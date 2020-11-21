Pompeo Visits Abu Dhabi To Build On Momentum From Abraham Accords

By Arab News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday as part of a tour of the Middle East.

The Secretary of State said he looked forward to building on the “positive momentum” made from the Abraham Accords.

“We have made significant progress in advancing peace and security in the Middle East,” Pompeo tweeted.

The UAE agreed to normalize relations with Israel in a historic agreement in August. Bahrain and Sudan followed suit soon afterwards.

Previous to the agreement, Egypt and Jordan were the only two Arab countries that had formal diplomatic relations with Israel

Pompeo on Thursday became the first top American diplomat to visit a West Bank Jewish settlement and the disputed Golan Heights. His visit was condemned by the Palestinians and the Syrian government.