By Magnus Lund Nielsen

Key Takeaways:

Nigel Farage branded the Friday Brussels–UK agreement a “betrayal” of the Brexit vote, accusing Prime Minister Andy Burnham of breaking Labour’s pledge not to rejoin the single market through closer food-trade rules, linked emissions trading, and a capped youth-mobility scheme.

Farage acknowledged that Brexit “hasn’t delivered” yet insisted “divergence is our strength,” proposing trusted-trader schemes and mutual recognition instead of alignment, and declaring he wants every country to leave the EU.

He framed the deal as the opening of a campaign that could force a new UK election in May 2027, arguing Burnham has “let the genie out of the bottle” by seeking a fresh mandate to deepen EU ties

(Rapporteur) — Friday’s agreement between Brussels and the United Kingdom is a “betrayal” of the British public who voted to leave the EU, said British far-right firebrand and MP Nigel Farage at a press conference in Brussels on Friday.

“Dear Andy, dear Andy,” Farage began his presser, mocking the amicable language used hours earlier by EU leaders António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen about UK PM Andy Burnham.

The Reform UK leader’s own hour-long press conference was a throwback to pre-Brexit Brussels, when Farage was an MEP railing against the EU’s “unelected big bosses”.

“Today was a very good day for the European Union,” said Farage, who is often credited as the brain behind Brexit. “A good day to try to humiliate the one member state that actually has the courage to say we don’t need to be part of you.”

Farage accused Burnham of breaking Labour’s pledge not to rejoin the single market. Friday’s agreement would ease food trade through closer alignment with EU rules, link emissions trading systems and create a capped youth mobility scheme. Talks over university tuition fees were postponed for six months.

The English Channel should be bridged in other ways, Farage argued.

“I am part of that 73%” who want better relations, he said, referring to polling cited by Burnham. But that was “not an open ticket to rejoin a significant chunk of the single market”.

Instead, Farage proposed trusted-trader schemes and mutual recognition to smooth cross-Channel trade without bringing Britain back under EU rules.

The UK has yet to reap the fruits of Brexit, he acknowledged, noting that Brexit “hasn’t delivered”, but “divergence is our strength.”

Asked by Rapporteur how far he wanted Britain to distance itself from Brussels, Farage went further.

“I’m not just a UK withdrawalist,” he said. “I think everyone should leave.”

Farage mused that Friday’s agreement was, in fact, a starting signal for a campaign that will amount to a new UK parliamentary election in May 2027, called by Burnham to win a new mandate to take relations with the European Union to another level.

Farage argued that the European Union has “fallen behind the rest of the world,” and criticised the union for being absent in talks about peace in Ukraine.

Farage also accused Burnham of trying to reverse Brexit altogether with today’s package.

“He’s let the genie out of the bottle,” Farage warned.