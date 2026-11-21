Key Takeaways:

After the Shenzhen summit, President Trump declared that U.S. companies would not be allowed to build data centers abroad and would face heavy taxes if they did, citing past chip-export losses and the risk that China would capture the capacity.

Domestic opposition has grown sharply: a September Pew survey found 54 percent of Americans view data centers as mostly bad for the environment, local ballot measures in 10 states largely imposed restrictions, and a post-midterm poll showed 76 percent would oppose new centers in their communities.

Tech firms are still committing roughly $750 billion to U.S. construction this year amid rising costs, while Google’s 13-billion-euro Finnish project has already drawn regulatory penalties for premature land clearing, giving overseas protest movements an additional boost from Trump’s stance.

The insatiable lust of technology and artificial intelligence behemoths to acquire new data centres in order to sustain their own narrative of indispensable, invaluable progress has faced something of a hiccup. US President Donald Trump, AI’s great drooler-in-chief determined to force others to call it “Super Intelligence” (SI), has gone parochial and patriotic on the technology.

In a November 20 press conference, held after his Shenzhen summit with China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’ Vladimir Putin, Trump was in a bolshie mood about American companies wishing to build their precious water and energy hungry assets in foreign environs: “We’re not going to allow our companies to build data centers outside of our country,” he declared. “They allowed that to happen with chips and everything else, and it was very destructive to our country. It’s where we started going behind.” Were the United States to permit this to take place, an opportunistic China would “take them all.”

Trump may well have been having one of his verbal jollies. Flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the president took childish delight in having kept these latest notions close to his chest. “I don’t know if that’s a breaking story. But I haven’t said that to my people.” He was “telling them now. They’re here. Many of them are here.” Having made it clear that companies would face an injunction on constructing the centres in other countries, Trump suggested a form of penalty, should they defy it. “If they do that, they can, but we’re going to put a tremendous tax on them.”

To milk the issue of data centres with such enthusiasm, Trump is returning to increasingly unpopular territory in the US. A Pew Research Center survey from September found that 54% of Americans thought data centres were “mostly bad for the environment”, a rise from 39% in January. Half of the respondents thought them “mostly bad for home energy costs” and 49% deemed them “mostly bad for people’s quality of life nearby”.

The Democratic majority in Congress, convincingly secured in the midterm elections, was due, in no small part, to a loss of appetite in the construction of such entities. A total of 41 local ballot initiatives dealing with data centres were up for the vote in 10 states. With the exception of one result, all endorsed restrictive and limiting measures on their construction. In her bid to oust Texan Republican Governor, Greg Abbott, Gina Hinojosa made much about data centres as “a physical manifestation of a government, a governor doing the bidding of the moneyed interests and leaving the people to fend for themselves”. Her successful electoral pitch reminded voters that Abbott had invited the construction of such centres in 2015, with the sweetened incentive of 20-year tax breaks, while fumbling over the issue of a temporary moratorium on their construction.

A post-midterm poll of 39,938 respondents for AP and other news agencies conducted by the market research firm SSRS returned a 56% figure viewing data centres as a “crucial or major” factor in the vote. 76% claimed they would oppose the construction of new centres in their community.

This turn of events has done nothing to discourage America’s chief magistrate. AI is touted as the new holy grail of competition, and it was something to be won. The Eeyorish naysayers, whether through opposition, protests and ballots, were to be ignored. “Whoever wins SI wins. And you ought to take advantage of the data centers. Make them pay you. Make them pay your community. But take advantage.” It was important not to “shut them off. And there’s always somebody else in this country. But if it’s not in this country, there’s somebody else outside.”

An example of such foreign investment, and something to catch the president’s eye with notable irritation, is Google’s plan to spend 13 billion euros ($US15 billion) on data centres in Finland’s Muhos and Kajaani sites over the course of two years. The company has not distinguished itself thus far, having been found by the Finnish Licensing and Supervision Authority (LVV) to have prematurely commenced work without mandatory environmental impact assessments. The work in question involved the brisk removal of trees and topsoil, putting in place site roads and storage areas, and altering ditches. Hanna Halmeenpää, chair of the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation, notes that precious nature sites have been felled. At Muhos, 330 hectares of forest, some 250,000 trees, was illegally cleared. Even Google had to concede in a statement to the BBC that it had “fallen short our own high standards in this instance”, though the company’s Finland country manager, Antti Järvinen, said that the actions had been undertaken “on the best understanding we had of the legislation at the time”.

The technology titans are certainly keen to fork out for the centres in the US. Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Google owner Alphabet Inc. will, according to one estimate, put in US$750 billion into their construction this year alone. This amount alone exceeds the gross domestic product of either Ireland or Belgium, its ballooning the consequence of rising costs in construction materials occasioned by tariff wars and the Iran conflict. Short-term memory used in such centres is also proving costly, with Bloomberg Intelligence showing a five-fold increase from last year alone. Seeing as swollen corporate capitalism lacks the patriotic sentiment or a sense of loyalty beyond dividends and profits, Trump may just have to make do with penalising the detractors. The protest movement in other countries, however, will see the US president’s latest musings as a fillip for their endeavours.