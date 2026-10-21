Key Takeaways:

The article argues that a future quantum computer could forge digital signatures used for authentication, while AI could exploit the resulting confusion at machine speed, creating a risk of “Trust Now, Forge Later” in which systems accept false but valid-looking instructions.

Although the U.S. Government Accountability Office judges a cryptographically relevant quantum machine unlikely within ten years, governments have set migration deadlines for post-quantum cryptography, including EU critical infrastructure by the end of 2030 and Britain’s highest-priority systems by 2031.

Readiness requires inventorying cryptographic dependencies by mission impact, separating authentication from authority, rehearsing operations under degraded trust with allies, and testing AI, communications, and cryptographic components together rather than waiting for a confirmed quantum breakthrough.

Artificial intelligence is speeding up quantum research while the cryptography that tells machines whom to trust still awaits replacement. Governments preparing for strategic surprise need systems that can tell an authentic instruction from an authorized one.

Strategic surprise rarely announces itself. It tends to arrive on an ordinary morning; through a channel defenders had long since stopped questioning. In the next one, the first sign of trouble may be an instruction that looks authentic in every respect.

Imagine a crisis in which a port’s logistics system accepts a software update carrying a valid signature, an air defense network receives conflicting reports that all pass authentication, and commanders in several allied capitals must decide which instructions to trust. Artificial intelligence could help an attacker exploit that confusion at machine speed. A sufficiently capable quantum computer could, wherever vulnerable cryptography remains in use, forge the very signatures meant to prevent it.

This is a planning scenario rather than a forecast. The U.S. Government Accountability Office’s October assessment states that “today’s quantum computers cannot yet break this cryptography” and judges the chance of a cryptographically relevant machine appearing within 10 years to be low, though most industry experts expect one, possibly as soon as the 2030s. The same report lists what such a machine would enable, including the ability to “forge an authorized party’s digital signature to sign malicious code.”

Uncertainty about the date should shape preparation. It gives no reason to postpone it.

What “quantum AI” actually means

The phrase “quantum AI” compresses three different developments into one misleading image of an all-powerful machine.

The first is quantum computing applied to particular learning problems. In a study published in Science in September 2025, a team led by the Technical University of Denmark used entangled light to learn the noise behavior of an optical system in about 15 minutes, a task it estimated would take a comparable classical approach some 20 million years. The advantage was proven for that task alone, and one of the authors cautioned that quantum technologies still do not generally outperform classical computers.

The second runs in the opposite direction: AI is improving quantum technology. On Oct. 16, Anthropic reported that its Claude model had designed circuits smaller and faster than the best published versions across eight design tasks. One circuit for elliptic-curve point addition, the core step in quantum algorithms for the discrete logarithm problem that underpins elliptic-curve cryptography, uses 12% more quantum bits than the smallest previous design but 17 times fewer gates. The preprint concerns designs on paper, and no deployed system was attacked. The company nonetheless said the gains mean “practical quantum computers could arrive sooner than previously anticipated.”

Estimates of quantum progress must therefore track algorithms as well as hardware. When software cuts the resources a task requires, the hardware threshold for that task falls with it.

The third is the combination of the two within a larger operation, with conventional AI coordinating reconnaissance and timing while a separate quantum resource works on one cryptographic problem. That requires no language model running on a quantum processor. Planners waiting for a recognizable “quantum superintelligence” would be watching for the wrong milestone.

More capability does not settle who is in control

Public debate often treats “rogue AI” as one category, though deliberate misuse, compromised systems, unintended behavior and action outside an approved mandate each raise different questions of responsibility, access and control.

Recent industrial research shows why those distinctions matter. Booz Allen reported on Oct. 8 that frontier AI models in its isolated operational-technology lab “navigated unfamiliar industrial systems, adapted when blocked, and moved physical equipment within minutes.” In one test, a model went from a perimeter compromise to actions inside an industrial control network in just over 16 minutes. Human operators approved every exploit and any action that could produce a physical effect, and some controls held: a motor set to local control would not start remotely. No single safeguard, however, consistently stopped the models.

The lab’s architecture shaped those results, yet they show how AI can carry an operation from digital access toward physical effects. Quantum capability would leave that logic intact. The operational question is what a system can accomplish, with the access it holds, before a defender can detect, restrict or reverse its actions, whatever kind of computing it relies on.

The deeper danger is forged trust

The quantum threat is usually described as an adversary eventually reading encrypted information. GAO warns that systems are already targeted for “harvest now, decrypt later,” in which data stolen today is stored until it can be broken. For information that must stay secret for years, the risk has already begun.

Authenticity may matter even more. On Oct. 1, the National Security Agency described a parallel risk it calls “Trust Now, Forge Later,” noting that “the foundation of digital trust relies on cryptographic signatures and certificates.” They tell a system who is speaking and whether a message has been altered. If they can be forged, a network may keep running normally while acting on a false claim of identity or authority.

The outcome would still depend on access, architecture and independent safeguards, and quantum capability would not automatically hand anyone control of a network. Automation is what turns the risk into a planning problem. A compromised identity accepted by several connected systems could see its instructions propagated before anyone notices, with the harm scaling to the speed of execution and the breadth of delegated authority.

Even a valid signature has limits. It shows that a particular key signed the message. It cannot show that the content is accurate, that the signer’s system remains uncompromised or that the requested action suits the current mission. An authenticated instruction can still be unsafe, or exceed the authority of the system that receives it.

The calendar is already set

Governments have begun to set dates. Under a coordinated roadmap, European Union member states should start moving to post-quantum cryptography by the end of 2026, now about 10 weeks away, and protect critical infrastructure no later than the end of 2030. Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre has set 2028 for discovery and planning, 2031 for the highest-priority migrations and 2035 for completion. Australia’s cybersecurity guidance recommends ceasing the use of traditional asymmetric cryptography by the end of 2030. The replacement algorithms run on ordinary computers, so no organization needs a quantum machine of its own to begin.

Dates are only the start of readiness. GAO found that none of the 24 major U.S. federal agencies it reviewed fully addressed the preparatory practices it assessed, citing gaps in cryptography expertise, inventories, transition funding and testing plans. Every government with a deadline should audit itself against the same test.

What readiness should mean

Leaders can turn available standards into demonstrated readiness in four ways.

First, migrate by mission consequence. An inventory should connect each cryptographic dependency to the function it protects, starting with the systems that authenticate administrators, validate software updates, establish device identity and guard long-lived secrets. New systems should be able to change their cryptography throughout their service lives, and progress should be measured by verified implementation rather than a vendor’s claim of quantum readiness.

Second, keep authentication and authority separate. A valid credential should admit a request for consideration; a separate control, outside any AI model and protected, should decide whether the requested action falls within the sender’s delegated authority and the current mission. An AI system’s confidence in its own answer should never be grounds for expanding its permissions.

Third, rehearse operations under degraded trust. Commanders and infrastructure operators should practice scenarios in which some identities, updates or reports cannot be trusted, and measure how long it takes to restrict suspect credentials, keep essential functions running and return to a verified configuration. Allies should run these exercises together, because a forged credential accepted in one national network can travel through shared systems into others.

Fourth, test the combined system. Evaluating an AI model, a communications protocol and a cryptographic component separately will not reveal how they fail together. Exercises should combine simulated cryptographic compromise with misleading information, interrupted communications and automated responses, to learn whether a local failure stays contained. None of this requires waiting for a real quantum attack.

Preparing for the morning that matters

Two temptations should be resisted: assigning a confident date to an uncertain breakthrough, and treating uncertainty as permission to defer necessary work. Forecasts will keep changing, and readiness should be judged by what has been secured, tested and restored under demanding conditions.

Could the convergence of AI and quantum computing contribute to a future strategic surprise? Under some conditions, yes, though the evidence does not support predicting that a quantum-powered rogue AI will strike. The credible concern is narrower: adversary capability could arrive before vulnerable dependencies are fixed, and automation could turn a limited compromise into consequential action before responsible authorities regain control.

No government needs a date for a quantum breakthrough to begin protecting the systems that must survive it. The surprise worth preparing for is a morning on which every signature checks out, and the orders are still false. Before that morning comes, defense leaders should be able to show that essential operations can continue, that machine authority stays bounded and that trust can be restored once it has been broken.