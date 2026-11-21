Key Takeaways:

The ICJ’s 19 November 2026 judgment found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya, establishing that a stated counterinsurgency objective does not preclude specific intent to destroy a protected group.

The Court applied the “only reasonable inference” standard, examining the totality of killings, sexual violence, attacks on children, and systematic destruction rather than relying solely on official declarations.

While the ICJ has issued only provisional measures in South Africa’s case against Israel and has not yet ruled on the merits, the Myanmar precedent reinforces that self-defense claims cannot exempt any state from scrutiny under the Genocide Convention.

When National Security Becomes a Question of Human Survival

Can a government commit genocide while claiming to defend national security? Can military operations against insurgents or terrorists become instruments for destroying an entire community? These questions lie at the heart of two major international legal proceedings: The Gambia v. Myanmar, concerning the Rohingya, and South Africa v. Israel, concerning Gaza.

On November 19, 2026, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered a landmark judgment finding Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya during the 2017 military operations in Rakhine State.

By a vote of nine to six, the Court found violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention, including obligations to prevent and punish genocide (ICJ, 2026a). The judgment carries significance beyond Myanmar because it clarifies how governments’ military actions and declared security objectives must be examined against evidence of genocidal intent.

I studied the case from the point of view of the Catholic Social Teaching. For, it raises a fundamental moral question: When does a state’s pursuit of security cease to be legitimate defense and become an assault on the dignity and existence of another people?

The Myanmar Precedent: Security Is Not a Blank Cheque

Myanmar defended its military campaign as a counterinsurgency operation against the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). However, the ICJ examined evidence of killings, sexual violence, attacks on children, destruction of villages, forced displacement, and measures intended to prevent births within the Rohingya community.

The Court’s reasoning was significant: military objectives and genocidal intent are not necessarily mutually exclusive. A government may pursue a legitimate security objective while simultaneously committing acts with the specific intention of destroying a protected population (ICJ, 2026a).

The distinction is crucial. Removing an armed threat may be legitimate; destroying the community in which that threat is alleged to exist is an entirely different matter. Burning homes, attacking civilians, and destroying the means of survival cannot automatically be justified by invoking national security.

The judgment challenges a dangerous assumption in international politics: that governments can shield military operations from moral and legal scrutiny simply by describing them as counterterrorism or national defense.

Genocidal Intent: What Actions Reveal

Genocide is not established merely by the number of people killed or the extent of civilian suffering. Article II of the Genocide Convention requires specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

Such intent does not always appear in written orders or official extermination plans. It may be inferred from the totality of circumstances. The ICJ applied the established only reasonable inference standard: when intent is inferred from circumstantial evidence, genocidal intent must be the only reasonable inference from the evidence as a whole.

The Court considered historical persecution, discriminatory policies, official rhetoric, sexual violence, attacks on children, and the systematic destruction of Rohingya communities (ICJ, 2026a).

This standard had already been applied in Bosnia and Herzegovina v. Serbia and Montenegro (2007) and Croatia v. Serbia (2015). The Myanmar judgment reinforces its importance in evaluating state conduct.

The lesson is straightforward: governments must be judged not only by what they declare but also by what their actions reveal.

Gaza: The Legal Question Remains Unresolved

South Africa instituted proceedings against Israel on December 29, 2023, alleging violations of the Genocide Convention in Gaza. The ICJ subsequently issued provisional measures requiring Israel to prevent prohibited acts and facilitate humanitarian assistance. These orders addressed urgent rights and risks; they did not constitute a final finding that genocide had occurred (ICJ, 2024a, 2024b, 2024c).

South Africa’s arguments include the cumulative effects of military operations, civilian deaths, mass displacement, destruction of essential infrastructure, restrictions affecting humanitarian assistance, and statements by Israeli political and military officials.

Consider the consequences when hospitals lose electricity and medical supplies, families are repeatedly displaced, homes and schools become rubble, and access to food and clean water deteriorates. The damage extends beyond immediate battlefield casualties: the basic conditions necessary for a community’s survival are placed at risk.

Article II(c) of the Genocide Convention is particularly relevant because it prohibits deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of a protected group (United Nations, 1948).

However, destruction and deprivation alone do not automatically establish genocide. The Court must determine whether the prohibited acts and specific intent required by the Convention are established by the evidence as a whole.

Israel’s Defense: Self-Defense Has Limits

Israel maintains that its military campaign followed the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, which killed civilians and involved hostage-taking. Its stated objectives include defeating Hamas, dismantling its military capabilities, and securing the release of hostages.

Israel also cites evacuation warnings, humanitarian corridors, aid coordination, and targeting procedures as evidence that its operations are directed against Hamas rather than Palestinians as a people.

These arguments deserve consideration because international law recognizes a state’s right to defend its population against armed attacks. And civilian casualties, however severe, do not automatically establish genocidal intent.

Still, self-defense is not a blank cheque. It does not exempt a government from international humanitarian law or the Genocide Convention. Nor does the existence of a legitimate military objective justify every means employed to achieve it.

The Myanmar judgment reinforces this distinction: compliance with international humanitarian law does not automatically exclude responsibility under the Genocide Convention (ICJ, 2026a).

Ultimately, the question is not simply whether Israel has legitimate security concerns, but whether its conduct complies with its international obligations. The same standards must apply to every state, regardless of military strength, political alliances, or historical grievances.

Conclusion: No State Is Above the Moral Law

The comparison between Israel and Myanmar must be made carefully. The ICJ has found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya; it has not yet issued a final judgment on the merits of South Africa’s case against Israel. The Myanmar ruling does not predetermine the Gaza proceedings, but it strengthens the importance of examining military conduct, official rhetoric, and the cumulative evidence of intent.

For me, this is more than a geopolitical-legal development. It affirms that states are not morally autonomous entities. Their military and political decisions are collective human actions subject to moral evaluation.

A nation may defend its citizens, protect its territory, and confront armed threats—but national security cannot justify the destruction of another people’s dignity or the conditions necessary for their survival.

The ultimate test of a state’s power is not simply what it can do to its enemies, but what it refuses to do to human beings, even in the name of national survival.