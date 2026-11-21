Key Takeaways:

Fr. Bonnie Mendes, a Faisalabad diocese priest ordained in 1962, has spent more than six decades combining pastoral ministry with rural development, justice advocacy, and interreligious dialogue in Pakistan and across Asia.

He organized infrastructure such as village roads, founded the Society for Human Development, promoted education and housing for marginalized communities, and served as executive secretary of Pakistan’s National Commission for Justice and Peace and of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences Office for Human Development.

His work, recognized by the 2005 ACHA Star Award and service on the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, embodies a priesthood that stands with the poor and minorities, emphasizing empowerment over charity and lay participation in the Church.

Fr. Bonnie Mendes: A Catholic priest whose more than six decades of service reflect an unwavering commitment to faith, justice, human development and humanity.

The true greatness of a priest is not measured by the number of years he spends at the altar, the positions he holds. It is measured by how deeply he touches people’s lives, particularly those who are poor and marginalised.

A priest becomes a true shepherd when he walks alongside his people, shares their joys and sorrows, listens to their struggles and stands by them in difficult times.

The life and ministry of Fr. Bonnie Mendes, a senior Catholic priest of the Catholic Diocese of Faisalabad, Pakistan, offer a remarkable example of this understanding of priesthood. For more than six decades, he has served as a pastor, social activist, development worker, advocate of justice and peace, and a voice for the voiceless.

Fr. Bonnie’s story is not simply that of a priest who has served at the altar. It is the story of a man who has carried the Gospel into communities, reaching out to people experiencing poverty, injustice and human suffering.

A Journey of Faith

Fr. Bonnie Mendes was born in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1936, into a family with roots in Goa, India. His early life was shaped by both Pakistani and Goan Catholic traditions.

He was ordained a priest on 7 January 1962 in Karachi by Cardinal Joseph Cordeiro, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey of pastoral service that would eventually extend beyond Pakistan to various parts of Asia.

After serving in Karachi, he moved to Faisalabad in 1967. This move brought him closer to the rural communities of Punjab, where he encountered poverty, social inequality, inadequate infrastructure and the difficult living conditions of ordinary people.

It was here that his understanding of priesthood began to take a distinctive direction. He came to realise that proclaiming the Gospel involved more than preaching about God’s love; it also meant making that love visible through concrete actions. He believed that priests were called to stand alongside the poor and oppressed and to have the courage to challenge injustice in society.

Beyond the Church Walls

Fr. Bonnie sought to understand the everyday challenges faced by the people he served, believing that the Church must be present wherever people experience suffering and injustice. He recognised that evangelisation could not be separated from human development.

With this conviction, he took the initiative to organise the construction of a road connecting the village to the main road and local market. This was more than an infrastructure project; it reflected a pastoral vision that encouraged and empowered people to improve their own living conditions. His initiative demonstrated how even a simple road could transform rural livelihoods by improving access to markets, education, healthcare and other essential services.

A Mission for the Marginalised

For Fr. Bonnie, poverty is not simply a lack of money; it also encompasses a lack of education, opportunities, resources, awareness, and participation in decision-making processes that affect people’s lives.

Therefore, he has given particular attention to promoting education, vocational training, and the social empowerment of women, children, low-paid workers, young people, and religious minorities.

Consequently, he has focused on empowerment rather than dependency. He believes that disadvantaged communities should not remain passive recipients of charity but should be equipped to shape their own futures.

The establishment of the Society for Human Development (SHD) reflected this commitment. The organisation became a platform for community-based development, working to improve the lives and opportunities of disadvantaged communities.

His development initiatives have also included the establishment of housing societies for Christian families, addressing the need for secure and dignified housing.

Through these initiatives, Fr. Bonnie has demonstrated that development should not be measured simply by the number of buildings or institutions. Its real measure is the dignity, freedom and opportunities enjoyed by ordinary people.

A Voice to the Voiceless

Fr. Bonnie’s ministry has also been deeply connected with the struggle for justice, human rights and religious harmony in Pakistan.

From 1986 to 1996, he served as Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Pakistan. Working closely with Bishop John Joseph of Faisalabad, he contributed to the Church’s efforts to promote justice and defend the rights of vulnerable communities.

This responsibility was particularly significant in a society where religious minorities have faced discrimination, insecurity and social exclusion.

Fr. Bonnie understood that the Church could not remain silent when human dignity was threatened. For him, faith demanded courage and a willingness to speak out against injustice.

His work extended beyond the Christian community, as he believed that justice and peace were shared responsibilities that transcended religious, ethnic and social differences. He sought to foster peace and mutual understanding among different communities, recognising that peace was more than simply the absence of violence. It required justice, mutual respect, meaningful dialogue and recognition of the dignity of every person.

His contribution to communal harmony and interreligious understanding received international recognition in 2005, when he was honoured with the ACHA Star Award by the Association for Communal Harmony in Asia.

His mission gradually expanded to the wider Asian Church. From 1978 to 1983, he served as Executive Secretary of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) Office for Human Development in Manila. During this period, he also completed doctoral studies in social sciences, specialising in organising, planning and development.

He subsequently served as a member of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace at the Vatican, further extending his contribution to the Church’s mission of promoting social justice.

These international assignments did not distance him from his original pastoral commitment. Instead, they broadened his understanding of the Church and strengthened his conviction that the struggles of poor communities in Pakistan were connected to wider social and economic realities across Asia.

Vision for the Church

Throughout his ministry, Fr. Bonnie has reflected deeply on the meaning of priesthood and its responsibilities towards society.

He has emphasised the importance of preparing priests for social engagement. Speaking out against injustice can involve considerable risks, particularly in societies where religious, economic and political inequalities are deeply rooted.

For this reason, he believes priests need appropriate formation, a sound understanding of social realities and the courage to stand alongside those whose rights and dignity are threatened.

He has also advocated greater participation by laypeople in the life and leadership of the Church. In his view, Church leadership should entrust more responsibilities to laypeople in areas such as administration and communication.

This reflects his conviction that the Church is not simply an institution managed by the clergy. It is a community of believers in which everyone has gifts, talents and responsibilities to contribute.

A Witness to Faith

Being a Catholic priest in Pakistan has never been without challenges. Christians are a religious minority and have faced discrimination, insecurity and incidents of violence.

Fr. Bonnie has witnessed these realities throughout his long ministry and has spoken out about the difficulties confronting religious minorities. Yet his response has not been withdrawal or despair. Instead, he has continued to promote dialogue, understanding and cooperation among people of different faiths.

He believes that fear and anger cannot create a peaceful society. Instead, people must learn to listen to one another, communicate openly, and respect each other’s beliefs and identities. His life therefore reminds us that being a committed Christian also means being a responsible citizen, building friendships with people of other faiths, and actively promoting peace through social transformation.

A Life of Service

On 20 August 2026, Fr. Bonnie celebrated his 90th birthday in Faisalabad, marking an extraordinary milestone in a life dedicated to God and humanity.

He remains an inspiring figure for the Catholic community in Pakistan and for all those who believe that faith must be expressed through service.

Another significant milestone awaits him: the 65th anniversary of his priestly ordination on 7 January 2027.

These milestones are not merely celebrations of age and longevity. They are opportunities to recognise and honour a life devoted to serving God through serving humanity.

His life reflects the deeper meaning of Christian discipleship and the Church’s mission in the world.

Fr. Bonnie Mendes is not simply a priest who has served among his people for more than six decades. He is a priest who has allowed their joys, struggles and aspirations to shape his ministry.

His life is a testimony to the belief that the most beautiful expression of priesthood is not to stand above the people but to be among them: walking beside them, sharing their burdens, defending their dignity and helping them discover hope.

His mission reminds us that the future of the Church depends not only on its institutions but, above all, on its closeness to the people it serves.