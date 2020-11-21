ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, November 21, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo arrives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 20, 2020. [State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain]

Pompeo Visits Abu Dhabi To Build On Momentum From Abraham Accords

Arab News 0 Comments

By

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday as part of a tour of the Middle East.

The Secretary of State said he looked forward to building on the “positive momentum” made from the Abraham Accords.

“We have made significant progress in advancing peace and security in the Middle East,” Pompeo tweeted. 

The UAE agreed to normalize relations with Israel in a historic agreement in August. Bahrain and Sudan followed suit soon afterwards. 

Previous to the agreement, Egypt and Jordan were the only two Arab countries that had formal diplomatic relations with Israel

Pompeo on Thursday became the first top American diplomat to visit a West Bank Jewish settlement and the disputed Golan Heights. His visit was condemned by the Palestinians and the Syrian government. 

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

