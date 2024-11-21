Maryam Rajavi’s Conference At European Parliament And The Shameful Silence Of European State-Affiliated Media – OpEd

By Fara Mahmoudi

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, a major parliamentary conference titled “A New Policy on Iran: Centred on the People and Resistance” was held at the European Union headquarters in Brussels.

The conference featured Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), alongside several Members of the European Parliament. Yet, shockingly, none of the Persian-language media outlets affiliated with European governments covered the event. This omission is not just regrettable and shameful, but catastrophic, as it serves the interests of the Iranian regime by censoring, suppressing, and distorting the Iranian Resistance Movement.

In her address, Mrs. Rajavi emphasized that “Democratic change in Iran is an achievable goal.” She continued, “Today, I have come to the home of European democracy to declare that the regime’s terrorism and warmongering can be brought to an end. The overthrow and democratic transformation of this regime by the people and resistance of Iran is achievable and within reach.”

Mrs. Rajavi then outlined the key components needed to achieve this goal:

1. The People and the Resistance:

The Iranian people are deeply discontented, with widespread anger and frustration. This movement is supported by rebellious units (components of the National Liberation Army of Iran) that challenge the regime’s oppressive grip. Women, leading this movement, are at the forefront of Iran’s fight for freedom and change. Video clips showcasing 20,000 acts of resistance across Iran were presented at the NCRI’s annual gathering in July 2023.

2. The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK):

This organization, with its thousands of experienced cadres, has fought for 60 years against both the Shah’s dictatorship and the current mullahs’ regime. It has sacrificed thousands of martyrs and is considered the regime’s primary adversary.

3. A Democratic Alternative:

The NCRI, founded 43 years ago by Massoud Rajavi, consists of 457 members representing diverse political ideologies, making it the longest-standing political coalition in Iranian history. It advocates for freedoms, women’s rights, national autonomy, equality between Sunni and Shia Muslims, the separation of religion from state, the abolition of the death penalty, a non-nuclear Iran, and peace in the Middle East. In 2002, the NCRI exposed the regime’s secret nuclear facilities, at great cost to itself.

4. Widespread Support and Endurance:

The Iranian Resistance has organized the largest gatherings of Iranians abroad, demonstrating the broad support base within Iran. Families of 100,000 martyrs and hundreds of thousands of political prisoners over the last 45 years stand behind this movement. A network of Iranian professionals, organized into 320 associations worldwide, plays a crucial role in rebuilding Iran’s future. This resistance operates independently, relying on self-sufficiency for its funding. Its members cover the costs for daily operations, communications, publications, gatherings, and a 24-hour satellite TV channel that broadcasts to Iran.

5. International Support for the NCRI’s 10-Point Plan:

The NCRI’s 10-point plan for a free Iran has received widespread endorsement, including statements from 34 parliamentary majorities across Europe and the U.S., as well as some Arab countries. Furthermore, 137 former world leaders and 80 Nobel laureates have supported this initiative, underscoring their belief in establishing a democratic republic in Iran, rejecting both religious and monarchical dictatorships.

Censorship and the Right to Information in the European Union

The right to the free flow of information is a cornerstone of democracy and human rights in the European Union. This right ensures that citizens and residents have access to information held by governments and public bodies.

Articles 10 and 11 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights guarantee freedom of expression, protecting the right to receive and disseminate information without government interference.

However, this fundamental principle is being violated in the case of the Iranian Resistance Movement, particularly by European media and institutions. The EU’s appeasement policies toward the Iranian regime have contributed to the suppression and distortion of the Resistance Movement’s narrative.

This censorship is part of a long-standing pattern:

The deportation and exile of NCRI supporters to Gabon in the 1980s.

Blacklisting the Resistance Movement in the 1990s to appease Iran’s then-President Khatami.

The June 17, 2003, raid on the NCRI’s headquarters in France under President Chirac.

Illegal obstruction of MEK demonstrations in Berlin and Paris.

Illegal Obstruction of MEK Demonstrations in Berlin and France

In 2005, the German government obstructed a demonstration by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) in Berlin. However, the court ruled this action illegal, allowing the MEK to hold the demonstration. This event highlighted repeated efforts to restrict the group’s political activities in Europe and the MEK’s legal efforts to challenge these restrictions.

Similarly, in 2023, the French government attempted to block a MEK demonstration in Paris at the request of the Iranian regime. However, a court ruled the French government’s actions illegal, permitting the protest to take place.

Censorship, by nature, involves restricting or controlling information and suppressing dissenting political views. Typically enforced by authoritarian regimes, its consequences include the erosion of free speech, the stifling of creativity and innovation, diminished public awareness, historical distortion, and the promotion of extremism. While it is not surprising for authoritarian regimes to impose such policies, it is deeply troubling when European-affiliated media adopt these tactics against a legitimate resistance movement. This complicity effectively serves the interests of Iran’s tyrannical and terrorist regime, which fuels extremism, terrorism, and instability in the region and beyond.

Iran’s Regime and Terrorism: The 2018 Bombing Plot

A prominent example of the Iranian regime’s involvement in terrorism occurred in 2018 when an attempt to bomb a major MEK rally in Paris was thwarted. The plot, orchestrated by the Iranian regime, saw one of its diplomats, Assadollah Assadi, arrested. Assadi, a diplomat stationed at Iran’s embassy in Austria, was convicted of terrorism charges in Belgium. Despite his conviction, he was controversially exchanged by the Belgian government and sent back to Iran.