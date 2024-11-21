BBC’s Ability To Facilitate Debate In Vietnam Hindered By Media Censorship – Analysis

By ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute

By Thanh Giang Nguyen

This Perspective argues that Vietnam’s domestic campaign of media control, launched in 2017 has exerted a negative impact on the BBC World Service’s ability to report and engage with the Vietnamese public on social media. The article consists of four parts:

The contextual background for the BBC’s engagement with Vietnam in pursuit of its mission of impartiality from 2000 to 2019. The negative impact of media control in Vietnam affecting BBC’s ability to engage with the Vietnamese public on social media between 2017 and 2022. A data analysis of the participation at the BBC Vietnamese Roundtable on YouTube that highlights the decreasing number of interviewees from Vietnam in 161 political episodes between 2014 to 2022. A comparative study with VOA and the implications of restricted access to Vietnam for all Western broadcasters serving Vietnam.

The key findings are built around the locations of the people who participated in 161 political episodes of BBC Vietnamese Roundtable discussions about Vietnamese politics, out of all 356 broadcasts that also included discussions about other topics (social issues, health, politics etc.) from 2014 to 2022.[1]

The author collected this set of data to determine whether the participants were located in Vietnam or abroad, as the level of intervention by the Vietnamese state influences the ability of interviewees to participate in political discussions. Specifically, individuals in Vietnam may face police actions such as detention or internet restrictions, and this discourages them from joining the Roundtable on social media. The findings are examined against the backdrop of regulatory changes in Vietnam, in order to evaluate how restrictions implemented between 2017 and 2019 impacted the number of individuals in the country willing to engage with the BBC on politically sensitive topics.[2]

A short comparative study of 10 similar roundtable discussions on the YouTube channel of VOA Vietnamese in the US from this year (2024) will be conducted to broaden the findings about Vietnamese censorship’s impingement beyond the BBC to include other Western broadcasters for Vietnam in the last few years.[3]

THE BBC AND VIETNAM: A STORY OF INCONGRUENT ENGAGEMENT

The history of the BBC World Service, founded in 1932 as an international broadcaster of the British Broadcasting Corporation, has been shaped “by global events and the UK’s changing relationship with the wider world”.[4] Similarly, the BBC Vietnamese programme, established in 1952, was perceived in Hanoi during the Cold War as a voice from the other side of the Iron Curtain. During the Vietnam War (1954-1975) BBC Vietnamese was even seen as “an enemy radio” (đài địch) by communist propaganda. Such a perception is still being propagated by the military and security forces in Vietnam today.[5]

The post-war unified Vietnam imposed a decade-long ban on all BBC reporters and jammed the BBC’s radio on shortwave frequencies for Vietnam, only allowing BBC Vietnamese Service’s Editor Judy Stowe to visit Vietnam in 1984.[6]

Compared to China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and even Myanmar, Vietnam’s relationship with the BBC made it an outlier in that the country did not allow the BBC to have a local office. This policy of limiting BBC’s access to Vietnam shows a lack of mutual understanding between the BBC and the Vietnamese government about the role of the media. In other words, the World Service’s mission to provide “trusted, accurate, impartial and independent news”[7] was not compatible with Vietnam’s definition of media in the Press Law (2016) as a tool to “propagandise and disseminate the policies of the Communist Party, policies and laws of the State”.[8] The Law requires all publishing outlets to obtain official permits for disseminating news content and authorises the government to screen works prior to publication and stop publication of any content deemed objectionable or harmful to national security.[9]

The reforms initiated in the late 1980s brought a change to Vietnam’s media environment. Since 2000, a new media strategy not only opened the country to foreign media, including the BBC, but also envisaged international integration of Vietnam into the world by combining three strategic objectives of “security, development and influence”. The government media, e.g. Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and Vietnam Television (VTV), began to reach out to the BBC to gain access to modern technology and educational materials while the web blocking of the BBC’s content which is to prevent news stories deemed “objectionable” from entering Vietnam’s cyberspace, would continue in a two-prong approach, consisting of “collaboration and the struggle” with foreign powers.[10]0

In 2012, BBC Media Action, a department of the World Service in charge of training and collaboration was able to launch a communications project in Vietnam to help VOV “better communicate the climate change issue to the community”.[11]1 The opening-up also saw three BBC News correspondents (Owen Bennett-Jones, Claire Arthur and Bill Hayton) being granted a reporting visa between 2000 and 2007 and to be based in Hanoi. The London-based BBC Vietnamese journalists were also permitted to visit their home country for reporting.

However, despite this opening-up, the Vietnamese government continued with its cautious stance towards foreign media. Both British and Vietnamese reporters who had access to Vietnamese news sources and enjoyed direct engagement with the Vietnamese public were closely monitored by the Foreign Ministry’s Press Department and interviews with Vietnamese people needed to be pre-approved.[12] Stepping out of line would immediately result in the permit being revoked, as in the case of Bill Hayton who had his reporting visa shortened in 2007 because of a report about Vietnamese dissidents.[13] Since 2011, BBC Vietnam closed the radio programme to continue the news service on a web site, and then began to expand also on social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube). However, BBC’s online presence both in English and Vietnamese, has been blocked from time to time, prompting the corporation to find ways to keep the engagement going not only with government officials but also with the wider public in Vietnam.

THE ROUNDTABLE: AN IMPACT THROUGH ENGAGEMENT

Intensive efforts by the Vietnamese government to block BBC’s online content in Vietnam in the mid-2010s led to several initiatives by BBC World Service, including collaboration with tech companies, to circumvent the Vietnamese firewall.[14] The most crucial decision was to launch a direct regular broadcast on social media for Vietnam in 2014, produced especially for YouTube live discussions on the online address https://www.youtube.com/@bbctiengviet, alongside the normal online news service of bbcvietnamese.com web page which was blocked from time to time.[15] The aim was to maximise accessibility on social platforms to fulfil BBC’s mission to engage with the audience without interference.

In the next 6 years (2014-2021), the BBC Vietnamese Roundtable, modelled on BBC HARDtalk, a news-focused, moderated debate on British television, brought together hundreds of opinion makers, politicians, academics, and civil society activists from Vietnam and around the world. The diversity of voices and the live comments from the audience made it a success, bringing 143.8 million views to the BBC and 31.9 million hours of watch time between 2014 and 2021, according to data from YouTube Studio, with the majority being from Vietnam.[16] On many occasions, people with opposing viewpoints have debated and argued about Vietnamese politics, a phenomenon unseen after decades of ideological conflict and division among the Vietnamese. For example, the discussion broadcast on 1 May 2020 between Dr Bui Quynh Hoa, the daughter of Colonel Bui Van Tung who commanded a Northern Vietnamese tank unit that crashed through the gates of the former Republic of South Vietnam’s presidential palace in Saigon on 30 April 1975, and professor Nguyen Manh Hung, a US-based scholar and senior official in the South Vietnamese government during the Vietnam War, about the need to accept the past for the sake of national reconciliation, received over 1.3m views on YouTube. Of note, a programme such as this by the BBC Vietnamese team was a brave attempt to tackle the longtime issue of the North-South divide, a topic severely censored in Vietnam because Hanoi still sees any symbol of the Republic of South Vietnam which surrendered in 1975 as a form of sedition, and still denies people who had ever served that regime access to state media in Vietnam.[17]

The popularity of the Roundtable drew attention from the government, and a number of programmes in 2021 were denounced by the state media for “distorting the truth about the country”, and some of the moderators had to face cyber harassment.[18]

But the fact that most participants were Vietnamese citizens, including many academics and government officials without any association to the former South Vietnamese regime, took away the usual argument of Vietnam’s state propaganda that critical voices were “remnants of the hostile forces who refused to accept the defeat” in the Vietnam War which ended in 1975.[19]

The success of the broadcast was made possible by a pluralism in political views, the immediacy of social media networks and its delivery in the neutral balanced language. Nevertheless, it soon became the subject of censorship. This was especially the case during the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam (2020-21) when wide campaigns were undertaken to curtail public discussions in cyberspace, according to rights groups.[20]

INTENSIFYING OF CENSORSHIP AND THE END OF PUBLIC DEBATES

A quantitative review of 165 guest speakers and the frequency they were participating in 161 political episodes (several people appeared repeatedly in many episodes) together with the information about their locations as announced at the beginning of each broadcast,[21] reveals the following:

Year Participation from Vietnam Outside Vietnam Total Episodes 2014 4 0 1 2015 47 42 28 2016 70 23 24 2017 55 33 24 2018 58 29 29 2019 30 14 18 2020 40 23 23 2021 27 9 13 Table 1 (source: BBC Vietnamese YouTube)

While the year 2014 had only one episode in November as the first in the series of political discussions, it is notable that that particularepisode had all 4 participants from Vietnam. Episodes in 2016 had the largest number of participants from Vietnam, with 52.8% representation. The year 2019 was a turning point which saw a significant drop in participants from Vietnam down to 30, with 14 from overseas. This is the time when both the new Press Law (enacted in 2016 to take full effect from 2017), and the Cybersecurity Law (effective from 01 January 2019) began to impact the Vietnamese media landscape. In the following years, media control targeting dissidents worked in tandem with heightened cyberspace restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic (2020-2021). Throughout 2020 and 2021, the number of participants from Vietnam joining the BBC Vietnamese Roundtable decreased to an unsustainable level. In 2021, only 27 people from Vietnam, the lowest ever, and 9 from overseas (75% vs 25%) joined the 13 episodes of political discussions, with the last recording taking place in July of that year.

In terms of audience attraction, a key metric for any media organisation in the world, the YouTube data gathered here (Figure 1) tells a story of decline. Since all recordings remain on YouTube, some of them still generate so-called ‘delayed watch time’ when people revisit a popular programme many months after it was aired. Hence, some of the visits and watch time in hours were recorded from 1 June 2008 well into 19 August 2024, but the YouTube Studio graphic here indicate that the peak of the Roundtable was between 2016 and 2020. The ending of political discussions on the BBC Vietnamese Roundtable in 2021 also meant that the regular inflow of audience to the BBC, built up over six years, stopped. In other words, millions of visits from Vietnam who spent 31.9 million hours to engage with the BBC on the free channel of YouTube ceased, a huge loss in terms of market share and direct audience engagement.

Figure 1: Data set: YouTube Studio’s Analytics of BBC Vietnamese Roundtables

The heightened intensity of YouTube broadcasts and participatory presence between 2014 and 2018 can be explained by the favourable media environment and a change in official attitude towards the BBC in Vietnam under the government of reform-oriented Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (2006-2016).

A chronological record of heightened BBC’s engagement with Vietnam’s leadership is presented as follows:

2007: Former Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet gave an interview to BBC Vietnamese in Ho Chi Minh City and used the BBC platform to call for national unity and political reform.[22]

2008: Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung gave a televised interview to BBC World TV during his visit to London.[23]

2009: Former Deputy President Mrs Nguyen Thi Binh received a BBC Vietnamese reporter in Hanoi and gave a candid interview about the Vietnam War and national reconciliation.[24]

2012 and 2015: Vietnamese officials, including Vice-Minister of Defence Nguyen Chi Vinh gave interviews to BBC Vietnamese reporters in Vietnam and Singapore.[25]

July 2019: A BBC Vietnamese reporter successfully conducted an interview with Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung, a member of the Politburo, in London rather than Vietnam. This event signifies the end of the BBC’s favourable period in Vietnam and highlights a remarkable shift in regulatory measures governing foreign media operations in the country.[26]

It is noteworthy that the appreciation of the BBC by the government of Vietnam and the interaction with several leaders at that time helped remove the Cold War stigma of “the BBC as a voice from the opposite side” and facilitated the participation of middle-ranking officials, academics and technocrats from the public sector, most of whom were members of the Communist Party, in the Roundtable.

With the resignation of PM Nguyen Tan Dung at the 12th Congress of the CPV in early 2016, Vietnamese politics slowly turned back towards Leninism and state controls. The trend continued into 2021 when the Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected to serve a third term, according to observers.[27] International observers noticed an emerging paradigm affecting many areas of social life and economic participation of foreign companies including a stricter visa regime for foreign workers (2020), cuts to the length of tourist visas in 2021, and the introduction of Decree 58 by the government (2022) to scrutinise foreign non-governmental organisations operating in Vietnam.

In the field of media control, the new measures to stifle public discussion in Vietnam were developing in two stages with each of them affecting the BBC in unique ways:

First, Decree 9 , issued in February 2017 by the new government of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc prohibited all civil servants and employees of government agencies from speaking to the media without prior authorisation, and forbade Vietnamese journalists from sharing news stories on social media.[28] The effect of the ban on speech in the public sector has been far-reaching and has reduced the number of regular contributors from the public sector in the BBC’s discussions. The latter were, inter alia, former chairman of Vietnam Parliament’s Education Committee Nguyen Minh Thuyet, former Director of the Vietnamese government’s Border Commission Tran Cong Truc (both holding the rank of a minister), former ambassador Dinh Hoang Thang, diplomat Tran Viet Thai, historian Vu Minh Giang and many others who were once regular participants in the Roundtable in the previous period.

, issued in February 2017 by the new government of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc prohibited all civil servants and employees of government agencies from speaking to the media without prior authorisation, and forbade Vietnamese journalists from sharing news stories on social media.[28] The effect of the ban on speech in the public sector has been far-reaching and has reduced the number of regular contributors from the public sector in the BBC’s discussions. The latter were, inter alia, former chairman of Vietnam Parliament’s Education Committee Nguyen Minh Thuyet, former Director of the Vietnamese government’s Border Commission Tran Cong Truc (both holding the rank of a minister), former ambassador Dinh Hoang Thang, diplomat Tran Viet Thai, historian Vu Minh Giang and many others who were once regular participants in the Roundtable in the previous period. Then,the Cybersecurity Law (2018) further limited the number of participants from the non-state sector.[29] Worse, many civil society activists and independent journalists were subjected to direct censorship, according to human rights groups.[30] More than 10 of the regular participants of the BBC’s broadcast were among activists and bloggers detained and charged in Vietnam between 2016 and 2022 for “abusing freedom of speech” or more often, for “anti-state propaganda” by speaking publicly on social media.[31] Others chose self-imposed exile or kept silent to avoid persecution. In less-known cases, provincial newspapers in Vietnam publicly denounced local activists and bloggers until they stopped using social media to challenge the government on policies or to expose corruption cases. In the court papers against blogger Pham Doan Trang, one of the charges against her was “the interviews given to BBC Vietnamese and Radio Free Asia”.[32]

LIMITATIONS ON POLITICAL DEBATE IN VIETNAM AND THE CONSEQUENCES

By 2021, censorship online and offline – often in the form of harsh sentences meted out to online critics – had damaging ramifications for BBC Vietnamese Roundtable output, reducing the number of people from Vietnam brave enough to continue participating to less than 10 people. The latter included two well-known dissidents, Mr Nguyen Huu Vinh and Mr Nguyen Quang A, and two outspoken academics, Pham Quy Tho and Hoang Ngoc Giao. Together with a few retired historians and journalists in Vietnam and overseas Vietnamese journalists, they participated in the last 13 political discussions of the Roundtable in 2021.[33]

In response to this new situation – with a lack of speakers able and willing to discuss Vietnamese politics – together with the departure of four staff members experienced in moderating the Roundtable, BBC Vietnamese had to close the Roundtable in 2022 and instead reinvest in a different livestreaming podcast on social and youth-related topics, from its Bangkok bureau. The last BBC Vietnamese interview conducted in Vietnam was in January 2023 and, since then, no team member has been able to gain accreditation to report from the country.

Moreover, the public space in Vietnam has been so thoroughly sanitised that a public discussion, if organised to be independent from state intervention, is highly likely to have just voices from outside of Vietnam. The limitation on the ability to organise discussions in Vietnam is also evident in the case of the VOA Vietnamese YouTube debate about Vietnamese politics. A review of 10 episodes between 18 January and 10 August 2024 on the VOA Vietnamese YouTube channel reveals a pattern about the locations of participants or guest speakers similar to that for the BBC Vietnamese discussion in the recent past:

Date Location Total number Vietnam guest speakers Overseas guests 10 Aug 2024 All speakers in USA 4 0 4 03 Aug 2024 Vietnam, USA, Cambodia 4 1 3 21 May 2024 Vietnam, UK, USA 4 1 3 09 May 2024 Vietnam, US, Germany 4 1 3 04 April 2024 Vietnam, Germany, USA 4 1 3 18 Jan 2024 Vietnam, USA 4 2 2 Table 2 (source: VOA Vietnamese YouTube)

The data not only indicate that the geographical location of the participants favours overseas voices, often at a ratio of 3 to 1. In addition, their personal profiles, and thus their political viewpoints are less diverse compared to those taking part in the BBC’s YouTube programme during its peak, prior to 2019. In sum, all participants in this VOA Vietnamese discussion programme were political dissidents, with no one representing the view of the Vietnamese government. Moreover, the only regular guest speaker from Vietnam in 4 out of 6 VOA Vietnamese recordings was dissident lawyer Le Quoc Quan while several programmes in the same series had the same, returning guest speakers from the US, Germany and the UK.[34]

At the time of writing, the issue of Vietnamese citizens being pressurised and prevented from giving interviews to overseas-based media has received international attention. In September 2024, Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders raised the case of Mr Nguyen Quang A, a Hanoi-based intellectual dissident who had been interrogated multiple times by the police in Vietnam for “giving interviews on social media”, calling on Vietnam to protect his human rights.[35] It is worth noting that Mr. Quang A was a regular guest on the BBC Roundtable. Since its closure, he has frequently appeared on the Vietnamese programmes of other international broadcasters, including the new YouTube discussion series by VOA mentioned earlier.

CONCLUSION

An increasingly tight media censorship by Vietnam in the last 5 years both internally and externally has had a far-reaching negative impact on the operation of the BBC Vietnamese language service.

The impact on BBC Vietnamese Service is two-fold. Firstly, the continuation of a harsh media regulatory regime and the lack of direct access to Vietnam have, in effect turned it into one of many language services in the BBC World Service “working in exile”, a new phenomenon caused by increasing repression against free media around the world.[36] In this specific context concerning the operation of the BBC, Vietnam’s media restrictions are on a par with Iran, China and Russia. Secondly, to uphold the principle of impartiality, the only option left to these journalists is to use indirect quotes reflecting the views and opinions of the Vietnamese government and top leaders as shown in state media outlets. The Service can now hardly organise an open debate about Vietnamese politics with a variety of views and voices from Vietnam, as envisaged by the BBC Charter.

For the public in Vietnam, the pervasive and stringent media censorship has significantly restricted civic space, preventing the expression of diverse viewpoints and limiting the ability to address common concerns in a timely and responsible manner. With Decree 53 (2022) issued specifically to interpret the Cyber Security Law in the light of national defence, and new decrees in 2023 effectively banning livestreaming by individuals in Vietnam except for entertainment, sales and commercial advertising, more state control over public speech is in place.[37] One of the implications of this new stringent regime has been that the vacuum has gradually been filled by anti-government YouTube broadcasts made by overseas influencers attacking top leaders of Vietnam with numerous unsubstantiated corruption accusations and in very defamatory language.[38] Their popularity indicates that the stringent regulations have been counterproductive to their purpose of bringing people to the government’s side. Instead, they have led to further polarization of public opinion in Vietnamese-language media environment.

For the government of Vietnam, blocking the BBC and closing space for domestic debate has not only deprived its decision-making agencies of a useful channel for constructive feedback, one needed to rectify their policy-related errors, but also contradicts the joint declaration on the UK-Vietnamese strategic partnership made in 2020 wherein both sides had pledged to “promote greater access to each other’s media organisations”.[39] Looking forward, one could argue that until both sides reach convergent perspectives on the role of the media, Vietnam’s hindrance to the work of British media, especially the BBC in reporting about Vietnam and engaging with the public in that country, will continue.

