Key Takeaways:

The 19 November Shenzhen trilateral produced only a brief “peace declaration” on nuclear risks, energy supply, and court jurisdiction, with no arms-control framework, ceasefire, or progress on Ukraine or Iran.

The author argues the meeting failed to execute a “reverse Kissinger” strategy because the China–Russia partnership is stronger than the Sino-Soviet rupture of the 1970s, leaving Trump with the weakest hand while Xi and Putin gained status and strategic breathing room.

Its longer-term significance lies in normalizing three-power consultations that exclude Ukraine, European allies, Gulf states, and Taiwan, creating a precedent in which great powers discuss global security first and smaller states absorb the consequences later.

On Nov. 19, the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia met at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen for their first-ever trilateral summit. The encounter recalled Yalta—not because Shenzhen reproduced the wartime alliance of 1945, but because three nuclear powers met while the interests of states absent from the room were plainly at stake. The contrast was almost absurd: a meeting presented as historic, held by the leaders of the world’s principal nuclear powers, ended with little more than a mutual affirmation of peace. Such an outcome does not prove that a private bargain was reached. It does, however, make the public declaration an inadequate guide to the meeting’s real significance.

The resulting “peace declaration” reaffirmed the old proposition that nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. It promised further dialogue on nuclear risk and proliferation, called for stable energy flows and higher supplies of refined petroleum products, and warned international courts not to exceed their jurisdiction. It created no arms-control framework, produced no ceasefire initiative, and made no meaningful progress on either Ukraine or Iran. That imbalance matters. Shenzhen gave Xi the role of host, restored Putin to the appearance of great-power equality, and gave Trump a photograph. Of the three, Trump arrived with the least room to manoeuvre—and left with the least to show for it.

The more useful question is therefore not whether the three leaders signed a secret agreement, since there is no public evidence that they did, but whether Shenzhen established a tacit understanding about restraint, sequencing, and spheres of interest. That proposition is testable. It will be measured by what follows: whether Washington prolongs its pause over Iran; whether Moscow’s demands on Ukraine become more acceptable to the United States; whether Beijing gains room on trade or Taiwan; and whether the three governments cooperate to reduce the danger to energy routes.

Shenzhen also marks the failure of a strategy that has hovered over Trump’s second-term diplomacy: a reverse Kissinger. In the early 1970s, Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger opened to Beijing at a moment when China and the Soviet Union were already deeply divided. Washington did not manufacture that rupture; it used it to improve America’s position against Moscow. Nixon’s 1972 visit and the later normalization of relations with China in 1979 transformed the strategic geometry of the Cold War. The State Department’s historical record describes the opening as an effort to gain leverage against the Soviet Union.

Trump appeared to seek the reverse result: a rapprochement with Moscow that might pull Russia away from China and leave Beijing more isolated. But the comparison fails at its central point. Nixon could work with an existing Sino-Soviet rupture; Trump confronted a China–Russia partnership strengthened by sanctions, trade, technology transfers, and a shared interest in limiting American influence. Shenzhen did not expose a decisive split between Beijing and Moscow. It showed how difficult it is for Washington to create one.

Why the Meeting Took Place

Each leader had a reason to attend. Trump wanted a diplomatic event large enough to alter a difficult political narrative at home. Republican losses in the midterm elections, persistent inflation, and the burden of a widening conflict with Iran had narrowed his margin for strategic patience. A summit with Xi and Putin offered the appearance of command over events that Washington has increasingly struggled to shape.

Putin had an even clearer interest. He entered the meeting while Russia’s war against Ukraine continued, carrying the burden of international isolation and an International Criminal Court arrest warrant. Sitting beside the American and Chinese presidents in a Chinese-hosted summit allowed him to present Russia not as a sanctioned outlier, but as one of three states entitled to decide questions of global order.

Xi held the strongest position. China hosted the meeting and placed itself at the centre of a conversation Washington once assumed it would lead. Yet influence is not control. Beijing can convene the principals; it cannot impose a settlement on them. China has an interest in preventing a prolonged disruption of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, and in avoiding a Gulf security order dominated by Washington. Its interests overlap with Moscow’s, but they are not identical, particularly in Tehran. That is why Shenzhen produced a declaration rather than a bargain.

What Shenzhen Actually Produced

The declaration was revealing precisely because of what it did not do. It offered no timetable for arms-control negotiations. It contained no new limits on nuclear forces. It did not address the terms of a settlement in Ukraine. It did not establish a path toward ending the Middle East conflict or restoring safe passage through the region’s maritime chokepoints. That omission exposes the central weakness of Shenzhen’s nuclear language. A declaration that nuclear war must never be fought is not a no-first-use commitment. Nor does it create a constitutional or international mechanism capable of preventing a leader, under military or political pressure, from crossing the nuclear threshold.

As I argued in my recent Eurasia Review article on the Iran war and congressional control of nuclear first use, meaningful restraint requires more than a presidential pledge. Congress should require explicit prior authorization before any U.S. first use of nuclear weapons, except in the narrow circumstance of responding to a confirmed incoming nuclear attack. At the international level, the nuclear powers should pursue a binding no-first-use agreement with clear obligations and accountability. Shenzhen made neither commitment. The three leaders reaffirmed the principle without accepting new legal restraints on their discretion.

That gap between language and enforcement is also what makes the summit worth watching. China and Russia possess influence with Tehran that the United States lacks; Washington retains military and financial leverage that neither of them can replace. Moscow, meanwhile, seeks recognition of territorial gains in Ukraine and resistance to Kyiv’s integration into Western security structures. These interests do not amount to a settled three-way deal. They do create the ingredients for transactional diplomacy conducted outside any formal treaty.

Its fuel-supply language was equally limited. More refined petroleum products cannot, by themselves, reopen shipping lanes threatened by missiles, mines, drones, or rising insurance costs. But the pledge also had an immediate political context: Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries have reduced refining capacity and complicated Moscow’s ability to honour its diesel-export agreement with the United States and other markets. The declaration did not mention Ukraine or the strikes. Yet its emphasis on refined-product supply and stable energy flows aligned all three leaders behind an interest in restoring fuel availability. Energy security depends not only on supply, but on the physical and political reliability of the routes and facilities through which that supply reaches consumers. As I argued in “Oil Price Stability: The Exporters’ Perspective” in 2008, supply assurances cannot substitute for sustained coordination among exporters, consumers, shipping interests, and the institutions on which physical delivery depends.

The clause on international courts was more consequential, for it was not merely a gesture toward Putin’s legal exposure. By emphasizing state consent and the immunity of senior officials, the declaration placed Washington, Moscow, and Beijing on the same side of a larger dispute: whether international institutions may constrain powerful states without their consent. That is the declaration’s most durable political message. The irony is sharp. As three of the five permanent members of the Security Council, the organ to which Article 24 assigns primary responsibility for international peace and security, they are central to the system they now seek to limit. Yet the declaration’s language suggests that they accept international law most readily when it rests on state consent and does not constrain their own discretion. They did not create a new security order in Shenzhen, but they reaffirmed an older one: the strongest states retain the widest freedom of action. Article 24 of the UN Charter assigns the Security Council primary responsibility for international peace and security. This does not mean that the permanent members are exempt from customary international law. It means that they resist treating customary rules or international institutions as enforceable constraints when those constraints would narrow the discretion their position in the Charter gives them.

Why Trump Held the Weakest Hand

Trump needed deliverables, while Xi and Putin needed recognition. For Beijing, the summit reinforced a favourable strategic reality. The longer American military attention, naval assets, air-defence systems, and munitions remain concentrated in the Gulf, the less available they are for other theatres. China does not need a precise accounting of American weakness to benefit from that fact. Sustained operations consume readiness, attention, stockpiles, and political capital.

This matters in the Indo-Pacific, for a United States tied down by an open-ended Middle Eastern conflict must make harder choices about deterrence, arms deliveries, and contingency planning elsewhere. China gains time, not necessarily to act immediately, but to observe how American forces and alliances perform under pressure. Putin gained something more immediate: status at little cost. He made no visible concession on Ukraine, yet emerged from Shenzhen as a participant in a summit framed around peace and global stability. At a time when higher oil prices strengthen Russia’s fiscal resilience, Moscow has every reason to welcome a prolonged American entanglement in the Middle East.

Trump, by contrast, offered political legitimacy without securing a comparable return. The first indication of Shenzhen’s practical aftermath came immediately after his return, when he said he would defer a decision on renewed major strikes against Iran until after Jan. 1. That pause does not prove a bargain with Beijing or Moscow, but it is the kind of subsequent conduct that deserves scrutiny after a summit with so little public substance. He could point to a historic meeting, but not to a binding agreement, a ceasefire, an arms-control process, or a change in Russian or Iranian conduct. The difference between a diplomatic event and a diplomatic achievement became impossible to ignore.

The Larger Consequence: A New Habit of Exclusion

The most overlooked feature of Shenzhen is institutional rather than military. The summit normalized the idea that the United States, China, and Russia can discuss global security in a separate forum, while the states most affected by those discussions remain outside the room. Ukraine, European allies, Gulf states bearing the costs of regional escalation and maritime disruption, and Taiwan were all absent from the room. This is neither a formal alliance nor a new governing council, but it sets a precedent. If the three governments continue working-level coordination after Shenzhen, the value of the meeting will lie less in its four-point declaration than in the habit it begins: great powers consulting each other first, while smaller states are left to absorb the consequences later. For U.S. allies, that is the warning: Europe must assume that Washington’s attention will remain divided.Asian partners must consider that American commitments will be tested by simultaneous crises. Gulf states must recognize that promises of energy stability are hollow unless they are paired with credible protection for the routes on which their economies depend.

Shenzhen did not settle the world’s major conflicts, and it may yet prove to have produced no durable bargain at all. But it created a new diplomatic fact: the United States, China, and Russia have now met as a separate three-power forum while wars in Ukraine and the Middle East remain unresolved. The composition of the delegations adds a financial dimension to the meeting. Trump was accompanied by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, while Putin brought Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Their presence does not prove an agreement on sanctions or currency settlement, but it suggests that the discussion extended beyond war and diplomacy to energy trade, investment, and Russia’s access to international finance. For Washington, carefully limited sanctions relief could offer an additional strategic benefit: reducing Moscow’s incentive to deepen yuan-, ruble-, and BRICS-based alternatives to the dollar, since Western sanctions helped make the renminbi a more viable currency for China–Russia trade.

If those developments converge, Shenzhen will look less like a hollow summit than the opening of a bargain whose terms were never announced. Only the conduct that follows will reveal whether Shenzhen was merely an empty display of great-power diplomacy or whether understandings reached behind closed doors will produce a quiet rearrangement of power, influence, and access across Ukraine, the Gulf, and the Indo-Pacific. Either scenario will become clear soon enough.