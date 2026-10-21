U.S. Bill Would Hold Syrian Officials Accountable For Abuses Against Minorities

Key Takeaways:

U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie introduced the Syrian Religious and Ethnic Minorities Protection Act, which would require a report identifying senior Syrian officials suspected of involvement in serious abuses against religious and ethnic groups, including Christians and Alawites, and consider targeted sanctions.

The bill cites documented reports of unlawful detention, sectarian violence, abductions, enforced disappearances, property seizures, forced displacement, and extrajudicial killings, as well as the transitional authorities’ failure to include minorities in governance or prosecute perpetrators.

Within 90 days of enactment, the Secretary of State and Director of National Intelligence would submit findings that could support property blocking, visa restrictions, and other measures under existing U.S. law.

Amid reports of ongoing abuses against religious and ethnic groups in Syria, U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pennsylvania, introduced a bill aimed at strengthening accountability for serious human rights abuses and persecution, including those targeting Christians and Alawites.

The bill calls for a report identifying Syrian officials suspected of involvement in the abuses and for consideration of targeted sanctions against them.

The bill is titled the “Syrian Religious and Ethnic Minorities Protection Act.” It was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, as well as the House Committees on the Judiciary and Financial Services, for consideration of matters within their respective jurisdictions.

On his website, Mackenzie said the measure aims to strengthen congressional oversight, identify those responsible for abuses, and ensure the United States uses the tools available to hold them accountable. He said protecting religious freedom and human rights should remain a priority as Syria builds its future.

The bill’s text, which is supported by In Defense of Christians, the American Syriac Union, and the Alawites Association of the United States, cites reports of unlawful detention, ongoing sectarian violence against minorities fueled by hate speech whose perpetrators go unpunished, the abduction of women and minors, mass dismissals from employment, enforced disappearances, intimidation and property seizures, forced displacement, police abuse of authority, government-backed looting, coercion to change religion, and extrajudicial killings.

The bill also draws on reports from international organizations, including the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, documenting continued violations of religious freedom and persecution based on religious and ethnic identity. It points to the Syrian transitional authorities’ failure to include minorities in governance and the transition, investigate crimes against them, and prosecute those responsible. It also cites reports that foreign fighters remain in senior positions within state and security institutions.

Under the bill, the U.S. secretary of state, in coordination with the director of national intelligence, would be required to submit a report to the relevant committees within 90 days of the bill’s enactment. The report would identify senior Syrian officials and people associated with them who are credibly suspected of participating in, directing, facilitating, or covering up the abuses, and assess whether measures should be imposed against them.

Possible measures include blocking property, visa and entry restrictions, financial restrictions, and other actions authorized under U.S. law.