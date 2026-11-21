Key Takeaways:

The feast of Christ the King, instituted by Pius XI in 1925 against totalitarian claims, is presented as a challenge to every modern “throne”—market, identity, state, or self—that treats people as disposable.

Christ’s kingship is defined by the cross: power expressed as mercy, forgiveness, and service rather than domination, placing him among migrants, the poor, minorities, and the wounded.

The author urges the Church in Asia to examine its own structures for clericalism and exclusion, practicing synodality, accountability, and mercy so that its proclamation is credible only when it makes room for the excluded.

(UCA News) — At a railway station in Mumbai, before dawn, a young migrant worker sleeps on a platform with a plastic bag beside him. He has left his village for a city that promises work but offers no certainty of shelter, wages or belonging.

On the feast of Christ the King, his sleeping figure asks the Church a question that is never merely devotional: who truly governs our lives, our communities and our nations?

Pope Pius XI instituted the feast in 1925, when nationalism, secularism and totalitarian ideologies demanded absolute allegiance. Its message remains urgent: no state, party, market, caste system or religious identity has the final word over human dignity.

Yet the word “king” can mislead. In much of Asia, kingship evokes palaces, hierarchy and inherited power. Jesus does not fit that image. He reigns not from a throne but from a cross; not by coercion but by mercy; not through domination but through self-giving love.

A throne of wood

The Gospel for the Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, places us at Calvary. Rulers sneer, soldiers mock, and one criminal taunts him: “Save yourself.” The other confesses his guilt and pleads, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.”

Jesus replies: “Today you will be with me in Paradise” (Luke 23:42-43).

That is the whole grammar of Christian kingship. Christ’s throne is a cross. His royal decree is forgiveness. His kingdom begins not with the defeat of enemies, but with the conversion of a heart. He does not abandon the guilty, the poor, the wounded or the forgotten; he draws them into mercy.

For Asian Catholics, this is not an abstraction. The migrant worker on the platform, the Dalit family denied dignity, the Rohingya refugee, the woman facing violence at home, the fisher community displaced by rising seas — all stand where Christ stood: among the condemned, the excluded and the overlooked.

Christ’s kingship questions every structure that treats people as disposable.

Asia’s many thrones

Asia is home to ancient civilizations, vibrant democracies, authoritarian regimes, religious pluralism, rapid economic growth and deep inequality. The question “Who is really on the throne?” therefore carries political as well as spiritual force.

There is the throne of the market. Asia’s economies have lifted millions from poverty, but they have also produced precarious labor, environmental damage and widening inequality. When profit becomes the highest value, workers, migrants, farmers and the poor become instruments of production.

There is the throne of identity. Religious and ethnic nationalism can offer belonging, but it can also turn neighbors into suspects. When faith is used to exclude, dominate or silence others, it betrays the God it claims to serve.

There is the throne of the state. Governments rightly maintain order and pursue the common good. But when authority becomes intolerant of criticism, criminalizes dissent or sacrifices truth for control, it claims a legitimacy that belongs to God alone.

And there is the quieter throne of the self: ambition, resentment, fear, consumer desire and the need to be seen. Digital life has made this throne seductive. We can curate an identity, attack opponents and retreat into tribes without leaving our rooms.

Christ the King does not ask us to deny these realities. He asks us to unmask them.

Power that serves

Jesus’ kingship is not a call to passivity. It is a summons to a different kind of public responsibility.

The feast was moved to the final Sunday of the liturgical year and renamed the Solemnity of Christ King of the Universe, emphasizing the cosmic scope of his lordship. Christ is not the chaplain of one political project, nor the mascot of one nation. His kingdom transcends every border, party and ideology.

But precisely because it transcends them, it judges them.

A Christian who confesses Christ as King must ask: Does our nation protect the weakest? Does our economy leave room for the poor? Do our religious communities welcome the stranger? Do our leaders serve truth or manipulate it? Do we, in our families and parishes, imitate the power of Christ — the power to forgive, listen, heal and lift up?

The feast arose in a Europe threatened by fascism and narrow nationalism; its relevance in Asia today is unmistakable. Christ’s sovereignty is a warning against every idol that demands absolute loyalty.

The Church’s examination

It would be dishonest to direct this question only at governments or markets. The Church must ask whether Christ is truly on the throne within her own life.

Do our institutions reflect the servant-King who washed feet? Do women, youth, laity and the poor have a real voice in ecclesial decision-making? Are parishes places of encounter or gated communities of the comfortable? Are victims of abuse, exploitation and discrimination defended with the same energy with which we defend institutional reputation?

Synodality — the Church’s commitment to walking together, listening deeply and discerning jointly — offers a practical way to enthrone Christ in ecclesial life. It is not a political slogan. It is an attempt to make the Church more transparent, participatory and faithful to the Gospel.

A church that proclaims Christ as King but practices clericalism, exclusion or silence contradicts its own message. A church that listens to the wounded and shares responsibility humbly becomes a sign of the kingdom.

Mercy as resistance

Christ’s response to the good thief shows that mercy is not weakness. It is the most radical resistance to a world organized around revenge, rivalry and domination.

In societies scarred by conflict, communal violence and historical wounds, forgiveness is often dismissed as naïve. Yet forgiveness does not mean forgetting injustice or abandoning accountability. It means refusing to let hatred have the last word.

Christ’s reign forms people capable of truth without cruelty, justice without vengeance and courage without hatred. That is a political spirituality Asia urgently needs.

The Cross also teaches Christians where to stand. Jesus dies between two criminals, identified with the condemned. He remains present among migrants detained at borders, workers denied wages, women subjected to violence, minorities threatened by majoritarianism, and communities displaced by conflict or climate disasters.

To enthrone Christ is to recognize his face in them.

A kingdom still coming

This feast closes the liturgical year by pointing beyond history. Christ’s kingdom is already present in every act of mercy, truth and reconciliation; it is not yet fully visible in a world still governed by fear and violence.

That tension keeps Christians humble and hopeful. We do not build the kingdom by seizing power for ourselves. We witness to it by refusing the logic of domination.

So, the question remains personal: who is really on the throne?

Is it Christ, whose authority is expressed in service? Or is it our tribe, our wealth, our resentment, our fear — or our desire to control others?

Christ the King does not promise his followers privilege. He promises them a cross, and with it, life. In Asia’s complex and wounded societies, the Church’s most credible proclamation will not come from slogans or power. It will come from communities that make room for the poor, defend human dignity, practice forgiveness and serve without seeking to rule.

Only then will the world glimpse the strange kingship of Jesus: a throne made of wood, a crown of thorns, and a kingdom whose law is love.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.