The Victim’s Dilemma: The Fallacy Of The Strong State In Times Of War – OpEd

By Maksym Vlasenko

Key Takeaways:

The article introduces the “Victim’s Dilemma,” arguing that societies under existential threat may expand centralized state power for wartime mobilization in ways that ultimately weaken the economic base needed for resistance.

It contends that price controls on scarce goods can turn temporary shortages into prolonged ones by reducing recovery revenue, discouraging external suppliers, and amplifying regulatory barriers, while centralized allocation cannot match dispersed local knowledge as described by F. A. Hayek.

Drawing on self-ownership principles, the piece rejects conscription as a violation of individual labor rights and proposes voluntary military service, contractual security, and market-based defense as alternatives that better preserve adaptability and incentives.

Aggressive interstate war aims at seizing territory, subjugating populations, and establishing political control. By destroying physical capital, war inflicts immense economic damage. Yet one of the most consequential effects of war can occur within the institutional framework of the victim society itself. This phenomenon can be termed the Victim’s Dilemma.

Imagine an individual operating a small shop in a neighborhood controlled by a protection racket. When a rival gang attacks the shop to expand its territory, the defenseless shopkeeper turns to his original extortionist, begging for greater protection in exchange for higher tribute and greater control over his business. Driven by fear, the victim strengthens the very coercive power from which he was previously seeking protection in order to survive an external aggressor.

In times of existential threat, modern societies can commit the same error. Under the pressure of war, citizens and policymakers may demand a larger, more centralized state, assuming that top-down decrees and economic command are necessary for effective wartime mobilization. However, the fundamental principles of economics do not cease to operate during wartime. Expanding state power, imposing price controls, and reinforcing bureaucratic monopolies can weaken a society’s economic base and its capacity to resist the external aggressor.

The Fallacy of Price Controls: Destroying Capital When It Is Needed Most

A common response to wartime shortages is to demand price ceilings on essential goods such as food, bottled water, and fuel. When enemy strikes destroy critical infrastructure, available supply can fall sharply while demand remains high. Under ordinary market conditions, prices rise in response to increased scarcity. Governments may then impose price ceilings in an attempt to make essential goods more affordable.

This policy does not eliminate scarcity. Instead, it can transform a temporary supply shock into a prolonged shortage and impede recovery for several reasons.

First, price controls can reduce the revenue available to damaged enterprises for rapid recovery. Rebuilding warehouses, replacing machinery, and securing high-risk logistics require substantial expenditure. By forcing a business to sell diminished stock at a controlled price while operating and logistical costs have increased, the state may prevent the firm from generating sufficient revenue to replace destroyed capital and restore production.

Second, price caps weaken the market incentives for external suppliers to enter the affected area. A high price in a crisis zone signals to surrounding producers that the additional costs and risks of transporting goods there may be commercially viable. When prices are artificially capped, this signal is weakened, reducing the incentive for external suppliers to bear the costs of delivering essential goods.

Third, wartime shortages can expose fragility created by regulatory barriers and excessive concentration of supply. Licensing requirements and other barriers to entry can make it more difficult for small and medium-sized enterprises to enter or expand in essential industries. When a major supplier is destroyed, a concentrated market may lack smaller producers capable of rapidly expanding output.

Finally, price controls can impose additional pressure on businesses when combined with existing taxation and regulatory costs. While the state limits the revenue firms can obtain from essential goods, businesses may continue to face taxes, compliance costs, and other obligations. By restricting revenue while leaving many costs unchanged or increased, price controls can weaken the productive capacity on which both civilian consumption and defense ultimately depend.

The Myth of Centralized Efficiency: Local Knowledge versus Bureaucratic Paralysis

Proponents of a strong state during wartime often argue that emergency conditions require centralized command to ensure swift and decisive action. This argument, however, overlooks a fundamental economic problem identified by F. A. Hayek: the difficulty of utilizing dispersed knowledge. Crucial information concerning production, logistics, resource allocation, and local conditions is dispersed among individuals who possess specific knowledge of rapidly changing circumstances of time and place.

A central government cannot fully possess or process the immediate local knowledge available to communities operating under changing conditions. When resource allocation is organized through a top-down hierarchy, two recurring problems can arise.

First, centralized distribution can misallocate resources. Supplies may be dispatched to locations where they are less urgently needed or according to priorities that differ from those of people facing the immediate problem. Multiple layers of state administration can also introduce delays, administrative costs, and opportunities for corruption. By the time a centralized decision reaches the local level, circumstances may already have changed.

Second, bureaucratic institutions do not face the same profit-and-loss calculation as private actors. A private firm that systematically fails to satisfy its customers risks losing revenue and ultimately exiting the market. A government agency, by contrast, is generally evaluated through administrative and political mechanisms rather than a continuous market process of profit and loss. This difference can weaken the incentive to adapt rapidly.

This dynamic is particularly consequential in modern warfare, where technological adaptation can be time-sensitive. Consider a hypothetical case in which a private team of engineers develops and tests an innovative drone. If the technology must then pass lengthy certification, regulatory audits, and bureaucratic procurement before deployment, adoption may take considerably longer. By the time approval is granted, battlefield conditions may have changed and the technology may have lost part of its advantage.

The same problem can arise during civilian emergencies. A local driver with a suitable vehicle may immediately recognize demand for transportation and use his knowledge of local roads to evacuate residents. Under a highly-centralized framework, licensing and administrative requirements may delay such action. These requirements may serve legitimate purposes under ordinary circumstances, but centralized authorization can introduce additional layers when local actors possess information that cannot be transmitted to the center quickly enough.

Conscription versus Voluntary Defense: Self-Ownership and the Market for Security

One of the most significant tensions between state power and individual liberty during wartime concerns conscription. To defend its territorial jurisdiction, the state may rely on compulsory mobilization, treating individuals’ labor and physical capacity as resources subject to state command. From a libertarian perspective, this raises both ethical and economic objections.

Within a framework of self-ownership, conscription constitutes a direct violation of an individual’s exclusive ownership of his own person. If an individual does not possess primary authority over his own body and labor, the foundation of private property and other individual rights becomes difficult to justify consistently. Conscription therefore represents the compulsory appropriation of an individual’s labor for state purposes under threat of legal penalty.

The economic objections concern the allocation of labor and human capital. Compulsory service does not allocate individuals exclusively according to their preferences, comparative advantages, or knowledge of their skills. Individuals may be removed from civilian occupations in which they possess valuable specialized knowledge and assigned to military functions that do not fully use their abilities. The economic problem is therefore not simply the number of personnel available for defense, but whether human resources are allocated according to the information and incentives available to individuals themselves.

In contrast, a society organized around voluntary association would seek to provide defense through voluntary military service, contractual security arrangements, and private defense providers.

Critics question the reliability of market-based defense by asking what would prevent a private defense provider from defecting to an aggressor in exchange for a higher payment. A possible answer lies in reputation, contractual commitments, and repeated market relationships. A defense firm that abandons its obligations risks losing future customers, insurance, financing, and institutional relationships. This does not establish that defection would be impossible, but competitive institutions can create substantial costs for violating contractual commitments.

Within an order of polycentric law and private jurisdictions, defense could be financed through insurance arrangements, voluntary pooling of resources, and contractual relationships between security providers and those seeking protection. Defense would be organized not as compulsory extraction of labor, but as a contractual service based on consent, specialization, reputation, and competition.

Conclusion: Freedom and Wartime Resilience

The belief that wartime security necessarily requires a massive expansion of centralized state power can lead societies into what I have called the Victim’s Dilemma. Faced with an external aggressor, a society may respond by expanding mechanisms of centralized control that weaken its internal economic adaptability. Measures adopted to strengthen wartime resilience may, under certain conditions, undermine the productive and institutional foundations on which that resilience depends.

The fundamental economic constraints governing human action do not disappear during wartime. Price controls cannot recreate destroyed productive capital and may weaken incentives for recovery and external supply. Centralized bureaucracies cannot eliminate dispersed knowledge and may introduce delays, informational losses, and misallocation. Within a framework of self-ownership, compulsory military service also raises a fundamental question about transferring control over an individual’s labor to the state.

Wartime resilience therefore depends not simply on the quantity of resources under centralized control, but on the capacity to coordinate knowledge, preserve productive incentives, and mobilize human resources without unnecessarily destroying individual autonomy. Decentralized markets, voluntary association, contractual defense, and secure property rights can allow individuals to adapt to changing conditions without requiring every decision to pass through a central authority.

About the author: Maksym Vlasenko is an independent scholar based in Ukraine. His research focuses on political philosophy, Aristotelian ethics, and libertarian legal theory, with a primary emphasis on ethics, natural rights, and Austrian economics.

Source: This article was published by Mises



