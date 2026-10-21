The Cyberattack That Matters Most May Never Steal A File – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article distinguishes data breaches from operational-technology risks, noting that a compromised engineering workstation can alter industrial controllers or displays and produce physical effects on water, power, or other essential services even when files remain intact.

It cites an April 2026 U.S. advisory on Iranian-affiliated actors targeting internet-accessible programmable logic controllers, NIST’s September 21 draft Guide to Operational Technology Security (comments due November 30), and guidance from the UK and Australia on segmentation, isolation, and safe local operation when remote services fail.

The author argues that security architectures must be tested against authorized-path compromise, gateway failure, and misleading displays, and that buyers should demand evidence of bounded write access, protected recovery, and operationally safe degradation rather than feature lists alone.

Across critical infrastructure worldwide, the real test is whether compromised digital access can become an unsafe physical command—and whether essential services remain stable when security fails.

An attacker could leave every customer database intact and still interfere with the water coming out of a city’s taps. A compromised engineering workstation might change a controller setting while an operator display continues to show an apparently normal process. That is a hypothetical scenario, not a claim about a specific incident. But it captures what conventional descriptions of a “data breach” can miss: a cyber instruction can become a physical consequence.

The distinction is central to operational technology, or OT: the systems that run pumps, factories, power networks, rail infrastructure and other essential services. An organization may recover its files yet still have to determine whether its machinery, control logic and operator displays can be trusted.

The debate has a deadline. On September 21, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology released a new draft Guide to Operational Technology Security, with public comments due November 30. The revision brings industrial and other physical systems into a broader security conversation about connectivity, system management and zero trust, while stressing that operational safety, reliability and performance are not optional.

That is not only an American problem. As critical infrastructure becomes more interconnected across borders, the question for governments and operators is shifting from who can enter a network to who can make the physical process change after a network boundary has been crossed.

The authorized route can become the attack route

The threat is documented, even if the worst imaginable outcomes are not. An April 2026 joint U.S. advisory, updated in July, reported Iranian-affiliated actors targeting internet-accessible programmable logic controllers across critical-infrastructure sectors. The agencies described malicious interactions with controller project files, altered information on operator interfaces and resulting operational disruptions and financial losses. The July update broadened its discussion of affected controller products.

The advisory did not document a catastrophic physical failure, and it would be irresponsible to imply one. Its importance lies in a more precise finding: attackers can interfere with the logic and visible status of a process, placing the operator in the difficult position of having to establish both what the machine is doing and whether its own display can be believed.

Network segmentation remains important because it narrows access and helps contain intrusions. Yet a permitted path can still be dangerous. An engineering workstation must sometimes program a controller. If that workstation is compromised, the attacker may gain a route the plant intentionally designed for legitimate maintenance. A firewall that faithfully passes an authorized connection has not determined whether the requested change is legitimate.

Britain’s 2026 OT connectivity guidance makes the same practical distinction. It emphasizes limiting exposure and reducing the impact of compromise, including through more granular segmentation. Its principle is not that every legacy controller can support modern identity systems. It is that operators need layered protections appropriate to what the equipment can actually do.

A better acceptance question therefore reaches beyond whether the connection was authenticated: who was permitted to make this particular change, to this device, at this moment, and what evidence shows that the result remained within safe operating limits?

Security has to survive the failure of security

There is a second trap in simply extending zero trust inward. A security gateway, identity service or remote connection can fail. Industrial equipment cannot always stop safely while a network team restores authentication. A pump, furnace, railway system or protection relay may require carefully defined local behavior even when external services are absent.

That is why “fail closed” cannot be copied into every industrial system as a universal physical instruction. Revoking remote permission to edit a controller can be sensible while preserving the local control loop and independent safety functions that keep a process stable. The acceptable response depends on the plant’s hazard analysis, not on the preference of a security dashboard.

In September, Australia published guidance on isolating vital OT and supporting systems so essential services can continue through cyber disruption. The United Kingdom likewise advises testing whether highly trusted engineering workstations can function when their supporting connections are unavailable. These measures are not arguments for indiscriminate disconnection. They are reminders that secure isolation has to preserve the service being protected.

The problem is felt acutely by smaller operators. In June, NIST published three reference architectures for secure remote access in water and wastewater systems, developed using commercially available products and aimed at utilities with different capacities. The contribution is useful precisely because it translates principles into designs that operators can inspect, adapt and test.

Put physical consequences into acceptance tests

Before a plant buys a security appliance or expands remote access, its engineers should be able to trace every consequential command path. Which accounts can observe data, which can change set points, which can replace control logic, and which can alter the protection functions? A maintenance credential should be limited in scope and duration; monitoring access should not silently inherit the power to reprogram a device.

Critical changes should be tied to approved work, independent review where warranted, protected reference versions of control logic and records showing what changed and when. For equipment that cannot verify these conditions internally, external controls may help. But they must themselves be tested against bypass routes, stale authorization, loss of supporting services and the latency or availability requirements of the process. Independent safety systems should not be treated as substitutes for cyber controls, nor should cyber controls be allowed to interfere with safety functions.

A credible demonstration would include a compromised engineering workstation using an otherwise permitted channel; a remote gateway becoming unavailable during ordinary operation; an operator display showing inconsistent data; and the restoration of access after an incident. The owner should measure whether unauthorized changes were blocked, whether essential control remained stable, how quickly operators recognized a misleading display and whether the event record permits reconstruction.

These requirements are practical procurement terms. Instead of rewarding a vendor for the number of security features on a slide, buyers can require evidence of bounded write access, protected configuration recovery, operationally safe degradation and demonstrable reauthorization. Those tests do not guarantee safety under every possible attack. They make it harder for a security architecture to be accepted without proving what happens when its assumptions fail.

A shared international standard of evidence

Other countries are already moving in related directions, though through different institutions. ENISA’s 2026 assessment found improving but uneven cybersecurity maturity across Europe’s critical sectors. Singapore announced plans to update its code of practice for critical information infrastructure in response to advanced and AI-enabled threats. These measures do not create a single global OT rulebook, but they reveal a common public interest: maintaining essential physical services when digital defenses are under pressure.

AI raises the stakes where it moves from advising operators to issuing commands. A maintenance summarizer and an agent with write access to plant controls do not pose the same consequence. Australia’s multinational guidance on integrating AI into OT accordingly emphasizes oversight, continuing evaluation and safety. The relevant question is not whether the agent speaks confidently, but whether independent infrastructure can still refuse an action it was never authorized to take.

NIST’s comment period offers a timely opportunity to turn this convergence into more testable expectations. Operators, equipment makers and regulators should document where legacy devices cannot enforce modern controls, what compensating measures actually work, which failures still permit safe local operation and what evidence buyers should demand before installation. Their submissions should be judged as engineering evidence, not as endorsements of one vendor or a universal topology.

A stolen file is visible in the language of confidentiality and loss. An unauthorized industrial command can leave the records untouched while changing the service a community depends on. The point of critical-infrastructure security is not simply to prove that a network boundary existed. It is to prove that crossing one cannot too easily become an unsafe physical act.

The test is what the machinery can still be made to do after the first defense fails.