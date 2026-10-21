Water Is Pakistan’s Red Line And The World Must Take Notice – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

On 21 October 2026, during a joint press stakeout with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu marking 60 years of Pakistan-Maldives relations, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared water a “red line” and said any attempt to block Pakistan’s water would be treated as an act of war.

The article stresses that Pakistan’s agriculture, food security, employment, and economy depend heavily on the Indus River system and that tensions with India over the Indus Waters Treaty, including withheld flood-related data, heighten risks of reduced inflows and poorer disaster preparedness.

It calls for adherence to the treaty’s dispute-resolution mechanisms, greater information sharing, and complementary domestic measures such as more efficient irrigation, reduced leakage, and conservation of groundwater to safeguard long-term water security.

Water is not just a natural resource. It is the basis of national security, economic stability, food production chains, and human survival. Water is a matter of existential importance to Pakistan. This was made clear when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared that he regarded water as Pakistan’s red line. Any attempt to block Pakistan’s water would be seen as an act of war. On October 21, 2026, during a joint press stakeout at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu commemorated 60 years of Pakistan-Maldives diplomatic relations. The Prime Minister took the opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s concerns over water security.

Water security is a matter of Pakistan’s national concern and must be taken seriously by the rest of the world. Pakistan’s agriculture is heavily dependent on the Indus River system. Pakistan’s agricultural sector is intricately linked to food supplies, employment, industry, and exports. Anything that could have a serious deleterious effect on Pakistan’s water sources would have adverse economic ramifications for Pakistan’s struggling farmers, its citizens’ food security, and the well-being of the country’s population.

The Indus Waters Treaty has been a flashpoint of contention between Pakistan and India. Pakistan’s mistrust of India’s intentions to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance has been increased by India’s withholding of information essential to Pakistan in its efforts to predict flooding in the Indus River system and manage agricultural production accordingly.

Water is not just a political tool. Rivers run through communities and connect them. Wherever rivers are shared between countries, it is in the interests of all to cooperate to utilise them for the benefit of all. When arrangements to do so are undermined, it can cause complications that go beyond diplomatic tensions. There is likely to be a deleterious impact on agricultural production in downstream countries with an effect on food supplies, employment, and disaster response. Pakistan’s concerns about its share of the waters of the Indus River have important repercussions for its present and future.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s declaration that water is a red line signifies the gravity of the risks that Pakistan’s water security faces. It is a matter of Pakistan’s national interests and should be treated with seriousness and respect by the international community. Pakistan’s national interests will be best served by a firm stance being taken diplomatically combined with measures to ensure continued freshwater supplies. Shehbaz’s remarks were made in a diplomatic context that deserves to be noted. Pakistan and the Maldives both have interests in preserving the integrity of nations and their sovereignty and freedom of action. They both have an interest in their survival and development prospects. For the Maldives, climate change and rising sea levels are of existential concern. Pakistan and the Maldives both have a shared interest in responsible resource management and proper utilisation of their respective geographical features by themselves and others.

The gravity of Pakistan’s concerns is reflected in the diplomatic backdrop against which it was voiced. The meeting between Pakistan’s Prime Minister and the Maldives’ President was held against a backdrop of Pakistan’s concerns about its water security. Water is the basis of life and human survival. Anything that threatens a country’s water security threatens its very survival.

The international community should treat Pakistan’s red line declaration with seriousness and respect. Wherever rivers are shared between countries, it is in the interests of all to cooperate to utilise them for the benefit of all. The existence of international law and treaties to govern such situations and manage disputes is an indication of the importance of the issues. The provisions of such agreements must be adhered to by all parties, and they must utilise the procedures provided for in them to settle disputes. Consultations between technical experts on contentious issues and the sharing of information can help to alleviate some diplomatic tensions. The world community should call upon Pakistan and India to utilise the measures provided for in the Indus Waters Treaty to address their differences and concerns in a spirit of cooperation and in the interests of both countries.

Pakistan has an obligation to secure and preserve its water sources. Its own measures are essential to supplement any diplomatic initiatives it takes to safeguard its interests in this regard. Efficient irrigation and judicious water use practices must be encouraged. Water loss due to leakage and other factors must be minimised. Protective steps must be taken to conserve underground water reserves. Agricultural practices must be updated to be more water-efficient. Pakistan’s domestic preparedness is essential to ensure its water security in light of its growing population and the effects of climate change. The international community owes Pakistan a duty to respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to take cognisance of the fact that its actions may violate Pakistan’s national interests. Pakistan’s foreign policy stance on water security must be buttressed with domestic measures to conserve water. The two are not mutually exclusive. The interests of Pakistan’s population and people must be placed above everything else by Pakistan’s leaders.