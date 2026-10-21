Why Invading Iran Could Become America’s Biggest Military Mistake – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

The article argues that invading Iran would be a strategic catastrophe, noting that the country is far larger and better prepared for guerrilla warfare than Iraq in 2003, with Pentagon wargames showing high costs and a leaked assessment that Iran retained roughly 70 percent of its missiles after 11,000 strikes.

It cites ongoing costs including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices above $104, about 50,000 U.S. troops in the region into 2027, 21 American service members killed, and the risk that an invasion would unite Iranians behind the regime while allies refuse to join.

The author maintains that diplomacy, including the short-lived Islamabad Memorandum, remains preferable, and urges Congress—which has not authorized the war—to prevent any ground invasion before or after the midterm elections.

The ghosts of Baghdad and Kabul should be enough to silence any talk of sending American troops into Iran. Yet here we are, more than seven months into a war that began on 28 February with U.S.-Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and voices in Washington and Tel Aviv are again whispering that only boots on the ground can finish the job. Plans to seize Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, or push inland to seize Iran’s enriched uranium have circulated since March. They are wrong. An invasion would be a strategic catastrophe, a moral failure, and a self-inflicted wound from which America might never recover.

First, the military reality is brutal. Iran is not Iraq in 2003. It is four times larger, with 90 million people, a professional military hardened by decades of sanctions and asymmetric warfare, and terrain from the Zagros Mountains to vast deserts perfectly suited for guerrilla warfare against invaders. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps prepared for this: mines, drone swarms, missile barrages on Gulf infrastructure, and allies from Hezbollah to the Houthis. The Pentagon’s wargames have shown that attacking Iran would fail, requiring hundreds of thousands of troops, years of occupation, and casualties dwarfing the post-9/11 wars.

This year’s air and naval campaign has proved the point. After 11,000 strikes in five weeks, a leaked intelligence assessment found Iran still held roughly 70 percent of its missiles and launchers. Iran then closed the Strait of Hormuz and claimed sovereignty over it. A June memorandum signed by Presidents Trump and Pezeshkian collapsed on 8 July. The Houthis, who joined the war in March, now hit Saudi airports; a 10 October attack on Riyadh’s airport killed twelve people. About 50,000 U.S. troops are now deployed to the region into 2027.

We already know how that movie ends: initial tactical (and TV-ready) success followed by endless bleeding. General Stanley McChrystal, who commanded U.S. forces in Afghanistan, says on war with Iran, “I tell people about this war, if you like this war, enjoy this first part, because this is the best part. Because everything after this will be harder, because it will be more equal, even though we will have bombed them.”Related: Qatar Offers Lebanon 2 Gas Plants and 20 Years of LNG Piped Through Syria

Second, the strategic blowback is already global. Fighting without an imminent threat or United Nations mandate has shredded American legitimacy, and allies from Europe to the Pacific declined to join. Russia and China reportedly supply Iran with drones and missiles, and analysts credit Chinese satellite imagery for sharper Iranian strikes on U.S. forces. Brent crude topped $104 this month amid the largest oil supply disruption on record, forcing Washington to buy Russian diesel. An invasion could send prices to US$200 a barrel, as the U.S. economy struggles with a US$40 trillion national debt (larger than the US$31 trillion Gross Domestic Product) and a war that cost US$113 billion by June, while 95 percent of U.S. adults believe the country is facing an affordability crisis, that has arguably been worsened by the Iran war.

Our Persian Gulf partners, whom the U.S. failed to protect, have become targets of Iranian and Houthi missiles, drones, and attacks on airports and energy facilities. And inside Iran, an invasion would do what decades of sanctions failed to achieve: unite the Iranian people behind the regime Washington seeks to oust. There have been no signs of the military defections a regime change requires, and a foreign army would hand hardliners a nationalist rallying cry while reformers are silenced as traitors.

Third, the human and fiscal cost is indefensible. The Iraq war cost almost $3 trillion and over 4,400 American lives, plus hundreds of thousands of Iraqi dead and millions displaced. This war has already killed 21 U.S. service members, wounded over 800, and, by Iran’s count, killed over 3,500 Iranians. Every dollar spent occupying Tehran is a dollar not spent on deterring China or fixing crumbling infrastructure at home. Volunteers who signed up to defend America deserve better than a war of choice with no clear off ramp.

Members of the war party, who probably don’t have children in the military, insist diplomacy has failed and that Iran’s nuclear ambitions leave us no choice, but they are overstating the case. Talks were underway when the first bombs fell, and in June both governments signed the Islamabad Memorandum, under which Iran would renounce nuclear weapons and dilute its enriched uranium. It collapsed within weeks, but it shows what talks can achieve. Meanwhile, with Iran telling the IAEA safeguards are impracticable, no one can verify its stockpile. The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action bought time, but Trump frivolously rejected it even though Iran was cooperating with surveillance by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Rebuilding pressure through alliances, not invasion, remains the adult option; regimes like Iran’s collapse from within, not when foreign armies arrive to “liberate” them.

Trump said Friday that Tehran must “give us everything” or “not exist any longer,” and the White House has reportedly asked the Pentagon for strike options before the 3 November midterm elections, though Trump declared major combat will wait until after the voting. Congress, which never authorized this war, must not let it become a ground war.

Finally, there is the question of what kind of nation we wish to be. America’s strength has never rested on its ability to conquer distant capitals. It rests on the example of a republic that restrains itself, honors treaties, and wages war only when vital interests are directly threatened. Invading Iran would betray that tradition, echoing empires that mistook military power for strategic wisdom and ended up bankrupt and friendless.

America has real interests in the Middle East. It should protect shipping lanes, deter nuclear proliferation, and stand with allies. But occupying Iran is not protection or deterrence; it is a reckless gamble dressed up as resolve. Congress and the public must say it plainly: no American troops to Iran. Not now. Not ever. The price, in blood, treasure, and credibility, is simply too high.

This article was published by OilPrice.com