The Question Europe Buried Alive: The War Over Who We Are – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article argues that European protests, synagogue and church attacks, and conflicting marches reflect a deeper dispute over national identity after rapid dechristianization left only thin “values” in place of shared stories and rituals.

It describes decades of multiculturalism-by-omission, the importation of foreign conflicts, and the rise of revanchist politics, while noting that states are now choosing sides through border controls, return regulations, and speech restrictions.

The author acknowledges counter-evidence—school protests rooted in funding disputes, attacks not uniformly linked to local communities, falling irregular arrivals, and Olivier Roy’s view that identity anxieties predate migration—leaving open whether the culture-war frame describes or amplifies the conflict.

Europe’s governments keep announcing that they have a migration problem, or a security problem, or a budget problem. The people in the streets, and the people watching them on their phones, are fighting about something more basic: who is the “we” in “we the people,” and what is it owed?

Consider the year’s events in one frame. French school protests become a transatlantic shouting match within a day, with Donald Trump declaring that “this isn’t about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great country.” London policing plans for a weekend with a Tommy Robinson march and the Nakba commemoration on the same day, with at least 4,000 officers keeping the routes apart. Synagogues burn in London, Liège and Skopje. Churches burn in German towns. Mosques are targeted too. Everywhere there are flags, and everyone understands that a flag is not a decoration. It is an allegiance claim.

On this reading, the specific grievance in each case, a school, a stabbing, a ruling, is a pretext. The cause is that Europeans no longer share an answer to the question their ancestors settled by force, or by default: what binds this society together?

The vacuum

The culture-war account begins with a vacuum. Europe was a Christian civilization in culture for a thousand years and then, within two generations, stopped being one. As the sociologist-philosophers of this camp point out, secularization gave way to large-scale dechristianization in religious and cultural terms, especially after 1968. The old glue, church, parish, a shared calendar and moral grammar, dissolved. Nothing replaced it except an abstract creed: “values.” Human rights, tolerance, democracy.

Values do not make a people. Creeds, as every historian of nations knows, require stories, rituals, heroes, a sense of inheritance. Pew finds that majorities across Europe say national language and laws are key to identity. That is a revealing answer: a people reaching for what is left, language and law, when the thicker things have gone. It is a thin identity, and thin identities are brittle.

This is the first plank: Europe entered the age of mass migration without a self to offer the newcomers.

The experiment

The second plank is the policy that followed. For decades, European elites practiced a form of managed non-demand. Newcomers were welcomed as bearers of their own cultures, not as candidates for a shared one. Assimilation became a dirty word, associated with colonial arrogance. Integration meant access to services, not allegiance. Critics call it multiculturalism by omission: the state refused to say what it expected, so it could not complain when expectations went unmet.

Defenders of this critique add that the experiment ran alongside the arrival of communities with intact, confident religious and cultural identities, in a host society that had lost confidence in its own. The Egyptian-born or Algerian-born grandmother saw a continent that did not seem to believe in itself. The second generation, caught between a parental culture they could not wholly inhabit and a host culture that did not seem to want them, built an identity in opposition. Some built it in religion. Some built it in a street solidarity that burns buses. A few built it in jihad.

The imported war

The third plank is the one that hurts most. Conflicts abroad now play out as civil conflicts at home. When Gaza burns or Iran fights, European cities hold marches, and European Jews pay. Security services in several countries now describe attacks on Jewish sites as partly directed from abroad: North Macedonia’s intelligence service tied the Skopje synagogue arson to a radical group linked to the Islamic State network, and reporting on London and elsewhere raises suspicion that Iran may be recruiting operatives online.

For the culture-war reading, this is the core of the matter: a society cannot tolerate an arrangement in which allegiances formed abroad shape the safety of citizens at home. The old liberal answer, that all of this is policed under the criminal law, has not satisfied the people who live near the synagogues. They ask what kind of country needs armed guards at nursery schools, and why its leaders speak so cautiously about the source.

The mirror

Culture wars need two armies, and Europe has produced the second. Where the establishment would not speak about identity, a revanchist politics took the subject up, and it did so crudely. Church arsons, which rose in May with 13 cases recorded across Europe, the 2026 monthly high, feed one story. Mosque plots, including a teenager charged in London with planning attacks on two mosques, and a Cornwall community center attacked in September, feed the other. Each side keeps its own ledger of outrages and distrusts the other’s.

The philosopher Olivier Roy has shown how odd this war is. The right defends “Christian Europe” while living by the sexual liberation of the 1960s. The left defends secularism while excusing religious assertion by minorities. Religious conservatives use Christianity as an identity badge while losing the faith. As Roy’s critics and admirers agree, the debate about Islam is really a deeper question about the nature of Europe and its relationship to religion in general. Neither army fights for what it says it fights for.

The state as combatant

The final plank concerns the state itself. Every culture war eventually recruits the government, and Europe’s governments are now visibly choosing sides. A declaration (Chişinău Declaration, May 15, 2026) affirming the right to control borders. A regulation that creates European Return Order (adopted on October 01, 2026), sanctions for non-cooperation and hubs outside Europe. These read, to their supporters, as the overdue restoration of sovereignty. To their opponents they are a weaponization of law against a population defined by origin.

Meanwhile the public square is policed by ever-denser rules about what may be said, flown, worn or chanted. Each prosecution of a slogan, each ban on a demonstration, each decision about a symbol is read by the aggrieved as proof that the state belongs to the other side. A state that cannot present itself as neutral between the contending cultures becomes one of them. That, the argument concludes, is how a culture war turns into something worse: when the referee puts on a jersey.

The unfinished argument

Honest versions of this case admit where it is contested, and those points are large.

The French school protests are the weakest ground for the thesis. Reporting ties the unrest to school funding and budget disputes, with analysts calling Trump’s characterization a political statement and not a finding. The students’ stated demands concern staff shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating facilities, and the movement drew parents and teachers. A culture war that includes everyone’s grandmother is not much of a culture war.

The attackers also do not divide into two clean armies. Several of the Jewish-site attacks have been attributed to networks directed from abroad or “attempted theft”, not to European Muslim communities at large, and mosques and churches are both targets. Treating a continent’s Muslims as one bloc, or the arsonists as one tribe, is a category error that the evidence does not support. Pew’s data show vast differences across Europe in public attitudes toward Muslims, which is hard to square with a single continental war.

Critics also note that irregular arrivals are falling, that the cultural-clash story tends to be strongest where contact is weakest, and that Roy’s own conclusion cuts against the thesis: the notion that “Europe would be fine if only Islam or immigration did not exist is, of course, an illusion.” Many of Europe’s identity anxieties, in this view, would exist without a single new arrival.

So the culture-war frame leaves a real question. Is it a description of what is happening, or a way of making it happen? The warning embedded in the thesis is that naming a conflict as a war can summon the armies. What its defenders say, and what their critics fear, are two readings of the same sentence: Europe has not decided what it is. Whether that indecision is the cause of the fires, or just the lens through which each side chooses to see them, is the argument that the streets cannot settle.