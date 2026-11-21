Key Takeaways:

The U.S. Treasury is sanctioning key Iranian “oil trustees” under Operation Economic Outcast, alleging they facilitate foreign oil sales while often retaining the revenue for personal gain.

With no Iranian oil on the water outside the U.S. military blockade and none loaded since the operation began, the regime is seeking to recover billions already sold.

The designations, issued under petroleum-sector and counterterrorism authorities, aim to cut remaining financial lifelines and expand sanctions risk for anyone still facilitating Iranian oil or related evasion.

Friday, as part of Operation Economic Outcast, the U.S. Department of the Treasury is targeting key “oil trustees” the Iranian regime relies on to facilitate the sale of oil abroad. With no oil on the water outside of the U.S. military blockade and no oil loaded onto vessels since the start of Operation Economic Outcast, the regime is attempting to recoup billions of dollars from its oil trustees. In many cases, these corrupt trustees have kept the oil revenue for personal gain.

“Iran’s tyrannical regime never fails to put its own interests before those of its own citizens, even as ordinary Iranians face shortages of bread and fuel,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “The regime has exhausted its seaborne oil supply, and it may never see the revenue from the oil it has already sold. The ship is sinking.”

The designations imposed today are being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13902, which targets the Iranian petroleum, petrochemical, and aviation sectors, among other key sectors of the Iranian economy, and E.O. 13224, as amended, a counterterrorism authority.

Announced by Secretary Bessent on August 24, 2026, dubbed Economic D-Day, Operation Economic Outcast is severing the remaining economic lifelines that sustain the Iranian regime. Treasury has mapped the networks, facilitators, and financial channels that Iran uses to smuggle oil, evade sanctions, and fund terror. Working with partners across the U.S. government, the European Union, United Kingdom, Gulf partners, and others, Treasury is targeting any source of the regime’s illicit revenue, as well as its sanctions evasion schemes to move funds.

Operation Economic Outcast has significantly expanded sanctions risk for those who continue to choose to do business with Iran. Treasury warned that any entity facilitating money laundering or sanctions evasion on behalf of Iran risks being cut off from the U.S. financial system. Operation Economic Outcast has also expanded sanctions exposure for non-U.S. persons who continue doing business with the Iranian regime and will accelerate the pace of U.S. enforcement.