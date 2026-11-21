Key Takeaways:

Xi and Putin’s Shenzhen rhetoric of a “fairer multipolar world order” conflates multipolarity (the distribution of power) with multilateralism (how power is exercised under general rules that give others a voice).

The author argues that the United States, China, and Russia have each claimed prerogatives denied to smaller states, so their fairness claims function as assertions of their own position rather than commitments to sovereign equality.

For the Global South, a great-power concert risks reducing the bargaining space created by rivalry; genuine fairness therefore requires institutional reforms that give affected states a say in security, finance, and sanctions rules, not merely more centers of power.

When Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met in Shenzhen on November 18, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, both pledged to build a “fairer multipolar world order.” Xi spoke of the “democratisation of international relations,” and Putin condemned tariffs, export controls and sanctions as instruments of coercion. The meeting preceded the first trilateral encounter of the Chinese, Russian and American presidents. The rhetoric is attractive, but it merges two distinct ideas. Multipolarity describes how power is distributed. Multilateralism concerns how power is exercised, and whether those subject to it have a voice. A world can become more multipolar without becoming fairer, and the Global South has more reason than most to insist on the difference.

Two concepts

In structural realism, polarity is a count of the states whose capabilities matter (Waltz 1979). It is an empirical description and carries no normative content. Multilateralism, by contrast, is in John G. Ruggie’s classic formulation the coordination of relations among three or more states on the basis of generalised principles of conduct, rules that apply regardless of the particular interests or strategic exigencies of the parties (Ruggie 1992). The two are logically independent. The 19th-century Concert of Europe was multipolar and, in its way, cooperative, yet it excluded most of the world from its deliberations. The Berlin Conference of 1884-85 was a model of great-power coordination, and it partitioned a continent without a single African delegate.

Hedley Bull’s account of order identifies the tension. Great powers, he argued, may legitimately claim special managerial responsibilities, but only if their claims are accepted by others and are seen to serve international order rather than their own preferences (Bull 1977). Whether such acceptance exists is the question that matters, not whether power is concentrated in two, three or five capitals.

Fairer for whom?

The principle that any fair order must honour is sovereign equality, enshrined in Article 2(1) of the UN Charter. It is a standard against which all three powers can be assessed, though not identically. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 violated the territorial integrity of a state to which Moscow had given security assurances in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. China has rejected the July 2016 arbitral ruling in Philippines v. China, which found no legal basis for its expansive South China Sea claims. The United States has a long record of regional primacy, from the Monroe Doctrine tradition to the 2003 invasion of Iraq without Security Council authorisation, and it now deploys tariffs and sanctions with considerable freedom.

These records differ in kind and degree, and equating them would be analytically lazy. The point is structural. Each power has at some stage claimed a prerogative that smaller states are denied, which is what Stephen D. Krasner called “organised hypocrisy”: sovereignty norms are invoked rhetorically and set aside when power permits (Krasner 1999). Rhetoric about fairness from such actors should be read as a claim about their own position in the order, not as a commitment to the principle.

The Yalta temptation

Comparisons with Yalta are tempting but need care. What made Yalta consequential was less a formal partition than a practice: the assumption that the future of Poland, among others, could be settled by the powerful in the absence of those concerned. Shenzhen offers no evidence of an equivalent bargain. The reported agenda concerns nuclear non-proliferation, Iran and Ukraine, and analysts have cautioned against treating the meeting as an agreement on spheres of influence. Dialogue among nuclear-armed states is also not suspect in itself. Arms control and crisis management are public goods, and their absence would harm the Global South most.

The legitimate worry is therefore procedural. Great-power concert becomes illegitimate when its subject matter extends to third parties, such as the terms of a Ukrainian settlement, the status of Taiwan, maritime order in Asia or the rules governing sanctions, and those parties are present only as objects of the discussion. The test of the Shenzhen meeting will lie in what is agreed about others’ interests and how it is presented, not in the fact of the meeting.

What the Global South stands to lose

The Global South is not a bloc. India, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, Vietnam and Kenya differ widely in capacity, alignment and ambition, and Amitav Acharya’s notion of a “multiplex” world captures how many actors now shape outcomes beyond the great powers (Acharya 2014). Yet their exposure to great-power decisions is similar. Sanctions, export controls and tariffs spill over through trade, finance and energy markets to countries that had no part in the decision. Debt and technological dependence narrow policy space further.

Multipolarity has offered real gains. Competing suppliers of infrastructure finance, technology and security cooperation have given developing countries room to bargain and to hedge. But the value of hedging depends on competition among the powers. A great-power concert, even a loose one, reduces the “competition dividend” on which smaller states rely. Exchanging dependence on one centre for dependence on three is not autonomy. The historical memory behind the Bandung Conference of 1955 and the Non-Aligned Movement, that independence without voice is incomplete, remains pertinent.

Institutions as the measure

If fairness is defined by rules rather than polarity, the practical agenda follows. It includes reform of the Security Council, whose veto structure entrenches the very privilege that critics of hegemony condemn. It includes adjustment of voting power in the international financial institutions to reflect the weight of developing economies. And it includes a role for affected states in shaping the legal and procedural limits of sanctions and export controls, which are now among the most consequential instruments of foreign policy. Regional bodies such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the African Union matter here as aggregators of the voice of smaller states.

Neither Washington, Beijing nor Moscow has shown much enthusiasm for constraints of this kind on its own conduct. Each has invoked multilateralism when it served its interests and bypassed it otherwise, and expecting them to build the institutions that would limit them is unrealistic. The pressure must come from the states that would benefit, acting collectively and across their differences.

The question of voice

The case against treating multipolarity as a synonym for fairness is not a case against great-power dialogue, nor a nostalgic defence of the post-1945 American-led order, which also exempted its architects from its rules. It is an argument that the legitimacy of any order depends on whether those subject to it can take part in shaping it. The measure of Shenzhen, and of the multipolar era more broadly, is whether Bangladesh, Bolivia, Kenya or Vietnam can make their own economic and security choices without fear of coercion from any of the three. Until they can, a world with more centres of power is merely a world with more hegemons.

References

Acharya, A. (2014). The End of American World Order. Polity.

Bull, H. (1977). The Anarchical Society. Macmillan.

Krasner, S. (1999). Sovereignty: Organized Hypocrisy. Princeton University Press.

Ruggie, J. G. (1992). “Multilateralism: The Anatomy of an Institution.” International Organization 46(3).

Waltz, K. (1979). Theory of International Politics. Addison-Wesley.