ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, November 21, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flags of Iran and European Union. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Flags of Iran and European Union. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Business Europe Middle East World News 

Iran Tells E3 To Stop Blame Game, Return To JCPOA Commitments

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman called on France, Germany, Britain to, instead of playing a blame game against Tehran, fully implement their commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

France, Germany, and Britain are expected to stop their political blame game against Iran in line with their obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Friday.

He added that the three European countries must instead return to the full implementation of the multilateral accord.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities are fully in accordance with international law, and (the nuclear program) is totally lawful and legitimate,” he said.

Stressing that Tehran has so far rowed back on its nuclear commitments in compliance with Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, Khatibzadeh said that Iran scaled back its commitments after the US withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated the anti-Iran sanctions and Europe failed to honor its obligations.

The official expressed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to reverse the suspension of its commitments under the multilateral nuclear deal if other parties return to the accord and abide by their own obligations.

The remarks came after France, Germany, Britain in a joint statement on Thursday urged Iran to return to its commitments under the JCPOA.

The Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed in 2015 between Iran and six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — and was ratified in the form of Resolution 2231.

However, the US under President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and reinstated the sanctions that had been lifted by the deal.

As the remaining European parties failed to fulfill their end of the bargain and compensate for Washington’s absence, Iran moved in May 2019 to scale back its JCPOA commitments.

PinLinkedInPrint
Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.