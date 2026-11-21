By Amira Abuzeid

Key Takeaways:

U.S. lawmakers have written to Egyptian President El-Sisi demanding the immediate release of Christian convert Said Abdelrazek, who faces execution or 25 years in prison on blasphemy and terrorism charges for online expressions of faith.

Abdelrazek, arrested in July 2025 after earlier persecution and a forced return from Russia, has reportedly been denied medical care and tortured while awaiting a December 8 hearing.

The letter, signed by Senator Josh Hawley and several House members, warns that continued U.S. assistance to Egypt is conditioned on religious-freedom improvements and frames the case as part of a broader pattern of using counter-terror laws against minorities.

A group of U.S. lawmakers has demanded that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi immediately release a Christian convert who faces 25 years in prison or the death penalty for peacefully expressing his faith.

In a letter dated Nov. 19, lawmakers expressed their “deep concern” about the detention of Said Abdelrazek, a Christian convert from Islam who was arrested in July 2025 and has been charged with blasphemy and terrorism.

His crimes, the letter said, consisted of “peaceful” and “occasional online expression related to his Christian faith and his efforts to change his government-issued religious status.”

For his alleged crimes, at his next hearing on Dec. 8, Abdelrazek faces the “maximum penalty” of either execution or 25 years in prison. According to the Alliance Defending Freedom, he has been denied adequate medical care and has been tortured as he awaits sentencing.

Abdelrazek’s arrest and detention is “a flagrant violation of international law” and “a grave violation of the fundamental human right to religious freedom,” the letter said, and reflects “a troubling crackdown on Christians and other religious minorities within Egypt.”

The letter was signed by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, and House members Rep. Riley Moore, R-West Virginia; Rep. Barry Moore, R-Alabama; Rep. Elijah Crane, R-Arizona; Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter, R-Georgia; and Rep. Marlin A. Stutzman, R-Indiana.

The lawmakers reminded El-Sisi that U.S. economic, military, and national security assistance to Egypt is conditioned on improvements in the protection of fundamental freedoms, including the right to religious freedom.

Abdelrazek’s case has drawn comment from the British Parliament, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), and the State Department.

Abdelrazek converted to Christianity in 2018, after which he was persecuted and discriminated against, according to the USCIRF. Because of this, he sought asylum in Russia in 2019. However, he was arrested by Russian authorities in 2023 for “a privately filmed video that was purportedly offensive to Islam,” the USCIRF stated.

He was sent back to Egypt in 2024, where he was not allowed to communicate with his family for 10 days and was interrogated about his Christian faith, according to the USCIRF, which said that Egyptian authorities “pressured him to reconsider his faith, monitor other converts, and … to delete his social media accounts.”

He was instructed not to proselytize or speak publicly about his Christian faith upon his release.

He continued to do so, however, and in July 2025, he was detained again without a warrant. According to the USCIRF, he “was charged with ‘contempt for Islam,’ joining a banned terrorist organization, inciting unrest, and disseminating false information. During detention, authorities and inmates physically and psychologically abused Abdelrazek for his conversion.”

In their letter, which was also sent to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, lawmakers called Abdelrazek’s arrest “part of an increasing pattern of Egyptian authorities using blasphemy and counter-terrorism laws to target Christians and other religious minorities” in the country.

They recalled the case of Augustinos Samaan, who was sentenced this year to five years in prison in Egypt for “producing peaceful social media videos that discussed his faith.”

The lawmakers argued that Christians “are the most persecuted religious group in the world,” saying Egypt is abusing its counterterror laws. They decried the persecution of “Christians and other religious minorities in Egypt who are peacefully practicing and expressing their faith,” saying that such persecution is contrary to “U.S. foreign policy priorities repeatedly affirmed by Congress and the Executive Branch.”

They asked for an immediate update on Abdelrazek’s condition and case status and called for his immediate release and for all charges to be dropped.