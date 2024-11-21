Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Firing Intercontinental Ballistic Missile In ‘Massive’ Attack

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — Russia launched a massive missile attack early on November 21 on Ukraine that caused damage in at least two regions, Ukraine’s air force and regional leaders reported, as the whole country was under an air-raid alert for several hours.

The Russian attack, which Kyiv said included the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile, comes just days after reports that Ukraine used British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles and U.S.-made ATACMS systems to strike military targets deeper inside Russia following the long-sought approval by President Joe Biden.

“On the morning of November 21, 2024…Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro (facilities and critical infrastructure) with missiles of various types. In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation,” the Ukrainian Air Force said in its statement on Telegram.

The Kremlin has refused to comment on the alleged firing of the ICBM, which, if proved, would be the first use of such a weapon in war. ICBMs are designed to deliver long-distance nuclear strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Telegram, “Today, our crazy neighbor once again showed what he really is. And how afraid he is.”

“All characteristics — speed, altitude — [point to an] intercontinental ballistic missile,” Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry walked back the air force’s definitive statement, saying Kyiv is still determining what type of missile struck in Dnipro.

“If it is confirmed that specifically an intercontinental ballistic missile was used, then we believe it can be said that Putin’s Russia has degraded to the status of North Korea,” ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi said.

Military analysts, however, were cautious about labeling the missile as an ICBM, noting such missiles can also be classified as intermediate-range missiles when their payloads are increased and ranges decreased.

French Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said that, if confirmed, the use of an ICBM would be “extremely serious.”

The Pentagon did not immediately return a request for comment.

The main target of the Russian attack was the southeastern region of Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine’s most important industrial region, and its capital, the city of Dnipro.

Ukraine’s air force said that besides the ICBM, Russian aircraft also launched a hypersonic Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile and seven subsonic Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down six Kh-101 missiles, the air force reported.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak said his region bore the brunt of the Russian attack.

“Since early in the morning, the aggressor massively attacked our region,” Lysak reported on Telegram, adding that preliminary information showed that an industrial facility was damaged in the regional capital, Dnipro, where two fires were started by the attack.

Explosions were also reported in Kremenchuk, in the central Poltava region.

Moscow’s use of a large number of sophisticated missiles as opposed to the usual drone attacks appears to be in response to Ukraine’s gaining approval to use some Western-donated long-range missile systems to strike deeper into Russia.

On November 20, Russian military bloggers and a source cited by Reuters reported that Ukraine had fired up to 12 Franco-British Storm Shadow missiles into Russia’s Kursk region, part of which has been under Ukrainian control following a surprise incursion by Ukrainian troops in August.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declined to confirm whether the missiles had been used. Previously, London had given permission to use the Storm Shadows, which have a 250-kilometer range, within Ukraine’s territory.

Earlier this week, Ukraine reportedly used ATACMS to strike a military facility in Russia’s Bryansk region after Biden was reported as giving his OK. The White House has not officially confirmed the approval and Ukraine hasn’t directly acknowledged the use of ATACMS on Russian targets.

Russia has long warned that Ukraine’s use Western-supplied long-range weapons to strike inside its territory would mark a serious escalation of the conflict.

On November 21, Moscow said a new U.S. missile defence base in the Polish town of Redzikowo near the Baltic coast, which was opened on November 13 as part of a broader NATO missile shield, will lead to an increase in the overall level of nuclear danger.

“This is another frankly provocative step in a series of deeply destabilising actions by the Americans and their allies in the North Atlantic alliance in the strategic sphere,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“This leads to undermining strategic stability, increasing strategic risks and, as a result, to an increase in the overall level of nuclear danger,” Zakharova said.

Poland rejected the claim, saying there were no nuclear missiles at the base.

“It is a base that serves the purpose of defense, not attack,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski said on November 21.