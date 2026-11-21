By Chris Woodward

(The Center Square) – The State Bar of California has opened an investigation into former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia over allegations that she unlawfully misrepresented herself as a licensed attorney.

The investigation adds to the scrutiny surrounding Zacharia’s legal credentials following her brief tenure in the White House. She stepped down as press secretary on Oct. 16 after just five days on the job.

The state bar’s inquiry follows a formal complaint filed by the watchdog group Campaign for Accountability. Investigators are reviewing claims that Zacharia repeatedly referred to herself as a lawyer — and appeared under that title on Fox News, CNN and various podcasts — despite never passing a bar exam after earning her law degree in 2011 from Pepperdine University in Malibu.

According to the complaint, Zacharia also listed titles including “outside counsel” and “General Counsel” on her resume and LinkedIn profile.

Under California law, falsely advertising or holding oneself out as entitled to practice law without an active license is a misdemeanor. A conviction carries penalties of up to one year in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

“Zacharia may have thought she was just playing a lawyer on TV, but by repeatedly holding herself out as an attorney on news programs, she was pretending to have authority she lacks,” said Michelle Kuppersmith, executive director of Campaign for Accountability.

“We’re pleased the California Bar is taking this matter seriously and investigating,” Kuppersmith said in a press release.

The Center Square reached out to Campaign for Accountability for comment, but did not receive a response by publication time

The Center Square’s attempts to reach Zacharia for an interview or comments were also unsuccessful. However, a spokesperson for Zacharia dismissed the complaint as politically motivated and a waste of resources.

Zacharia previously acknowledged that she failed the California bar exam, attributing the result to distractions from a recent marriage and an impending move to Beijing. She has maintained that she worked in international transactional law in China and stated that unnamed legal experts advised her she was permitted to use the title of “lawyer” while providing media commentary.

Before joining the administration, Zacharia worked as a senior communications adviser for Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social.