Belarus: Lukashenko Pardons 32 More Political Prisoners Of Estimated 1,300 Behind Bars

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the authoritarian ruler of Belarus, has pardoned an additional 32 political prisoners, according to reports from the pro-government Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, although an estimated 1,300 opposition activists remain behind bars in the country.

The identities of those pardoned were not disclosed, but the report said they had all been convicted of extremism, a charge widely used against political activists.

The report further identified the pardoned individuals as 24 men and eight women, with nine of them above the age of 50.

The pardons released the individuals from serving their full sentences but did not remove their criminal records. Their behavior will continue to be monitored by the Interior Ministry after their release, the report said.

This marks the sixth instance of political prisoner pardons in Belarus this year, bringing the total number of individuals set free to 178. Earlier this month, 31 political prisoners were pardoned.

In July, the government pardoned 18 people, including Ryhor Kastusyou, the former leader of the opposition Belarusian Popular Front party who had been serving a 10-year sentence and is reportedly in poor health.

Additional pardons followed in August (30 individuals), early September (30), and mid-September (37).

In mid-November, prominent opposition figure Maryya Kalesnikava, who is serving an 11-year sentence on charges of conspiring to seize power, met with her father for the first time in 21 months.

A month earlier, Lukashenka had suggested he might consider pardoning Kalesnikava if she submitted a formal request.

However, it remains unclear whether she has accepted the offer. Kalesnikava has previously refused to request a pardon, maintaining her innocence and rejecting the legitimacy of the charges against her.

The latest pardons come in the context of a harsh crackdown on dissent following the mass protests in Belarus in 2020, sparked by contested presidential election results. Lukashenka responded to the demonstrations with widespread repression, forcing at least 13,000 people into exile.

According to human rights organizations, approximately 1,300 political prisoners remain in Belarusian jails, including politicians, journalists, human rights advocates, and civic activists.

Belarus has scheduled its next presidential election for January 2025, with Lukashenka widely expected to be declared the winner.