfighters a non-line-of-sight capability that enhances combat agility and reduces the decision cycle in high-intensity conflict.

Soldiers completed system training and conducted live-fire missions within the same week, demonstrating that the Spike NLOS system is intuitive and enables rapid field adoption.

“This demonstration represents a critical milestone for Spike NLOS, showing that our infantry partners can confidently employ a long-range precision missile,” said Casey Walsh, program director, Lockheed Martin Multi-Domain Missile Systems. “The live‑fire data and soldier feedback gathered here will support the shaping of the final M‑LRPSM requirements and accelerate the fielding of a game‑changing long‑range precision strike capability.”

TIC units will maintain a hands-on role in the continued validation testing of the Spike NLOS system, providing ongoing user feedback that will be captured through soldier touchpoint opportunities and used to help shape M-LRPSM requirements. Lockheed Martin’s continued progress with Spike NLOS builds on the successful Phase 1 demo and Phase 2 milestones. This recent demonstration underscores Lockheed Martin’s commitment to delivering innovative, warfighter-centric solutions for the Army in a rapidly evolving battlespace.