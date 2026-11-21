Key Takeaways:

Pakistan’s benchmark stock index closed the week down 0.3 percent at 177,383 amid domestic political debate over new provinces and ongoing Middle East tensions, while average daily volume fell 21 percent.

Macro indicators improved, with a US$39 million current-account surplus in October, 22 percent year-on-year growth in net FDI, SBP reserves at US$21.6 billion, and gains in LSM, auto financing, urea offtakes, and power generation.

Brent crude dropped 5 percent on recovering Hormuz flows; AKD Securities expects further market support from any de-escalation that eases oil prices and opens the door to monetary easing, noting the market’s forward P/E of 6.3x.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained range-bound during the outgoing week amid domestic political developments surrounding the proposed referendum on new provinces, alongside continued US-Iran exchanges and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, and the first US-Russia-China trilateral summit in Shenzhen.

The benchmark Index declined by 1,223 points on Wednesday, before recovering 1,088 points over the following two sessions to close at 177,383 on Friday, November 20, 2026, down 0.3%WoW, while average daily trading volume declined by 21%WoW at 1.0 billion shares.

Brent crude dropped 5%WoW to US$91.6/ bbl as of Friday due to expectations of a supply surplus as crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz recovered towards pre-war levels.

Pakistan posted a current account surplus of US$39 million in October 2026 as against a deficit of US$307 million for the same period last year, bringing 4MFY27 CAD down 20%YoY to US$850 million.

Moreover, net FDI rose 22%YoY to US$936 million in 4MFY27.

Foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose to US$21.6 billion as of November 13, 2026.

On the sectoral front, LSM output grew 2.5%YoY in September 2026 (1QFY27: up 2.1%YoY), consumer auto financing increased 32%YoY to PKR417 billion in October 26 (up for the 23rd consecutive month).

Urea offtakes rose 39%YoY to 487,000 tons in October 2026, whereas DAP offtakes declined 8%YoY to 202,000 tons.

Power generation grew 9%YoY in October 2026.

Other major news flow during the week included: 1) ADB approved a US$500 million results-based loan to support reforms of the federal civil pension system, 2) FCC declared the Sindh and KPK infrastructure development cess unconstitutional, 3) Jamat Islami said the government agreed to reduce the petroleum levy in phases before the next budget, 4) On the inflation front, weekly SPI declined 0.65%WoW, but up 10.41%YoY, and 5) Discos sought PKR2.88/ unit FCA for December 2026 bills and an additional PKR24 billion QTA (about PKR1.30/unit) for December 2026 to February 2027.

Top performing sectors were: Inv. Banks, Cement, and Fertilizer, while laggards were: Refinery, Paper, and Technology & Communication.

Major net buying was recorded by Individuals (US$7.9 million) and Companies (US$4.0 million). On the contrary, major net sellers were Brokers (US$8.3 million) and Mutual Funds (US$4.2 million).

Top performing scrips were: PGLC, ENGROH, EFERT, INIL, LOTCHEM, while laggards included YOUW, AICL, PSEL, GAL, and GHNI.

AKD Securities, expects the market to improve on the back of strengthening economic indicators. Any positive development on Middle East conflict could moderate international oil prices and serve as a key trigger for market as it paves the way for monetary easing.

The market continues to trade at attractive valuations, with forward P/E of 6.3x.

Top picks of the brokerage house include OGDC, PPL, UBL, MEBL, HBL, FFC, ENGROH, PSO, LUCK, FCCL, INDU, ILP and SYS.