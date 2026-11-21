Key Takeaways:

The first Trump–Xi–Putin trilateral in Shenzhen produced only a brief “declaration toward peace” on nuclear risks, energy supply, and UN reform, with no ceasefires, arms-control numbers, or binding settlements.

The author argues the real significance was symbolic: hosting the meeting in China’s technology hub and seating the three leaders as equals publicly marked the end of unchallenged American primacy and the operational arrival of multipolarity.

Shenzhen is framed as the opening of a process rather than a grand bargain, leaving Washington to choose between attempting to reverse the shift or engaging selectively to shape an already multipolar order.

The images from Shenzhen this week will endure longer than the sparse communiqués. Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin sat around a circular table in China’s southern technology hub, the first time the leaders of the three largest nuclear powers had ever met as a trio. Western commentators rushed to invoke Yalta 1945, warning of a new carve-up of the world.

However, that comparison is lazy and inaccurate. Shenzhen was not Yalta. It produced no detailed spheres of influence, no redrawn maps, and no binding settlement of the wars currently grinding on. What it did produce, however, was something more significant in the long run, a public recognition that the era of unchallenged American primacy is over, and that a multipolar order is no longer theoretical but operational.

The concrete outcomes were deliberately vague. The leaders issued a short “declaration toward peace.” They reaffirmed the longstanding principle that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” and agreed to continue dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation. Indded, some of this narrative could have been aimed at US intentions over Iran.

They endorsed United Nations reform so the organisation can better fulfil its core mission. They committed in principle to increasing the production and supply of refined petroleum products to stabilise global energy flows. And they stressed the importance of immunity for state officials and warned against what they called jurisdictional overreach by the International Criminal Court.

That is the sum of it. No ceasefire in Ukraine. No detailed roadmap on Iran. No new arms-control treaty with numbers or verification regimes. Critics in Washington and European capitals have been quick to dismiss the whole exercise as empty theatre.

They miss the point. The theatre itself was the message. Holding the meeting in Shenzhen, rather than in a neutral European capital or on American soil, was deliberate. Shenzhen is the emblem of China’s technological and industrial ascent, the city that rose from fishing villages into a global centre of electronics, AI, advanced manufacturing and innovation.

By hosting Trump and Putin there during the APEC summit, Beijing asserted itself not merely as an economic powerhouse but as a diplomatic convenor of the first rank. The optics of the three leaders walking together, the carefully staged circular table that placed no one at the head, the Chinese host in the central position, all of this projected equality among great powers rather than hierarchy under a single hegemon.

For decades after the Cold War, the dominant American narrative held that the United States sat at the apex of a unipolar system. Alliances, institutions, the dollar, military reach and cultural soft power supposedly locked in that primacy. Many in Washington still speak as if that world still exists.

Shenzhen demonstrated otherwise. Russia, despite years of isolation attempts and sanctions, returned to the top table. China, long treated as a “peer competitor” to be contained, sat as the host and agenda-setter. The United States was present as one of three, not as the indispensable nation dictating terms.

It is reasonable to assume that Putin and Xi used the closed-door session to impress this reality upon Trump. The American president has long preferred personalised, transactional diplomacy and has spoken of his relationships with both leaders. In Shenzhen he received both the acknowledgement of those relationships and a clear-eyed briefing on the limits of American power.

The world is no longer organised around a single pole. Economic weight has shifted eastward. Military technology diffusion has eroded exclusive advantages. Alternative payment systems, energy routes and institutional frameworks are already operating. The invitation extended implicitly if not in the formal text, was for the United States to participate constructively in managing this multipolar system rather than attempting to reverse it.

This is not a call for American decline or abdication. It is a recognition of structural change. The United States remains the world’s largest economy in many measures, the most powerful military in absolute terms, and an indispensable player on nuclear, technological and financial questions. But the pretence that it can unilaterally set the rules and expect compliance is finished.

The alternative is endless friction, wasted resources and the risk of miscalculation among nuclear powers. Dialogue among the three, however preliminary, is preferable to mutual isolation and proxy escalation.

Comparisons with Yalta fail for another reason. In 1945 the victors of a total war sat down to shape a devastated international system. Today the system is intact but strained. The three powers are not wartime allies dividing spoils but rivals and intermittent partners seeking to manage competition.

The Shenzhen meeting can be better understood as the opening of a process rather than its culmination. Putin indicated afterwards that further meetings should follow. Trump has repeatedly signalled interest in nuclear discussions. Xi has positioned China as a stabilising force while advancing its own vision of multipolarity and “greater democracy in international relations.” Whether these intentions produce substantive follow-up remains to be seen. What matters is that the conversation has begun on terms that no longer assume American monopolarity.

Western analysis has focused heavily on what was not achieved, such as detailed progress on Ukraine or Iran, or concrete cuts in nuclear arsenals. That focus is understandable but incomplete. Great-power diplomacy often begins with symbolism and process before substance. The very act of the three leaders sitting together as equals, in a Chinese city that embodies technological modernity, signals to the rest of the world that the old hierarchy has loosened. Middle powers, the Global South, and regional organisations will take note. They will calibrate their own policies accordingly.

The United States now faces a strategic choice. It can treat multipolarity as an unacceptable challenge to be rolled back through tariffs, alliances of containment and technological denial. Or it can accept the structural shift already underway and seek to shape the emerging order through engagement, selective cooperation and hard-headed defence of its core interests.

Shenzhen suggested that Trump may be open to the second path, at least in personal diplomacy. Whether Washington’s broader political and bureaucratic system follows is another question.

History will not record the Shenzhen summit as a grand bargain that settled the world’s disputes. It was not designed to be one. It will be remembered, if the follow-up materialises, as the moment the three principal powers of the early twenty-first century publicly acknowledged that the post-Cold War unipolar moment had ended. The circular table in Shenzhen was a stage, but the performance reflected a deeper redistribution of power. The United States is no longer the sole architect of the international system. It is one of its principal stakeholders. Accepting that fact is the first step toward managing the competition that will define the decades ahead.

The alternative is clinging to an outdated map of power, which is a recipe for friction without purpose. Shenzhen was not Yalta. It was something more useful: an early, imperfect signal that the world has already moved on. We need to watch what Trump does over the next few weeks to see, whether he will continue in his bombastic direction, or heed the new opportunity hinted to him at Shenzen.