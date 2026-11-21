Key Takeaways:

A wave of youth-led protests, often associated with Generation Z, is challenging injustice, corruption, and environmental complacency from France and Albania to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Serbia.

Serbia’s Student List, born from the Novi Sad railway tragedy and organized through leaderless plenums and an 11-point platform, forced the government’s resignation and won the subsequent election, demonstrating a form of direct democracy.

The author frames these movements as expressions of a broader, uncoordinated global current seeking justice and cooperation, opposed by entrenched elites and the far right, and argues that sustained collective action can convert protest into institutional change.

Throughout the world, people, in particular young people, have had enough: enough of the social injustice, the corruption and duplicity of politicians, the wars, and environmental complacency, and they are taking to the streets — demanding change.

Not piecemeal adjustments to existing unjust systems, but fundamental change: to the institutions, the socio-economic order and forms of governance. And change in the values and attitudes which, rooted in the dominant materialistic ideology, work against ‘the good’ and encourage selfishness and greed.

A young wave

The current iteration of this worldwide movement has seen a wave of protests in countries from France to Brazil, led, in the main, by young people — the so-called Generation Z (those born between 1997 and 2012).

In France and Italy, students have been boycotting classes in protest at poor conditions in schools and universities; in Albania, the “Flamingo Revolution”, which began as a protest against a luxury resort in a protected coastal area, has grown into a major anti-government movement, with students joining in force in October to demand an end to political corruption and a new government; in India, in the heat of the Indian summer, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) erupted onto the political scene, emerging as a powerful new political force with a clear mission: “build a party for the young people”.

In addition, Brazil, Spain, Belgium and Morocco, among others, have all witnessed powerful demonstrations, many of them driven by young people.

But three cases stand out as particularly significant: in Bangladesh, youth protests in 2024 toppled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, forcing her to flee the country; she was later sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity; in Nepal, a Gen Z-led uprising in September 2025 forced the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli; and perhaps most extraordinary of all these movements, in Serbia the Student List not only forced the government to step down, but won the election that followed.

Beginning as a student protest group in 2024, after the national tragedy at the Novi Sad Railway Station, it is now the elected government of Serbia, having defeated Aleksandar Vučić and his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS). “Our solidarity and perseverance have grown into an undefeatable political force that is changing society,” the movement says.

Leaderless participation

The Student List is a leaderless phenomenon, a movement born out of collective grief: “We are not looking for a new leader around whom yet another cult of personality might be built. Instead, we are presenting individuals entrusted with taking the struggle we have waged on the streets for the past year into the institutions.”

This new democratic grouping is made up of academics, economists, athletes, engineers, artists, and activists, none of whom have held political office. “The candidates…were selected by students through a decision-making process we built over almost two years of blockades, plenums [85 in total], discussions, and collaborative work.”

Political scientist Branislav Radeljic relates how “the student plenums helped turn mass mobilisation into institutional change through collective decision-making, decentralisation, and a deliberately broad agenda.” That process worked like this: every student has the right to participate in plenary sessions; students suggest topics for discussion, and decisions are passed by majority vote.

An 11-point plan emerged from the students’ deliberations, and forms “the backbone of our programme.” It includes anti-corruption measures; affordable housing and access to a doctor for everyone, as well as secure employment and freedom for the media.

Students have encouraged people throughout the country to establish local assemblies or Zborovi, to expand the work of direct democracy, and dozens of such gatherings have taken place up and down Serbia.

The Student List is an expression of direct democracy. Its inclusive participatory approach and collective decision-making represent an important step forward in re-imagining what a political movement can and should look like. Its method is non-ideological, rooted in broad participation — the keynote of true democracy — allowing diverse voices to share their views and majority decisions to emerge.

Collective action

Frustration and anger with the ruling elite — politicians, corporations, ‘the wealthy’ — are nothing new, but at certain moments, when the weight of injustice becomes intolerable, something shifts and powerful movements for change emerge.

Now appears to be such a time — now meaning the last forty or fifty years — during which a huge range of protests have taken place around the world, unprecedented in scale and scope: the ‘Arab Spring’; Occupy; the uprisings across the Soviet bloc that brought down the Berlin Wall; the environmental protest movement; anti-war demonstrations and collective actions for Black Lives Matter; pro-Palestine marches, to name but a handful.

It is the picture of a global movement made up of numerous expressions of one revolutionary current — uncoordinated but linked, sewn together by a shared anger at the cruel, unjust status quo and a deep desire for a better, more just way of living.

A collective wave that has ebbed and flowed, cried out with what seemed to be an irrepressible force, only to be suppressed and silenced. In the long run, and despite signs to the contrary, the natural flow of time towards ‘the good’ cannot be denied — slowed down perhaps, but not stopped.

The inherent qualities and aims of this impelling force are clear: justice; unity, cooperation in place of rabid competition and tribal nationalism; tolerance and understanding in the face of hatred and bigotry.

The obstacle to this global movement is the reactionary forces of the world: fearful, complacent groups and individuals within governments, international institutions and corporations; people who have benefited from the existing unjust systems and structures and are frightened that change would erode their privilege and undermine their power base.

Such people are found everywhere, but it is within the far right, with its violence and ugliness, that this opposition appears at its most extreme, entrenched and dangerous.

One could argue that change is already upon us — certainly it is within the hearts and minds of the young people marching and organising: impelled not merely by righteous anger — and there is a great deal of that — but by a deep sense of social responsibility and a belief that their cause is just.

If that is true — if the change is already here, waiting to precipitate — then the question is not if, but when it will become real, and to what degree.

The pragmatists say change takes time, and of course this is true. But the world cannot wait: in a variety of areas, tipping points are being approached, none more so than in the natural world. The need for new modes of living, based on altogether different values and attitudes, is urgent — and the activists around the world, including the student revolutionaries in Europe, know it.

The Student List shows what sustained, coordinated action can achieve: a movement that began with a grief-stricken protest, and ended in government. It is the same current — energising the students across Europe and in Serbia — that underpins movements around the world: a wave that, with every collective action and every individual stand, is gathering strength.