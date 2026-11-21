By Sharon Wu

Key Takeaways:

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke with President Trump for about 20 minutes after the Shenzhen summit, discussing the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine while reaffirming Japan’s commitment to elevate the U.S. alliance.

She reiterated “absolutely no change” in Japan’s Taiwan position under the 1972 communiqué and noted Japan’s continued support for the ICC despite the three powers’ joint criticism, adopting a more moderate tone than her 2025 remarks that had strained ties with Beijing.

Despite a cool reception at APEC—no formal meeting with Xi and only a brief, unreciprocated encounter—Takaichi’s attendance and flexible posture are seen as efforts to keep channels open while managing bilateral tensions.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi says she spoke to President Donald Trump on Thursday, discussing regional and international issues following Trump’s meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump-Takaichi call

Speaking to the press afterward, Takaichi said the two leaders also discussed the Indo-Pacific and the war in Ukraine during the roughly 20-minute call. “I will further elevate Japan’s relationship with the United States to a higher level,” Takaichi told reporters.

But Takaichi acknowledged differences with Washington over the International Criminal Court, which the U.S., China and Russia criticized in a joint declaration in Shenzhen. She said Japan has consistently supported the court and that Trump is aware of Japan’s position.

Earlier Thursday in Shenzhen, Takaichi told reporters there was “absolutely no change” in Japan’s position on Taiwan, as stated in the 1972 Japan-China Joint Communique.

Takaichi added that Japan would continue close communication with Washington to strengthen the bilateral alliance and consult on a range of international issues.

VOA reached out to the White House for comment on the call but didn’t receive a response at the time of publication.

US-Japan relations

Yu-Hua Chen, an associate professor in the Global Studies Program at Akita International University (AIU) in Japan, told VOA that U.S.-Japan relations under Takaichi have been particularly close. Tokyo has been using multiple institutional channels to maintain the relationship, with post-summit phone calls serving as one example.

Trump also spoke with Takaichi by phone after meeting Xi in Beijing in May.

Japan-China tensions

Akita International University’s Chen said Takaichi’s latest remarks were considerably more moderate than her earlier comments in November 2025. This time, she returned to Japan’s traditional approach of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan, he added.

“Takaichi’s aim was probably to prevent tensions between Japan and China from escalating further,” Chen said.

In November 2025, Takaichi told parliament that the use of military force by China on Taiwan, such as a naval blockade, would likely constitute a “survival-threatening situation” that would force Japan to respond.

Her remarks triggered strong protests from Beijing and contributed to a prolonged deterioration in bilateral relations. China subsequently increased pressure on Japan through measures including restrictions on exports to Tokyo, warnings against travel to Japan and tighter controls on strategic materials such as rare earths.

Takaichi’s appearance at the APEC summit also underscored the difficult state of Japan-China relations. According to Japan’s Kyodo News, Xi and Takaichi had a brief encounter at the summit’s opening ceremony. Takaichi approached Xi, but he did not respond.

China also sent retired former ambassador to Greece, Zhang Qiyue, to receive Takaichi at the airport, rather than having a senior leader greet her. The reception contrasted with Xi’s personal welcome for Trump and senior Communist Party official Cai Qi’s reception of Putin.

Takaichi’s visit had been viewed in Japan as an opportunity to restart high-level dialogue with Beijing. However, Xi did not hold any formal meetings with her.

Chen said the Japanese government had likely anticipated the relatively cool reception, but that Takaichi chose to attend the summit, nonetheless.

“This shows that Takaichi’s approach to foreign policy is considerably more flexible than many observers expected,” Chen said. “It also shows that Takaichi as prime minister can be very different from Takaichi as a member of parliament.”

Takaichi has nevertheless reiterated her willingness to maintain communication with Beijing, saying before returning to Japan that she was not concerned that Trump’s meetings with the Chinese and Russian leaders would undermine Japanese interests.