Key Takeaways:

At their November 18 meeting in Shenzhen, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung sought China’s support for easing inter-Korean tensions, while Xi Jinping endorsed dialogue and deterrence without claiming decisive leverage over Pyongyang.

The author argues that deterrence alone cannot resolve the underlying conflict because North Korea views its nuclear arsenal as an existential guarantee, yet China—despite economic and diplomatic access—cannot dictate Pyongyang’s choices and faces added complications from growing Russia–North Korea military ties.

Progress requires reconciling the interests of Beijing, Washington, and Seoul through a phased process that includes verifiable denuclearization steps, security assurances, and broader regional participation, rather than another round of temporary talks.

When South Korean President Lee Jae-myung met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on November 18, 2026, diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula once again became the focus of public attention. In the talks held between Lee Jae-myung and Xi Jinping, the South Korean President asked for Beijing’s support for easing inter-Korean tensions and promoting peaceful coexistence of South and North Korea, while the Chinese President supported attempts to reduce tensions and encourage dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang to resolve the North Korean problem through deterrence and inter-Korean engagement.

South Korean President is aware that, in order to resolve the North Korean problem, in addition to deterrence and inter-Korean engagement, China’s involvement is required. China’s relationship with Pyongyang is in a distinctive position. However, this does not necessarily mean that China has influence over Pyongyang. In this article, therefore, while explaining the limitations of China’s influence on Pyongyang, the author also attempts to argue that, to create a negotiation opportunity, China’s involvement is required and that, to make progress in negotiations, the interests of Beijing, Washington and Seoul need to be reconciled while persuading Pyongyang that dialogue is in its interests.

While the peninsula is still a highly sensitive security environment, nuclear capabilities and military confrontation could very quickly escalate to a catastrophic conflict. For that reason alone, South Korea cannot let its defences or its relations with its major ally slip. However, while deterring an attack by North Korea is necessary, that in itself is not enough. Deterrence alone cannot address and resolve the underlying political conflicts that give rise to those confrontations. Lee Jae-myung’s position on “peaceful coexistence” is an attempt to add a new layer of sophistication to the mainly military-focused diplomacy currently espoused by South Korea.

However, the North Korean side would have little incentive to respond to Lee’s overtures if they fail to acknowledge and address their major security concerns. To the Kim Jong-un-led regime, nuclear weapons are the ultimate guarantee of its very existence. While Pyongyang has generally rebuffed attempts to frame denuclearization as the prior condition for dialogue, its military buildup, which is poised to undermine inter-Korean confidence and stability, cannot be ignored by the South Korean leader either. Thus, the dilemma that confronts Lee Jae-myung is that of a South Korean leader who endeavours to lower inter-Korean tensions through greater engagement, while the North Korean other side views nuclear weapons as the very foundation of its national security. Without a realistic framework for negotiations, all such goodwill efforts are likely to be reduced to empty words.

China’s significance to efforts to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula lies in part with its access to the North and in part with its relationship with Pyongyang in general and economically in particular. Moreover, China is North Korea’s main economic partner, and as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, it has at its disposal diplomatic and economic means that Seoul and Washington cannot match. Above all, China has a massive interest in preventing conflict and a potential human catastrophe on its border, as well as preventing an increase in the American military presence in Northeast Asia that could follow in the event of conflict.

Of course, China cannot dictate North Korea’s actions. While China has always strictly adhered to the policy of respecting North Korea’s sovereignty, Pyongyang remains equally determined to maintain its strategic autonomy in dealing with outside powers. It has already shown itself to be highly resistant to even considerable pressure from China, and much more so if it senses even a hint of hostility or attempted interference. When it does engage with outside parties, it invariably seeks to maximize its strategic gains.

Moreover, its rapidly growing military-to-military cooperation with Russia has significantly added to China’s existing difficulties in trying to influence Pyongyang. However, Beijing is convinced that it has a stake in seeking to stabilize the situation on the peninsula, in order to prevent an unintended conflict that could adversely affect its own interests, even becoming a humanitarian crisis that could spill over onto Chinese soil.

China’s principal focus is to protect China’s interests in respect of security on the Korean Peninsula and assist in the stabilization of the region whilst at the same time seeking to undermine security arrangements that increase the involvement of the U.S. in the region without a corresponding increase in influence by China.

Of course, the US has an important role to play here. The earlier interactions between President Trump and Kim Jong-un provided a glimpse of what could be possible for in-depth dialogue. In the end, however, it is ultimately diplomacy that will have to resolve the fundamental and deep-seated differences between the two parties. Washington is focused on North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles, while Pyongyang wants guarantees of its security and relief from sanctions. When negotiations fail to take both perspectives into consideration, there is little chance of success.

It was also notable that the Shenzhen meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 19 did touch on the issue of the Korean Peninsula, with all three leaders later issuing a joint declaration. However, the document contained no mention of North Korea or denuclearization. That diplomacy by the world’s great powers is of limited use when it comes to tackling the Korea problem is clear to all. For now, Lee Jae-myung’s emphasis is on making sure that his country’s security interests are not negotiated away from him.

Deterrence alone is not enough to stabilize the North Korean system and must therefore be combined with engagement. In its relations with the US, Seoul must maintain and further develop the alliance, while, at the same time, maintaining dialogue with China and seeking practical dialogue with North Korea. It is in China’s interest to use its access to the North to stimulate communication between the North and the US and between North Korea and South Korea.

Washington should consider a phased process aimed at achieving several objectives in succession: cessation of additional nuclear and missile developments; establishment of communication between the two sides; verifiable steps to denuclearize. The new policy should not be mistaken for accepting North Korea as a nuclear-weapon state and abandoning denuclearization of the DPRK. It is essential to recognize that all achievable steps must be taken toward denuclearization.

Japan, Russia, and the United Nations should play cooperative roles to encourage dialogue, including humanitarian assistance, military-to-military communication, and confidence-building measures to facilitate difficult negotiations in order to reduce miscalculation and transform talks into concrete actions.

Lee’s meeting with Xi underlines the reality that no country alone can bring an end to the North Korean problem. While China can try to open up avenues for talks with North Korea, it cannot guarantee any cooperation on the part of Pyongyang. The United States can provide security assurances, but that in itself is not enough to bring about peace through deterring aggression. Above all, it is up to the parties involved, starting with South Korea, to come up with a security arrangement that does not rely on permanently warring with the North and which ensures the North’s stability. This is to be achieved through negotiations in which China can measure up the influence it already has with the other parties by converting it into lasting negotiations with Pyongyang. The Korean Peninsula does not need another attempt at a temporary fix for relations via talk. What it needs is a full-fledged political process to take the place of the current atmosphere of conflict and convert mutual distrust into verifiable commitments and stable peace.

The opinions expressed in this article are the autor’s own.

References

Cha, V., Lin, B., Tinsley, T., & Lim, A . (2026, August 6). Old friends, new calculations: A reset in China-North Korea relations. Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

. (2026, August 6). Old friends, new calculations: A reset in China-North Korea relations. Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Niquet, V. (2026, November 9). The China-North Korea rapprochement: New strategic challenges for Seoul. Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique (FRS)