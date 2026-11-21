Key Takeaways:

A new study finds that 28.8 percent of postpartum women self-report a need for mental health care, higher than the 10–20 percent typically identified through screening or diagnosis alone.

The largest obstacles are logistical and economic—lack of time off work, affordable childcare, and information about services—with three-quarters of those unable to obtain care citing such barriers.

Drawing on more than 13,000 women across 16 states, the researchers argue that policies such as paid leave, childcare support, and telemedicine, combined with direct self-reporting of need, are essential to prevent the majority of pregnancy-related mental-health deaths.

Mental health conditions are the leading cause of pregnancy-related death in the United States. Yet almost all these deaths are considered preventable if women are effectively screened during and after giving birth and then connected with needed care, according to CDC data from 2017-2019.

Now, a study outin Women’s Health Issues finds that the biggest barriers to mental health care for women surveyed are common economic and structural issues, such as not being able to get time off work, access affordable childcare or find information about where to go for help. The study also found that asking women directly whether they need mental health care, rather than relying on screening or diagnoses, reveals that more women need care than was previously known.

“We found that the percent of women who say they need mental health care is higher than most estimates of mood and anxiety disorders in women after giving birth, which are typically based on screening results or diagnoses,” said lead author Rebecca Gourevitch, assistant professor at the University of Maryland in the School of Public Health’s Department of Health Policy and Management.

“Accessing mental health care after giving birth shouldn’t be a life and death issue,” Gourevitch said. “This study shows that in addition to current screening tools, it is also essential that women get the chance to report their own mental health needs.”

The study found 28.8% of women self-reported a need for mental health care. Other studies using screenings and diagnoses as measures, estimate 10-20% of women have postpartum mood and anxiety disorders, with differing rates depending on the population and data source. Rates of reporting a need for mental health care were even lower among women who had Medicaid, were uninsured or were Hispanic or Asian/Pacific Islander, among other groups.

Current federal and state policy efforts focus on improving insurance access, lowering cost of services and increasing screenings to ensure access to appropriate mental health services.

“Three-quarters of women who couldn’t access the mental health care they needed said they faced logistical barriers. This suggests that we should invest more in the policies that remove those barriers, such as paid family leave, paid sick leave, affordable childcare and telemedicine,” said Gourevitch.

The study drew on surveys from over 13,000 women from the 2022 Pregnancy Risk Assessment and Monitoring System, data that is representative of postpartum women across sixteen states. The research team examined the following three self-reported questions: need for postpartum mental health care, access to needed postpartum mental health care and barriers to postpartum mental health care among those who did not access needed care.

“Focusing on women’s experience of their own mental health meant this survey identified women who may not meet clinical criteria of mental health disorders, or who may not have access to services to get diagnosed, but are still in need of care,” said Gourevitch.

Gourevitch warns that even the high rate of postpartum women needing care may be an undercount, as people may not self-report mental health needs for various reasons: not recognizing the symptoms, negative experiences such as discrimination within the health system or because of the stigma associated with mental health issues in general.

“The biggest logistical barrier was not having time to get care, something every new mom can relate to. When you’re recovering from birth and caring for a newborn, your own care can be the first thing to go. This study helps pinpoint the barriers we can address to make mental health support fit into new moms’ lives” said senior author Marie E. Thoma, associate professor in the SPH Department of Family Science. Thoma also leads the Women’s Health Interdisciplinary Research Collaborative (WHIRC), a 2026 UMD Grand Challenges institutional awardee.