Ukraine’s Choice: NATO Membership Or Going Nuclear – OpEd

By Patial RC

Ukrainian President Zelensky during his speech in Brussels on October 17, surprised many especially Ukrainians, that in the war for its existence, Ukraine now has a choice between NATO membership or manufacturing nuclear weapons.

NATO and most governments know well that Ukraine not only has extensive civil nuclear facilities and supplies, but it also has considerable expertise in nuclear weapons manufacturing.

Ukraine’s Nuclear History and Capability

At the time of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine held the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world, estimated at 1,900 strategic warheads, 176 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and 44 strategic bombers. By 1996, Ukraine had returned all of its nuclear warheads to Russia in exchange for economic aid and security assurances, and in December 1994, Ukraine became a non-nuclear weapon state-party to the 1968 nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT).

A senior Ukrainian official quoted by Bild was reported to have said earlier this year that: “We have the material; we have the knowledge. If there is an order, we will only need a few weeks to produce the first bomb.” As Russian forces continue advancing on the battlefield, reports from the Centre for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies, Ukraine has the capability to assemble a nuclear weapon within months.

The report highlights that Ukraine could rapidly create a bomb using plutonium derived from spent fuel rods. With about seven tons of reactor plutonium available, experts claim the material is sufficient to produce hundreds of warheads with tactical yields.

President Zelensky possibly has made these calculative statements as he well knows Firstly that US led NATO is not inclined to induct Ukraine as a NATO member and Secondly Russian President Putin keeps threatening to escalate this war into a nuclear strike if the US sanctions firing of the long-range US made Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missiles into Russia. Ukraine may already have in its possession some kind of a nuclear bomb or even procured one discreetly or clandestinely going by President Zelensky’s statement.

President Biden on his way out did sanction firing of the long-range US made ATACMS missiles into Russia. Ukraine firedUS made ATACMS missiles into Russia for the first time on November 19. Will President Putin respond with a nuclear strike now lowering the thresh hold of a nuclear strike? Not likely! The strike in Bryansk marks an intensification of the conflict amid broader uncertainty ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House who has repeatedly stated that he will end the war. So, all the stake holders of the Ukraine-Russia War are taking actions most suited to them before the just months before unpredictable President-elect Donald Trump’s return to office and heralds a potential majorshift in course.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that five out of the six missiles, fired at a target in the country’s Bryansk region, were shot down and that the sixth was damaged, dismissing the attack as largely ineffective. But Ukrainian officials said the strike caused a conflagration at a weapons depot in the city of Karachev, just over 70 miles from the Russia-Ukraine border. If this be the Russian capability to destroy the ATACMS missiles then why should Russia react with a nuclear weapon head strike? Now the Russian Army must be planning to neutralize the ATACMS missile sites.

US Vetoes UN Security Council Gaza Ceasefire

The US on 20 Nov 2024 vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, drawing harsh criticism from most of the UN members.

The draft was put forward by the council’s 10 non-permanent members, demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. The 15-member council voted 14-1 in favor of the resolution, and the US used its veto as a permanent council member to block it.

North Korean Soldiers deployed in Kursk, Russia

Tensions have heightened with reports that up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers have been stationed in Kursk, Russia. If North Korean forces engage in combat, it would further escalate the situation. The open-source intelligence is limited about the strength of North Korean troops in support of the Russian forces. Initial reports were that there are Korean troops to operate their launcher systems for KN-23 missiles having a range of about 300km. Ukrainian sources claim that the Koreans are equipped with the weapons required for front line combat. Wonder the Korean troops have been sent for direct combat with the Ukrainian forces with the potential for escalation.

Zelensky Warns NATO

Ukrainian President Zelensky during his speech in Brussels on October 17 has indirectly warned NATO that his country may pursue nuclear weapons if it is not granted NATO membership. A press conference was also held alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte who refrained from making any statement. However, later that day, Zelensky said that Ukraine has no intention to pursue nuclear weapons. Ukraine’s foreign ministry also confirmed the country’s commitment to the NPT as a non-nuclear weapon state.

Zelensky’s rhetoric or Putin’s credible threat or desperate bluffs have finally had the effect on the West post Ukraine fired six long-range US ATACMS missiles at targets inside Russia and President Putin lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons:

NATO countries are asking their citizens to be prepared for a war. Have started issuing pamphlets to their citizens, advising them on how to prepare for World War III.

Denmark has already sent emails to its citizens to stock up on dry rations, water and medicines so that they could manage for three days of emergency, including a nuclear attack.

Finland, too, updated its online brochure on “preparing for incidents and crises” amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war.

The US and some other Western embassies (The Italian, Greek and Spanish) in Kyiv remained closed on November 20, having received a warning of a potentially significant Russian air attack on the Ukrainian capital.

“On his way out of office, Joe Biden is dangerously trying to start WW III by authorizing Ukraine the use of US long range missiles into Russia. The American people gave a mandate on Nov 5th against these exact America last decisions and do NOT want to fund or fight foreign wars. We want to fix our own problems.” — Marjorie Taylor Green, Congress representative for Georgia, X post, 14 Nov 2024. And now the US vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Is it to put Trump and his team into a difficult position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Middle East as during his campaign, Trump has vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours if he regains the presidency. He previously has called President Zelensky “the greatest salesman on Earth.”

Zelensky’s rhetorics or Putin’s credible threats or desperate Nuclear bluffs are not likely as Putin is also keen to end the war and expects Trump to mediate a negotiation between the two warring nations to fulfill his promise and also prove that he is a world leader. Russia’s war against Ukraine presently is central to America’s great power competition against the Russia–China–Iran–North Korea axis. How Team Trump plays their cards differently than Biden’s administration is to be seen in beginning 2025.