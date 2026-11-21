Key Takeaways:

India’s computer-emergency team has warned that attackers are using stolen credentials and trusted internal systems to call fund-transfer APIs directly, bypassing beneficiary checks and limits, while South Korea has reported dozens of financial-sector incidents that prompted new supervisory proposals.

The core failure is that authenticating software identity is treated as sufficient authorization for a payment; the final execution layer must independently verify purpose, recipient, amount, and limits against a record the calling application cannot alter.

Cross-border payments amplify the problem, so banks and supervisors should adopt a minimal, interoperable evidence package that proves why a specific transfer was allowed, balancing security with the need to avoid blocking legitimate high-volume flows.

New warnings from India and South Korea reveal why a recognized software identity is not sufficient proof that a particular transfer was approved.

The next bank robbery may come with valid credentials. The request arrives through a familiar application, from an address the institution already trusts, asking a payment interface to send money. Nothing about the login looks unusual. The instruction, however, is fraudulent.

That is not a hypothetical description of a new kind of superintelligence. In an October 9 advisory, India’s national computer emergency response team described intruders using stolen payment credentials and trusted internal infrastructure to invoke fund-transfer APIs directly. The calls could bypass the business checks normally applied by surrounding applications, including beneficiary verification and transaction limits. Funds were directed toward attacker-controlled accounts.

A November 4 update named an active AI-assisted campaign, CRAFTY FALCON, affecting nonbank lenders, fintech businesses, payment providers and other financial services. Officials described successful repeat attacks, including against organizations that had undertaken incomplete remediation. The advisory does not prove that AI has taken over India’s banking system, nor does it measure an AI-only performance advantage. It does identify a financial-control failure that already matters.

The distinction is simple: authenticating a piece of software answers who—or what—made a request. Authorizing the movement of money must answer a different question: was this exact payment permitted?

A wider warning, not one global attack

South Korea’s experience shows why those questions should not be collapsed into one sensational story. On November 5, its Financial Services Commission disclosed 40 reported hacking incidents involving 37 financial companies over roughly five weeks, along with about 473,000 exposed information items. Some smaller firms reported losses from company-managed funds. The commission did not identify that entire set of events as AI-driven theft from bank ledgers; many incidents involved information exposure rather than funds being moved.

The policy response is now moving. On November 18, South Korea proposed updated supervisory rules requiring more complete registers of financial IT assets, broader checks on externally reachable systems, and more frequent independent vulnerability assessments for large financial firms. Public comments are open through November 30, with implementation targeted for 2027. These are proposed changes, not controls already in force.

India’s reported payment-API abuse and South Korea’s wider financial-sector incidents are separate bodies of evidence. Their common lesson is institutional: the perimeter of modern finance reaches beyond the customer’s banking app into lenders, payment intermediaries, outside software providers and automated internal services. The point at which an instruction becomes a transfer needs protection even when an upstream component is compromised.

Put the decisive check where the money moves

Financial security has long invested in knowing the user. It must be equally strict about knowing the transaction. Europe offers a useful, if narrower, precedent. Under its payment authentication rules, applicable remote electronic payments that require strong customer authentication must dynamically link authorization to the specific amount and payee. Change either, and the authentication code must no longer be valid. That requirement does not automatically govern every corporate payout API or machine-to-machine disbursement elsewhere in the world. The engineering principle is transferable: approval should bind to the action, not merely to the identity presenting it.

For higher-risk automated disbursements, the final payment-execution service should independently check an approved business purpose, recipient, amount and relevant limits against a record the calling application cannot quietly rewrite. Changing the beneficiary or exceeding an approved envelope should require separate approval or trigger a hold. Credentials used by a lending platform, payroll tool or outside service should not be enough to manufacture that approval.

This is not a demand for a human to click “yes” on every routine payment. High-volume finance cannot work that way. Banks can preauthorize bounded classes of transactions, use narrow machine permissions, and require additional checks only for beneficiary changes, unusual volumes or exceptions with material consequences. The safeguard must be technically separate from the software it supervises; otherwise a compromised application can approve its own exception.

A bank can test this without inventing a new research program. In a controlled exercise, give an assessor a valid service credential and access to a permitted integration. Can that identity send money to a new destination beyond an approved amount? Does the independent execution gate reject it before settlement? Can normal payments continue while the suspicious path is contained? Record what the system actually prevented, not just which alarms it generated.

The cross-border problem is bigger than one login

The issue becomes harder when a payment crosses jurisdictions. The Financial Stability Board’s November 16 report on cross-border payments urges faster, cheaper and more accessible transfers without sacrificing safety. It also identifies continuing obstacles to international fraud-data sharing and to making payee pre-validation work across borders. Those efforts are important, though checking a recipient’s identity does not by itself establish that an organization genuinely authorized a particular disbursement.

There is a policy opportunity here. Banks, payment providers and supervisors could agree on a small, interoperable transaction-evidence package: the authority under which a payout was initiated, the approved payee and amount, any material change, the control that permitted execution, and the information needed to investigate an exception. Such a package need not expose a customer’s complete file or a bank’s proprietary detection model. Data minimization, local privacy law and clear responsibility for disputes would be part of the design, not afterthoughts.

A skeptical bank executive will ask about cost and false positives. Fair questions. The wrong gate can delay wages, supplier payments and emergency assistance. That is why the test should measure legitimate transactions delayed as carefully as unauthorized transfers stopped. The objective is proportionate, demonstrable control at the moment of irreversible financial consequence, not a system that responds to every doubtful signal by freezing the institution.

The public record does not show that major banking systems everywhere have lost control, or that all the incidents appearing in recent headlines form one coordinated campaign. But India’s warnings identify real misuse of payment authority, South Korea’s new proposals show regulators widening their scrutiny, and the international payments agenda is still being built. There is no reason to wait until the next spectacular theft to decide which question the final payment gate must answer.

The next security standard for digital finance should be able to prove more than who logged in. It should prove why the money was allowed to leave.