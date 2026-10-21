The Inclusion Game Is A Fraud – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article contends that some activists and officials selectively invoke “inclusion” to expand power and then practice exclusion once dominant, citing two recent incidents as illustrations.

It criticizes Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally for awarding an interfaith honor on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks to Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, described as a bin Laden supporter, and for later revoking the award amid backlash.

It also accuses Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud of using public funds to promote Ramadan lighting while allegedly denying equal recognition to Christian and Jewish holidays, referencing a lawsuit and a prior incident in which he told a Christian minister he was “not welcome.”

“Inclusion for thee but not for me” is one of the favorite games played by radical pundits, politicians and activists. When it suits their cause, they opt for inclusion; when it doesn’t, they opt for exclusion. For example, when they are seeking to enhance their power base, they promote the politics of inclusion. But once they achieve dominance, inclusion becomes the enemy—they tighten their grip by excluding their rivals.

This became strikingly evident in two recent incidents. Though they were unrelated in the sense that they were uncoordinated, and they appeared on different sides of the Atlantic, they brought to light the game of inclusion, proving that it is indeed a fraud.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is a masterful exponent of inclusion. Sarah Mullally, the first woman chosen to lead Anglicans worldwide, chose 9/11 to stick it to Americans and endear herself to murderous Muslims. On the 25th anniversary of the savage attack on the United States, she honored Osama bin Laden by giving the Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation to Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi. This guy was a big fan of bin Laden.

Mullally gave this supporter of barbarism the award in the name of “interfaith harmony” and “his commitment to promoting religious tolerance.” That would be like giving an award to a neo-Nazi for his work on behalf of human rights.

She was summarily embarrassed when the blowback began and had to revoke the award, but everyone knew what was in her heart of hearts—support for Muslim terrorists.

Why the hatred? Mullally is a left-wing extremist who seeks to dilute our Judeo-Christian heritage. Her chosen weapon is inclusion. She wants a radically inclusive Christianity, one that blesses homosexual relationships. In her supreme arrogance, she publicly calls on the Catholic Church to get on board and change its teachings to reflect her militant secularism.

On this side of the Atlantic, Muslims in Dearborn, Michigan have shown us what they think about inclusion once they are in the driver’s seat. They are seeking hegemony in all aspects of life and are openly discriminating against Christians and Jews. For them, inclusion is a dirty word. They are in charge and everyone had better walk their walk.

The anti-inclusion mayor of Dearborn, Abdullah Hammoud, is using taxpayer dollars to promote Islam while simultaneously denying equal rights to others. The good news is that he is being sued. Margot Cleveland, who writes for The Federalist, has acquired the services of two crackerjack lawyers, Robert Muise and David Yerushalmi, from the American Freedom Law Center, to represent her.

Muise argues that “The City of Dearborn spent taxpayer money to light up its streets and parks for Ramadan while stonewalling a resident who simply asked that Easter, Passover, and other Christian and Jewish holy days be treated the same way.” Yerushalmi concurs, adding, “Our client is simply asking the City to treat Christians and Jews as equal citizens.”

This is not the first time that Mayor Hammoud has flexed his bigoted muscles. Last year, a Christian minister objected to naming a street after a Muslim journalist who praised Hezbollah, the terrorist organization that wars on innocent Jews. The mayor was not happy with the minister’s objections and told him, “Although you live here, I want you to know as mayor, you are not welcome here.”

Mullally may be the world’s top Anglican but her goal is to sabotage Christianity by promoting a radical secular agenda, wrapped in the politics of inclusion. Hammoud’s goal is to sabotage the Constitution and our Judeo-Christian roots by privileging Islam.

Don’t be fooled by some obvious differences. Their means may be different but their objective is the same—the destruction of the cultural foundation of Western civilization.